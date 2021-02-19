Sports
Shrine Bowl coach Chad Pacheco is working to build the Vermont team for the annual summer football game in an unprecedented year. B1
Snow showers early with a chance of lingering snow showers later. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 70%..
Snow showers early with a chance of lingering snow showers later. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 70%.
Updated: February 19, 2021 @ 10:17 pm
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.