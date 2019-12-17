Tuesday
17
December
Meditation Group. Silent meditation in the Zen Buddhist tradition. Instruction provided. Regular group, meeting four times a week. Donations appreciated, 7:15-7:45 a.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Staying Healthy During the Holidays. This final session will focus on stress and mindfulness, sunshine and movement. Seating is limited so please RSVP. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Rutland Free Library, 10 Court Street, Rutland, fab50healthcoach@gmail.com, 802-353-9609.
Free Help — Quit Smoking, E cigarettes and JUUL. A group to help quit smoking or vaping. Free Nicotine replacement patches, gum or lozenges. Every Tuesday. 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Heart Center , 12 Commons Street , Rutland , 802-747-3768.
Kripalu Yoga. As the weather changes with the seasons, ease the built-up stress and tension. Nourish your body with therapeutic movement in this healing environment. $15 — $100, 12-1 p.m. Petra’s Wellness Studio, Howe Center, 1 Scale Avenue, Building 3, Rutland, PetrasWellnessStudio@gmail.com, 802-345-5244.
Pottery. Express your creativity with clay and create whatever you would like. Join in fellowship with others in a safe and sober environment. Twice a week. $5 per project, 3:15-5 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, Rutland, krisharvey85@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
Rutland Area Toastmasters. Learn public speaking, listening and leadership skills on first and third Tuesdays. 6-7:30 p.m. Courcelle Bldg, North St. Extension, Rutland, skibill11@comcast.net, 802-775-6929.
Wits End Support Group. A free, open and confidential peer support group for families to learn about the signs and symptoms of drug use, services available and next step toward helping loved ones. Trained counselor present. 6:30-8 p.m. Grace Congregational Church, West St. entrance, Rutland, 802-775-4301.
DivorceCare. A faith-based program to equip individuals to deal with divorce and separation-related struggles. Group discussion, video segment and workbook segment. Join in anytime during the 13-week program. $20 workbook fee, 6:30-8:30 p.m. The Life Center @ Calvary Bible Church, 190 Grove Street, Rutland, cbcoffice@cbcvt.org, 802-775-0358.
We Can Fix It! Plumbing Workshop. Home repair course for women addresses common problems in your plumbing system. Is your toilet rocking and rolling? Can’t seem to locate that funky smell? Bring your questions and let’s figure out how to fix it. Pre-registration required. $25, 5-7 p.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, aprilc@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1853.
RNESU Para/ Bus Driver Negotiations Committee. Special meeting — para/bus negotiations and session with Association. 5:30 p.m. RNESU Conference Room, 49 Court Drive, Brandon, mpiper@rnesu.org, 802-247-5757.
Yomassage. A deeply relaxing fusion of receiving massage while supported in restorative yoga postures. 6-7:15 p.m. Petra’s Wellness Studio, Howe Center, 1 Scale Avenue, Building 3, Rutland, PetrasWellnessStudio@gmail.com, 802-345-5244.
Wednesday
18
December
Gift-of-Life Marathon Blood Drive. Timed to help alleviate chronic blood shortages around the holidays. You can help save up to three lives by donating. Call 800-RED-CROSS for an appointment. 12-5 p.m. Rutland Regional Medical Center — CVPS-Leahy Center, 160 Allen Street, Rutland, steve.costello@greenmountainpower.com, 802-793-4031.
SVA’s Script Writers Workshop. Weekly workshop for college-aged on up individuals who wish to hone their skills in writing stage plays and screenplays, led by Karen Klami. Email with “SVA Script Writers” in the subject line to confirm. $10 registration, $5 per session, 1-4 p.m. Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main Street, Poultney, karenklami@gmail.com.
Open Studio Hub. Draw, paint, craft, do homework, listen to music, read, create a book club, chess club, music club, writer’s/poetry club, and more. Extended hours when classes in session. 3-6 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Meat Bingo. Bingo for meat prizes. $8, 6-7 p.m. VFW Post 648 Rutland, 15 Wales St. Rutland, Denise@DeniseByers.com, 802-775-6892.
