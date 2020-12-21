On Sunday evening Brandon held their first ever Reverse Parade sponsored by the Brandon Recreation Department and the Brandon Toy Project. A Reverse Parade is a stationary parade, the parade-goers drive their cars along a prescribed route and the “floats” stay still. Sunday evening’s Reverse Parade was held between 5 and 6 p.m. and parade-goers filed up High Street from Route 7 and then made a left, taking them down the boulevard-wide Park Street that was lined with houses decorated for the season and luminaria lining the sidewalks. A light snowfall fell as local residents toured the parade route, making the whole thing feel even more idyllic. The Christmas spirit was in the air Sunday night in Brandon, and you could feel it.
Reverse Parade
Nicholas Gillam
Paginator / Graphic Designer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.