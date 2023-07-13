NOTE TO SUBSCRIBERS: Due to high winds and a strong storm system in the province of Quebec, there has been a power disruption and damage at Quebecor, the printing facility for both The Times Argus and Rutland Herald. All efforts are being made by the crews there to get their operation back up and running. However, Quebecor has notified us they could not print the Herald for Friday, July 13. The e-edition will be available to subscribers after 3 a.m. If you do not have the e-edition and would like to subscribe, call our customer service team at 800-244-2131. Thank you for your understanding.