Vermont Days
MONTPELIER — Vermont Days are days where the entrance to state parks and historic sites are free. This year they’ll be on June 11 and 12.
Free Fishing Day is also June 11. Several other events will coincide with these days.
On June 11 and 12 there will be a free bus service between Rutland and Bomoseen State Park in Castleton, running from 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Visit vermontdays.com for more information.
The Grand Isle Family Fishing Festival will be June 11, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ed Weed Fish Culture Station. Young anglers can learn some basic fishing techniques and catch trout in the hatchery pond on borrowed equipment.
The Green Mountain Brass Band will play at Waterbury Center State Park on June 12 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The Justin Smith Morrill Historic Site, 214 Justin Morrill Highway, Strafford, will host an open house and puppet show on June 12 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The site is Vermont’s first National Historic Landmark. Folks can tour it and stay for the Jack and The Beanstalk puppet show with No Strings Marionette Company at 2:30 p.m. The event is sponsored by the Friends of the Morrill Homestead.
“Vermont Days is a great opportunity for people to enjoy the outdoors by visiting a state park, experience Vermont’s history where it happened at a State Historic Site, or try fishing for the first time during Free Fishing Day,” stated Heather Pelham, commissioner of the Department of Tourism and Marketing. “We encourage visitors and residents alike to enjoy free admission at these wonderful destinations.”
VTF&W
Delay mowing
Bobolinks, Savannah sparrows, and eastern meadowlarks are in decline due to the loss of appropriate grassland habitat. The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is encouraging landowners to help these beloved species by waiting a little longer to mow their fields, preferably after Aug. 1, to give these birds a chance to complete their nesting season.
Bobolinks build nests among the grasses and wildflowers of fields and meadows. When bobolinks are present, other grassland bird species such as Savannah sparrows and grasshopper sparrows may also be nesting among the grasses. Deer fawns, wild turkey chicks, and other animals take refuge in the grass and are also at risk by mowing too early.
YOUTH NEWS
Vermont Day
Nearly 50 students from Woodstock Union High School and Twinfield Union School traveled to the non-partisan Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the United States Senate in Boston as part of “Vermont Day,” an educational visit organized by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) for Vermont students to learn firsthand about democracy and the Senate legislative process. Schools and students interested in participating in the next “Vermont Day” during the fall 2022 semester can contact Senator Sanders’ office toll-free at 1-800-339-9834.
4-H Horsemanship
RUTLAND — The Rutland County 4-H Horsemanship Clinic was held May 21-22 at the Vermont State Fairgrounds to celebrate horses and broaden knowledge and skill sets. Kristen McLaughlin, Tuff-Riders 4-H Club leader, and Tracey Stubbins, Wind Riders 4-H Club leader, both from Rutland, planned and facilitated the clinic.
Participating in the English riding activities were Vivian Bhakta, Poultney; Charlotte Bilodeau, Rose Ouimet and Charlotte Thompson, all from Castleton; Olivia Bullock, Rutland; Seanna Erickson, Florence; Lyla Jones, Whitehall, New York; Carmen McKirryher and Johanna Stone, both from West Rutland; and Reid Priestley, Springfield. They received instruction from Sara Giard, New Haven, learning groundwork, jumping, horse care and how to control their horses with verbal and nonverbal communication.
Sarah McKeighan, Rein or Shine 4-H Club leader and owner of Trinity Stables and Arena in Florence, led the western riders through Western/Gymkhana patterns and barrel work. This group also worked on verbal and non-verbal communication with their horses. They were Kelsey Davis, Joseph McKirryher and Amie Thurston, all from West Rutland; Addison Erickson, Florence; Emma Haley, Middletown Springs; Brie Pikkarainen, East Wallingford; and Teigan Williams, North Clarendon.
Participants without horses used hobby horses to try English-style jumps, Western-style patterns and games including show jumping, pole bending, racing around rodeo barrels, gymkhana formations and navigating a trail course. Youths in this group included Luci and Jude Badillo, Landon Bullock, Wesley Griffin, Yireh Robichaud and Lucia Stubbins, all from Rutland; Kaylee Nicklaw, Leicester; Eliza Peer, West Rutland; Ashlynn and Jenna Pikkarainen, East Wallingford; Kien Priestley, Springfield; Alexandria Ryan, Castleton; and Harriet Sterling, Fair Haven.
Both the mounted and unmounted groups heard about stable management from Sue Cook, Castleton. Julia Adams, Shrewsbury, organized a practice horse quiz bowl. Both women are leaders in the Horsepower 4-H Club in Castleton.
Betsey Mayer, Pittsford, introduced the youths to roping tricks and techniques to successfully snag barrels and straw bales.
EcoGather courses
CRAFTSBURY COMMON — Sterling College offers grant-funded EcoGather online self-paced courses, Food Systems Thinking and Climate + Change, now open for registration, with no prerequisites. EcoGather is a grant-funded program that aims to create a global educational community to help people and their communities become more resilient in the face of the climate crisis. The course tuition is $299. Visit www.ce.sterlingcollege.edu/ecogather for more information.
