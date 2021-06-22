Ed Loree, whose daughter, Amanda, died of brain cancer one day after the 2013 Relay for Life, will use his own experience with leukemia to inspire people at this year’s Relay on Saturday at the Vermont State Fairgrounds.
Loree said he got his “totally unexpected” diagnosis in 2018. After a bone marrow transplant in April 2019, he is now 26 months in remission and will speak before the survivors walk along with Rachelle Towle, a stomach cancer survivor.
But Ed Loree will also talk about his daughter, Amanda, who “shocked everybody” when she died, at the age of 21, the day after the 2013 relay.
She had been part of the relay with her team, Amanda’s Pandas, but died at home the next day from her brain cancer.
Amanda’s life inspired the message of hope that Ed Loree hopes patients with cancer and cancer survivors will feel after they hear the story of the Loree family.
“It’s a dreadful disease but (it can be faced) with hope and perseverance, which is what my daughter did. She never gave up hope. Amanda was amazing,” he said.
Ed Loree is now the captain of Amanda’s Pandas, a team that he and Amanda’s mother, Patricia, have kept going since Amanda’s death. He couldn’t walk in 2019 and last year was the drive-through relay. This year’s relay will return to being a live, walking event and Ed will be on the track Saturday.
Relay for Life raises money for the American Cancer Society and programs it provides in Vermont to help cancer patients and survivors and to assist patients in receiving screenings to detect cancers early.
Ken Shattuck, one of the co-leads of the Relay for Life of Rutland County, said registration for the relay starts at 11 a.m. Saturday and the event would continue until the closing ceremony at 8 a.m. Sunday.
Some changes have been made, like starting registration beginning an hour earlier than most years and larger spaces on the grounds for individual teams, to give people a chance to spread out and observe social distancing.
“We’re taking every precaution we can to make it safe. Even through the restrictions have been lifted, we still want to keep in mind, there will be cancer survivors who are at higher risk than others,” he said.
Shattuck said he wanted to remind people that the “relay” aspect of “Relay of Life” was the idea that at least one member of each team would be on the track at all times and not that participants were racing and handing off a baton from one member to the next. But while the event is a fundraiser supported by participants, he said there was something else important about everything that would happen at the fairgrounds during the weekend.
“That’s what we’re all excited about that we can come together again and celebrate and honor the survivors and support them. That’s a key part of what we do. Relay for Life is a fundraiser, that’s the bottom line, but it’s so much more than that to all of us involved,” he said.
The opening lap will be at 1 p.m. Saturday with a large American flag, provided by the Rutland City Fire Department, carried around the track for the first lap.
The survivors’ ceremony, when Loree and Towle will speak, is scheduled for 4 p.m.
People at the event can buy a candle for $5 that will be part of the luminaria walk at 9 p.m. during which there will be a ceremony that includes the reading of the names for whom the candles are dedicated.
A silent lap will also take place to recognize those people and others who are survivors or battling cancer.
Melissa Fox, a volunteer for the American Cancer Society’s Cancer Action Network, described the 2020 event, which also happened at the fairground, as a shorter relay than the overnight event that will take place this weekend.
Participants drove onto the fairground and parked near a screen, which the Paramount Theatre had used to show movies during the pandemic. There was a ceremony including photos of cancer survivors and victims displayed on the screen.
The luminaria were placed along the road drivers used, Fox added.
Traci Moore, who oversees community outreach for Rutland Regional Medical Center, said this year, the hospital and the Foley Cancer Center, will not field a relay team although the hospitall is still a sponsor.
Moore said RRMC staff “look forward to more normal participation in 2022.”
The event has a Facebook page under the name “Relay for Life of Rutland County.”
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