OV Unified Union. Regular meeting. 6 p.m. OVUHS Library, 2997 Franklin St. Brandon, mpiper@rnesu.org, 802-247-5757.
Open Studio Pottery. Open studio drop-in or punch pass options. Create independently or get peer pottery support from fellow participants. Ages 14+; under 14 must be accompanied by adult. $10/ visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building, 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Discover Girl Scouts. Meet local Girl Scouts and volunteers; learn about expanded STEM and outdoor programs; enjoy girl-led activities; learn about volunteer opportunities and register to become a Girl Scout. Plus, girls will receive a free Discover Girl Scouts embroidered patch. 6-7 p.m. Lothrop School, 3447 US-7, Pittsford, customercare@girlscoutsgwm.org, 888-474-9686.
Bells of Joy. Traditional Christmas music and selections inspired by the Lessons and Carols Service from Kings College, Cambridge arranged for this unique instrument of 5 octaves of bronze handbells and 5 octaves of lovely handchimes. Suggested donation $10 to $15 per person. 7-9 p.m. Wallingford Town Hall, 75 School Street, Wallingford, townadmin@wallingfordvt.com, 802-446-2872.
Song Circle. Song circle welcomes singers and acoustic players to share their music and play along with others. Or just come to listen. Fiddlers especially welcome. Song book of traditional songs encourages group singing. Donations welcome, 7:15-9:15 p.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer St. Rutland, 802-775-1182.
Thursday
19
December
Meditation Group. Silent meditation in the Zen Buddhist tradition. Instruction provided. Regular group, meeting four times a week. Donations appreciated, 7:15-7:45 a.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Gift-of-Life Marathon Blood Drive. Help alleviate chronic holiday-season blood shortages. One donor can help save up to three lives. Appointments can be made by calling 800-RED-CROSS, and walk-ins are welcome. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Rutland Regional Medical Center — CVPS-Leahy Center, 160 Allen Street, Rutland, steve.costello@greenmountainpower.com, 802-793-4031.
Pottery. Express your creativity with clay and create whatever you would like. Join in fellowship with others in a safe and sober environment. Twice a week. $5 per project, 12-2 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, Rutland, krisharvey85@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
The Fortnightly Christmas Concert. Cellist Marina Smakhtina accompanied by Alastair Stout on piano, will present seasonal classics both sacred and secular. 2-4 p.m. Grace Congregational Church, 8 Court St. Rutland, bck4237@hotmail.com, 802-775-2249.
Second Moonlight Madness. Downtown Brandon has new shops and eateries. Come for a shopping and dining experience which can’t be found at the mall or over the Internet. Sales, specials, drawings and refreshments. 4-9 p.m. Brandon, Brandon, info@brandon.org, 802-247-3744.
Diabetes Prevention Program. Year-long lifestyle change program for anyone at risk of Type 2 Diabetes. Learn to make small changes surrounding nutrition and exercise. 4-5 p.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, klneary@rrmc.org, 802-776-5507.
International Folk Dancing. All dances will be taught. Experience and partners not necessary. Bring dry shoes for dancing. Ring the bell if door is locked. 6:30-8 p.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove Street, Rutland, office@RutlandJewishCenter.org, 802-773-3455.
Yoga for the Mindful heART. Mindful heART Series. Please bring your own mat. $5, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Tai Chi, Yang 24. Low-impact, slow-motion exercise which benefits all people and is safe for people with balance or arthritis issues. Free, 2 p.m. Courcelle Building, 16 North Street Extension, Rutland, 802-775-3855.
Ukulele Club. Newcomers welcome. Beginners session at 6 p.m. Bring your own ukulele and a music stand. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Castleton Community Center, 2108 Main Street, Castleton, 802-345-9100.
Friday
20
December
Meditation Group. Silent meditation in the Zen Buddhist tradition. Instruction provided. Regular group, meeting four times a week. Donations appreciated, 7:15-7:45 a.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Preschool Open Gym. Preschool aged, 18-month — 6-year-olds, enjoy free play, under the supervision and guidance of our experienced coaches. 18-36 month must be accompanied by an adult. $10 members/ $12 non-members, 9:45-11 a.m. Cobra Gymnastics & Dance Center, 56 Howe Street Bld H, Rutland, cobravt@me.com, 802-772-7011.
