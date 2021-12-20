The Rutland City Fire Department can’t find anyone to haul away its contaminated soil.
After failing to get any bids for the removal of soil dug up during the reconstruction of the fire station’s driveway, Chief William Lovett went to the Board of Aldermen Monday for permission to approach contractors directly for estimates, the best of which he would then bring to the Board of Finance.
The construction turned up a pipe believed to have once been connected to the school that occupied the site before the construction of the fire station. Sludge from the pipe contained petrochemicals that contaminated about 110 cubic yards of soil weighing an estimated 150 tons. The Board of Aldermen voted earlier this month to authorize a request for proposals from companies interested in hauling the soil away and disposing of it properly.
The deadline came at 2 p.m. Monday, and Lovett said not a single proposal came with it. Lovett said he had already spoken to some of the contractors who had been invited to bid about why they didn’t.
“Some said it was too close to the end of the year,” he said. “Some said it was too small to bother with.”
Alderman Sam Gorruso said he recalled hearing about a local gas station recently having a similar problem and ultimately hauling the soil itself to a processing facility in Whitehall, New York.
“Is that something we can do?” he asked. “We have dump trucks and drivers.”
Lovett replied that there were specific licensing requirements for the haulers.
“It’s a real hard situation,” he said. “You want to take care of it and take care of it right.”
Lovett said that while there was no deadline for removing the soil, which is sitting under a tarp on the fire station property, he wanted to get it taken away by the spring. Alderman Michael Doenges recommended the chief take his time to get the best deal rather than rush.
The board voted unanimously to let Lovett begin approaching haulers.