Book sale
RUTLAND — A public book sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 10, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 11, at Rutland Free Library, 10 Court St. Books, CDs, puzzles, DVDs, books on tape, rare and antique books are featured. Masks are recommended. Sponsored by the Friends of the Rutland Free Library, all proceeds support library activities.
Vendors needed
POULTNEY — Seeking vendors of handmade artisanal products for Poultney Summer Artisans Market held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays, June 11 through Sept 24. Vendor fee is $20 per space per day. For more information, call (619) 212-3563 or email nomaddeena@gmail.com
Slater volunteers
CASTLETON — Fair Haven Union High School students Nate Young, Vivian Ladabouche, Reilly Marsden and Chicory Greene volunteered a Saturday morning to help prepare the Castleton Community Center garden for planting. They weeded and mulched around 15 raised beds in the garden that will provide fresh salad veggies for the senior meals plus home-grown produce for members who can no longer maintain gardens of their own.
Hiking season
Memorial Day weekend signaled the end of spring mud season and the start of summer hiking. Trails around the state are now open. The Green Mountain Club (GMC) estimates 200,000 people visit the Long Trail System each year. Trail conditions may vary with the earlier arrival of summer temperatures; be prepared for snow at higher elevations and if you encounter plentiful mud, be prepared to turn around and give the trail a little more time to dry out. GMC early hiking season tips include:
— Let someone know where you’ll be hiking and when you plan to return.
— Pack warmer layers and traction for mountain tops, as summits may still have snow and Vermont’s weather can change quickly.
— Prepare to walk straight through mud and puddles to avoid damaging the surrounding vegetation; waterproof boots are a great start.
— GMC has a busy season of trail work planned, so please use caution around active work areas, including Camel’s Hump and Stratton Pond.
— Carry a map and know which trailhead you need to return to. Cellphone reception is spotty on many trails.
— Pack out your trash, food, dog waste, and gear to help protect Vermont’s special places.
— Have a backup plan when parking lots are full. Taking the trail less traveled is less impactful to the trail environment and offers new views for trail users. Check Trail Finder for nearby hikes.
Hikers can connect with GMC from anywhere by calling, emailing, or messaging us on social media for timely, personalized hiking advice. Hikers can also stop by the Marvin B. Gameroff Hiker Information Center on Route 100 in Waterbury Center, or the volunteer-run Barnes Camp Visitor Center in Stowe, staffed Friday-Monday, for in-person advice.
Visual Arts
Brandon
Brandon Artists Guild: “Vermont: In the Country,” through July 10, second in a series of three all-member shows celebrating our favorite state; Warren Kimble, through July 9, “Artful Assemblages,” 7 Center St., Brandon, 802-247-4956, www.brandonartistsguild.org Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Meet the artists, 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 27.
Burlington
BCA Center: Eric Aho, through June 5, “Headwater,” paintings that feature captivating scenes of the natural world; Sarah Trad, through June 5, “What Still Remains,” Lebanese-American artist explores complex themes of personal and cultural identity through film-based media and textiles, Burlington City Arts, 135 Church St., Burlington, 802-865-7551, www.burlingtoncityarts.com
UVM Fleming Museum: Closed for summer recess through Sept, 13, 802-656-0750, www.flemingmuseum.org
Middlebury
Edgewater Gallery on the Green: “Town & Country,” through June 26, work by Susan Abbott and Molly Doe Wensberg, 6 Merchants Rowe, Middlebury, 802-989-7419, edgewatergallery.com
Middlebury College Museum of Art: “Contemporary to Classical,” through Aug. 7, highlights from the New Collection Handbook; “Into the Screen,” through Aug. 7, digital art from teamLab; Permanent Collection Galleries, ongoing, Mahaney Center for the Arts, South Street (Route 30), Middlebury, 802-443-5007, museum.middlebury.edu
Henry Sheldon Museum: Reopens June 14, 802-388-2117, www.henrysheldonmuseum.org
Town Hall Theater: Prindle Wissler, May 12-June 30, “It Runs with the Territory,” a retrospective of Middlebury’s longest-living artist, 68 S. Pleasant St., Middlebury, 802-388-1436, www.townhalltheater.org Opening reception, 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 12.
Rutland
Chaffee Art Center: Vermont Pastel Society, June 11-July 22, member show, 16 S. Main St., Rutland, 802-775-0356, www.chaffeeartcenter.org Hours: noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday; and by appointment. Artisan Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Opening reception, 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 11.
Shelburne
Shelburne Museum: “Eyesight and Insight: Lens on American Art, through Oct. 16, illuminates the history of creative response to perceptions of vision; “Luigi Lucioni: Modern Light,” June 25-Oct. 16. examines the career, influences, and techniques of Italian-American artist, 6000 Shelburne Road (Route 7), Shelburne, 802-985-3346, shelburnemuseum.org Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday, plus Monday holidays. Admission is $25, $23 over 65, $14 ages 13-17, $12 ages 5-12; $15 for students; $15 and $8 for Vermonters.
----------
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@rutlandherald.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.