Gift-of-Life Marathon Blood Drive. Timed to help alleviate chronic blood shortages during the holidays. One donor can help save up to three lives. Call 800-RED-CROSS for an appointment, or simply walk in. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. U.S. Army Reserve, 2143 Post Road, Rutland Town, steve.costello@greenmountainpower.com, 802-793-4031.
Creative Space. Bring tools/supplies to create your works of art along with other inspiring artists. Open to all arts: fine arts, quilters, jewelry, musicians, etc. Some supplies available to purchase. Call ahead. Donations appreciated, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Storytime. Weekly stories, songs, and crafts. 10:30-11 a.m. Sherburne Memorial Library, 2998 River Road, Killington, youthservices@sherburnelibrary.org, 802-558-3663.
Friday Writers Group. The Friday Writers. This group of writers of all genres and levels meets weekly to read and discuss their work. All interested writers are welcome. Free will donation, 12-2 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, thefridaywriters@gmail.com, 802-775-0356.
Woodburning. Come try your hand at woodburning and create a beautiful piece of art to take home. All supplies provided. Everyone welcome. $5 per project, 1:30-3 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, Rutland, krisharvey85@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
Wing Night. Chicken wings $0.50 each with assorted dips and other fried offerings. Queen of Hearts drawing 6:30 p.m. 5-7 p.m. VFW Post 648 Rutland, 15 Wales St. Rutland, Denise@DeniseByers.com, 802-775-6892.
Wallingford Community Caroling. Meet at the Gilbert Hart Library by 5 p.m. Cookies and cocoa served afterwards at 6 p.m. 5-6 p.m. Gilbert Hart Library, 14 South Main Street, Wallingford, kmluzader@vermontel.net, 802-446-3219.
Candlelight Vigil. Come listen to the stories of people who are homeless, or were formerly homeless, and light a candle as a symbol of your commitment to help end this heartbreak in our community. Candles are provided as well as hot cider and cocoa. 5-6 p.m. Depot Park, 22 Evelyn Street, Rutland, tfitzgerald@hpcvt.org, 802-775-9286.
Open Studio Pottery. Open studio drop-in or punch pass options. Create independently or get peer pottery support from fellow participants. Ages 14+; under 14 must be accompanied by adult. $10/ visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building, 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Friday Night Open Gym. For athletes to have additional practice time or children who want to be more casual with their gymnastics. $10 members/$12 non-members, 6:45-8:15 p.m. Cobra Gymnastics & Dance Center, 56 Howe Street Bld H , Rutland, cobravt@me.com, 802-772-7011.
Shabbat Services. Services led by Rabbi Shemtov, followed by desserts. 7:30-8:30 p.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove Street, Rutland, rutlandjewishcenter@aol.com, 802-773-3455.
Contra Dance. Dance to the tunes of Brendan Taaffe and Friends, Hannah Otten calling. All dances taught, you do not need a partner if you are willing to ask someone to dance. Beginner’s lesson to learn the moves at 8 p.m. Please bring clean, non-marring shoes. $10-$12, $8 teens, 12 and under free, 8-11 p.m. Tinmouth Community Center, 573 Route 140, Tinmouth, tinmouthdance@gmail.com, 802-881-6775.
Saturday
21
December
Yoga Prana Shakti. Open to all levels of yoga experience. Beginners welcome, however, the energy level is between moderate to vigorous. $10-12, 9-10:15 a.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 802-499-8038.
Yoga for the full-figured Goddess. A very gentle floor yoga class for full-figured sized women. $10-12, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 802-499-8038.
Let’s Get Crafty. Featuring a hands-on craft experience. $10 preregistered; $15 drop-ins. 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Christmas Concert. Combining traditional and not-so-traditional songs, this is a family friendly evening with a very special surprise visitor at the end of the concert. Donations, 7 p.m. Brandon Town Hall, 1 Conant Square, Brandon, cwright@townofbrandon.com, 802-282-6548.
