ONLINE EDITION ONLY: Due to the state of emergency and safety concerns caused by widespread flooding across Vermont on Monday and into Tuesday, the Rutland Herald will only be producing an online edition for Tuesday, July 11. There will be no print edition. Our local news stories will be available throughout the evening at www.rutlandherald.com. The e-edition will be available to subscribers after 3 a.m. on Tuesday. If you do not have the e-edition and would like to subscribe, call our customer service team at 800-244-2131. Thank you for your understanding.
~ Steven Pappas, executive editor