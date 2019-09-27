Forest Fantasy
An inspiring afternoon of where pixies, Pans and those who don’t want to grow up engage their imaginations. Activities include tractor rides, pixie house building, face painting, and fantasy BBQ. All guests are encouraged to dress up. $7, 12-3:30 p.m. Camp Betsey Cox, 140 Betsey Cox Lane, Pittsford, info@wkmvt.org, 802-282-2678.
