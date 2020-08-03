“Something about the diagnosis of Mr. Gohmert, who has belligerently flouted public health recommendations such as mask wearing and social distancing, prompted a convulsion of rage on Capitol Hill.”
Editorial — A4
Mostly clear skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..
Mostly clear skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Updated: August 3, 2020 @ 11:05 pm
“Something about the diagnosis of Mr. Gohmert, who has belligerently flouted public health recommendations such as mask wearing and social distancing, prompted a convulsion of rage on Capitol Hill.”
Editorial — A4
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.