No Mercy. Celebrating their 20-year anniversary at the Hide-A-Way Tavern Christmas Party. No cover. 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Hide-A-Way Tavern, 42 Center St. Rutland, booking@hideawaytavernvt.com.
Karaoke 101 with Tenacious T. Whether you can sing or not, you can at Karaoke 101. 9:30 p.m. Hide-A-Way-Tavern, 42 Center Street, Rutland, ziggyjagger@gmail.com.
Learn Japanese Class. Beginners welcome. First and third Saturdays of the month. 2 p.m. Rutland Free Library, 2nd floor, 10 Court Street, Rutland, 802-773-9594/802-483-2628.
Sunday
22
December
4th Sunday Yoga. Start your week off with a gentle/moderate yoga practice. Paula is a Kripalu teacher and her classes are seasonally inspired. Classes include postures, breath work, meditation and relaxation. $13/$11.70 w card, 9:30-10:45 a.m. Cobra Gymnastics & Dance Center, 56 Howe Street, Building H, Rutland, Pali36@aol.com, 802-772-7011.
Poultney-Granville Town Band. Annual Christmas Concert. The Catamount Brass Quintet will open the concert at 12:40 p.m. and the town band starts at 1 p.m. Refreshments will be served. 12:40-2 p.m. St. Raphael’s Parish Hall, 21 East Main Street, Poultney, holrus@myfairpoint.net, 802-287-5185.
Candle Light Service. Candle Light Service. 4-5 p.m. United Church of West Rutland, 60 Chapel Street, West Rutland, fbbbvt@myfairpoint.net, 802-438-5013.
Erin Powers. Her first outing here was as vocalist for Hillbilly Sound Machine, and now she brings the Girl Power with a solo show. Come hear this huge voice for yourself!. 7-10 p.m. Hide-A-Way Tavern, 42 Center St. Rutland, booking@hideawaytavernvt.com.
Monday
23
December
Children’s Chanukah Sing Along. Rabbi Ellie Shemtov will bring instruments and teach children of all ages simple songs. Also features a short video of the Chanukah story, a menorah-making project and Chanukah treats. 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Rutland Free Library, 10 Court Street, Rutland, office@rutlandjewishcenter.org, 802-773-3455.
Teen Do & View. It’s cold outside and there’s no school today so come hang out at the library. Watch “Frozen” and make snowflake string art, and pizza as well. Grades 7 — 12 Supplies provided, no pre registration necessary. 1-2:30 p.m. Rutland Free Library, 10 Court St. Rutland, jessica@rutlandfree.org, 802-773-1860.
Rutland Baby Cafe. Free drop-in breastfeeding support group. Meets every Monday. Check the RFL calendar for closings due to the observance of holidays or conflicts in schedule. 3:30-4:30 p.m. Rutland Free Library, 10 Court Street, Rutland, lcunderhill@rrmc.org, 802-775-1901.
Free Help — Quit Smoking, E cigarettes and JUUL. A group to help quit smoking or vaping. Free Nicotine patches, gum or lozenges. New time every Monday. 4:30-5:30 p.m. Rutland Regional Medical Center- CVPS Leahy confernce center, 160 Allen Street, Rutland , 802-747-3768.
Yoga Prana Shakti. Open to all levels; beginners welcome. Class incorporates Asana, pranayama (breath work) and deep relaxation. Energy level is between moderate to vigorous. Price: $15 drop-in and $130 for a 10 class card. 5:30-6:45 p.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 802-499-8038.
Open Studio Pottery. Open studio drop-in or punch pass options. Create independently or get peer pottery support from fellow participants. Ages 14+; under 14 must be accompanied by adult. $10/ visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building, 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Tuesday
24
December
Free Help — Quit Smoking, E cigarettes and JUUL. A group to help quit smoking or vaping. Free Nicotine replacement patches, gum or lozenges. Every Tuesday. 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Heart Center , 12 Commons Street , Rutland , 802-747-3768.
