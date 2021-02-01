“We have opened up our commentary pages to show the diversity of voices in our community. We have published letters and commentaries that have been critical of us and our reporting, our practices and our ethics. We have let people say what they feel they have needed to say.”
Editorial, A4
Sports
Fran Grembowicz and Colleen Debish have had strong coaching careers but are connected by their days in Westside. B1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.