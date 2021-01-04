"Other Vermont towns are railing against any flag other than the American and state flag being flown on flag poles in public spaces, including municipal parks and school property."
Editorial, A4
First to finish
Stratton Mountain skier Jessie Diggins comes out of the weekend leading the women's FIS Tour de Ski. B1
Health
Vitamin supplements may help prevent illness, but doctors say patients should do research. B6
