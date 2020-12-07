GOLM
Gift of Life Marathon starts today. Organizers say they are still looking for blood donors to sign up for coming days. A2
In the news
A solar company announces its sites around Vermont will be pollinator friendly. A3
Sports
Castleton’s Grace Turner is a star on the court and in the pageant world. B1
Health
Solo parenting can cause many levels of stress, and requires certain coping skills. B8
