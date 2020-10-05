Shoppers at about 60 local businesses will be able to knock $10 off their bills for the next month.
Chamber & Economic Development of the Rutland Region — the organization formed from the merger of the Rutland Region Chamber of Commerce and Rutland Economic Development Corp. — has joined with its local counterparts in Killington, Brandon, Castleton and Poultney to take advantage of a regional marketing grant available through the state for COVID-19 relief.
“It’s specifically designed to increase consumer spending in local businesses that have been impacted by COVID-19,” said CEDRR Executive Director Lyle Jepson.
Shoppers spending $30 or more at a participating businesses can ask to use a “Real Bucks” coupon available at the business, knocking $10 off their purchase. The business will then get to redeem the coupon with CEDRR or their local business development organization.
“The hope there is they will spend beyond the $30,” said Kim Rupe, who organized the program for CEDRR.
Jepson said each town got $10,000 and will spend $9,000 on the coupons and $1,000 on marketing. The program will run from Oct. 12 to Nov. 12 — or until coupons run out.
All of Rutland’s participating businesses are restaurants — Brix Bistro, Bueno Burrito, Countryman’s Pleasure, Franklin’s, Hand Carved by Ernie, Little Harry’s, Maxie’s Deli, Roots the Restaurant, Southside Steakhouse, TASO on Center and The Palms. Jepson said the city’s restaurants had, for the most part, been hit harder than stores by the pandemic.
“Volume is always the issue,” Jepson said. “We’re hoping we can encourage people with these bucks to go back out to a restaurant.”
Rupe and Jepson said they recruited the participating businesses, starting with their members.
“Primarily, we didn’t go to the chains or the nationally branded restaurants,” Jepson said. “We stayed local.”
Killington, on the other hand, will have the coupons at a mix of restaurants and sporting goods stores — Alpine Bike Works, Aspen East Ski Shop, Backcountry Café, Casey’s Caboose, Darkside Snowboards, First Stop Ski Shop & Board Barn, Flannels Bar & Grill, JAX Food and Games, Killington Market, Liquid Art Coffeehouse & Eatery, Still on the Mountain – Killington Distillery, Sushi Yoshi, The Foundry at Summit Pond and The Garlic.
“We chose retail and restaurants because that’s what we have in our town,” said Krista Neary, volunteer and communication coordinator for the Killington-Pico Area Association.
Neary said stores on the mountain were closed down right as they would have been conducting end-of-season sales.
“There are some that had completely shut down that were strictly essentially ski shops,” she said. We have some other that do bikes or paddle boards — they did very well this summer. ... I think the businesses that shut down for a greater period of times, that was probably the best decision they could have made.”
Brandon’s participants are Across the Street, Blue Moon Clothing & Gifts, Blue Seal, Brandon Florist Shoppe, Café Provence, Carr’s Gifts, Foley Brothers Brewing, Forest Dale Grocery & Deli, Gourmet Provence, Neshobe River Winery, Red Clover Ale Company and The Home Shop.
In Poultney, the gift certificates will be available at Analog Cycles, East Poultney General Store, Hermit Hill Books, Marty’s Sporting Goods, Otto’s Cones Point General Store, Perry’s Main Street Eatery, Picket Fence Antiques, Poultney Auto, Reclaimed Barnwood, Taco Experiment, The Original Vermont Store and Williams Hardware.
Castleton will offer discounts at Birdseye Diner, Blue Cat Bistro, Castleton Pet Supply, Castleton Pizza Place & Deli, Castleton Village Store, Ice House Bar & Grill, Lake Bomoseen Lodge & Taproom, Michelle’s Sweet Creations, Special Effects Salon, Sunrise Family Restaurant and Third Place Pizza & Lounge.
gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com
