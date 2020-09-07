“Massachusetts boasts of having the highest flu vaccination coverage in the country for those age 17 and younger: About 81 percent got the vaccine during the 2018-2019 flu season ... But that 19 percent could present a real danger.”
Editorial, A4
COVID Summer
Labor Day 2020 marked one of this most unusual summers of the modern age. Now health officials are asking tough questions about what the autumn and winter could look like as the pandemic goes on. B6
Sports
Bobby Therrien wins Sunday’s Labor Day Classic 200 at Thunder Road. B1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.