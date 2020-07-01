We are proud to say that we have returned to publishing five days a week starting this week. The pandemic has provided challenges for everyone. But the community has responded in kind, telling us how much they appreciate the local news, advertising and features. Look for fresh features and fresh community news content.
Our office will remain closed to the public. We encourage you to call or email us when paying bills, renewing subscriptions, placing ads or sharing news tips. Our customer service representatives are eager to assist you. Feel free to call 800-244-2131. Thank you again for your continued support in our efforts toward local journalism and community building. We could not be back without your loyalty and support.
~ Steven Pappas, editor and publisher