Pottery. Express your creativity with clay and create whatever you would like. Join in fellowship with others in a safe and sober environment. Twice a week. $5 per project, 3:15-5 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, Rutland, krisharvey85@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
Christmas Eve Service. All are welcome to celebrate with us. 5-6 p.m. Hubbardton Congregational Church, Route 30 , Hubbardton .
Children’s Christmas at Trinity Church. We warmly invite all children and their parents to come celebrate Christmas with us at Trinity Church with a pageant of the Christmas nativity story and plenty of Christmas carols. 5-6 p.m. Trinity Episcopal Church, 85 West Street, Rutland, office@trinitychurchrutland.org, 802-775-4368.
Christmas Eve Service. A traditional service of carols, lessons and candlelight with special music by the church choir. 7 p.m. Brandon Congregational Church, 1 Carver Street, Brandon, brandoncongregationalchurch@gmail.com, 802-247-6121.
Wits End Support Group. A free, open and confidential peer support group for families to learn about the signs and symptoms of drug use, services available and next step toward helping loved ones. Trained counselor present. 6:30-8 p.m. Grace Congregational Church, West St. entrance, Rutland, 802-775-4301.
Wednesday
25
December
Open Studio Pottery. Open studio drop-in or punch pass options. Create independently or get peer pottery support from fellow participants. Ages 14+; under 14 must be accompanied by adult. $10/ visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building, 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Thursday
26
December
Pottery. Express your creativity with clay and create whatever you would like. Join in fellowship with others in a safe and sober environment. Twice a week. $5 per project, 12-2 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, Rutland, krisharvey85@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
Diabetes Prevention Program. Year-long lifestyle change program for anyone at risk of Type 2 Diabetes. Learn to make small changes surrounding nutrition and exercise. 4-5 p.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, klneary@rrmc.org, 802-776-5507.
Tai Chi, Yang 24. Low-impact, slow-motion exercise which benefits all people and is safe for people with balance or arthritis issues. Free, 2 p.m. Courcelle Building, 16 North Street Extension, Rutland, 802-775-3855.
Friday
27
December
Storytime. Weekly stories, songs, and crafts. 10:30-11 a.m. Sherburne Memorial Library, 2998 River Road, Killington, youthservices@sherburnelibrary.org, 802-558-3663.
Friday Writers Group. The Friday Writers. This group of writers of all genres and levels meets weekly to read and discuss their work. All interested writers are welcome. Free will donation, 12-2 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, thefridaywriters@gmail.com, 802-775-0356.
Woodburning. Come try your hand at woodburning and create a beautiful piece of art to take home. All supplies provided. Everyone welcome. $5 per project, 1:30-3 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, Rutland, krisharvey85@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
Open Studio Pottery. Open studio drop-in or punch pass options. Create independently or get peer pottery support from fellow participants. Ages 14+; under 14 must be accompanied by adult. $10/ visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building, 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Queen of Hearts Drawing. Every Friday. Drawing at 6:30 p.m. 6-6:30 p.m. VFW Post 648 Rutland, 15 Wales St, Rutland, Denise@DeniseByers.com, 802-775-6892.
Karaoke Contest. The last Friday of each month. $100 Grand Prize, winner determined by audience vote. Contestants sign up and sing one song starting at 11:30 p.m. No entry fee. 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Hide-A-Way Tavern, 42 Center St. Rutland, booking@hideawaytavernvt.com.
Saturday
28
December
Audubon Christmas Bird Count and Potluck. Birds spotted within a 7.5 mile radius of Meads Falls in Center Rutland will be counted by teams of field birders and feeder-watchers. Results will be tallied at the Proctor Library at 6 p.m. with a potluck. Bring a dish to share. 8 a.m.-4 p.m. birding@rutlandcounttyaudubon.org.
Community Luncheon. We’ll be serving our delicious chili. Our luncheons are free, although we gratefully accept donations. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Trinity Episcopal Church, 85 West Street, Rutland, office@trinitychurchrutland.org, 802-775-4368.
Karaoke 101 with Tenacious T. Whether you can sing or not, you can at Karaoke 101. 9:30 p.m. Hide-A-Way-Tavern, 42 Center Street, Rutland, ziggyjagger@gmail.com.
