As the class of 2019 steps off their college campuses, they're getting invited to stick around in Rutland County.
The Rutland Economic Development Corp. has launched an initiative titled "We Want You to Stay," in which they provide materials to graduates from the local colleges aimed at encouraging and helping them to find jobs and stay in the Rutland area.
The move comes as the area is about to start seeing fewer college graduates. Two of the three local four-year colleges — Green Mountain College and College of St. Joseph — are closing. REDC executive director Tyler Richardson noted, however, that the last college standing — Castleton University — is larger than its fallen comrades and will take on a number of their students.
"I don't think it subtracts from our priority to keep our students here," he said.
Richardson said that if it seems as if economic development discussions have shifted over the years from how to keep Vermont youth in the state to how to attract newcomers in the state, it's not because one is seen as more important than the other.
Richardson said there are three prongs to workforce development: One is helping people who have barriers to employment like incarceration or drug problems, and that agencies other than REDC work with that population. The other two, he said, are retaining the local population and attracting newcomers.
"We've certainly been very loud in the getting folks to move here bit," he said. "Our work with engaging students has continued and if anything, we want to ramp it up."
Richardson said the initiative was largely the work of Kim Rupe, REDC's assistant director.
"We primarily try to sell the lifestyle here," she said. "I think there's a misconception that there aren't any jobs here. ... It's really about changing the conversation."
Rupe said REDC eventually plans to work with CU to provide "mini-resources" specific to the university's degree program, but they had not yet determined how the degrees coming out of Castleton matched up to the jobs available in the area.
"We're in the very early stages," she said. "This summer, we'll focus on that a little more."
