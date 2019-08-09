Friday
9
August
Meditation Group. Silent meditation in the Zen Buddhist tradition Sunday afternoons. Instruction provided. Donations appreciated, 7:15-7:45 a.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Creative Space. Bring tools/supplies to create your works of art along with other inspiring artists. Open to all arts: fine arts, quilters, jewelry, musicians, etc. Some supplies available to purchase. Call ahead. Donations appreciated, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Storytime. Weekly stories, songs, and crafts. 10:30-11 a.m. Sherburne Memorial Library, 2998 River Road, Killington, youthservices@sherburnelibrary.org, 802-558-3663.
Friday Writers Group. . Donations appreciated, 12-2 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Castleton Classic Golf Tournament. This annual event has raised more than $500,000 in support of varsity teams and student athletes at Castleton University. Registration includes: Greens fees for a team of four, two golf carts, on-course lunch, cocktail hour. 1-5 p.m. Rutland Country Club, 275 Grove Street, Rutland, courtney.widli@castleton.edu, 802-468-1241.
Woodburning. Come try your hand at woodburning and create a beautiful piece of art to take home. All supplies provided. Everyone welcome. 1:30-2:30 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, Rutland, krisharvey85@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
Open Farm Dinner. Local farm fare by food truck (or bring your own), farm profiles, Community Farm project tour, pick-your-own blueberries, and more. Event is free, food to purchase or bring your own. 4:30-7:30 p.m. Smokey House Center, 426 Danby Mountain Road, Danby, jamie@smokeyhouse.org, 802-292-2300.
Party Local Puerto Rico. Featuring authentic Puerto Rican food, music, and salsa dancing with instruction. $10, $5 children 12 and under, 5:30 p.m. Grace Congregational Church, 8 Court St. Rutland, jack_cr2@yahoo.com, 802-775-1182.
Touching the Sky Dome. Stories of the Sun, Moon and Stars. Children, parents and caretakers are invited to a special performance by Michael Caduto. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Brandon Town Hall, 1 Conant Square, Brandon, joni@brandonpubliclibrary.org, 802-245-8230.
Swing Dancing. Everyone can dance night: Swing Dance with Richard Cormier and Sherri McKirryher. Second Fridays June — September. 6-7:30 p.m. Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main Street, Poultney, richardpeee@gmail.com.
Old Home Days. 3-day events that includes live music, BBQ, kid’s games and a super hero themed parade. 7 p.m. Rupert Volunteer Fire Department, Route 153, Rupert, rupertfd@gmail.com, 802-394-0035.
Point Counterpoint Chamber Players. The faculty ensemble of the Point Counterpoint Music Camp under Music Director Randy Hiller with a program including the Arensky Cello Quartet and Brahms’ C major Trio. free-will donation, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Salisbury Congregational Church, 853 Maple Street, Salisbury, andres@middlebury.edu, 802-352-6671.
Mrs. Christie. A New Classic Mystery. $20 — $58, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Dorset Playhouse , 104 Cheney Road , Dorset, boxoffice@dorsettheatrefestival.org, 802-867-2223.
Always.Patsy Cline. Spend an evening with one of country music’s most celebrated stars. 7:30 p.m. Weston Playhouse Theatre Company, 12 Park Street, Weston, jjordan@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
Oklahoma!. A fresh take on the inimitable masterpiece. 7:30 p.m. Weston Playhouse Theatre Company, 12 Park Street, Weston, jjordan@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
The Plumb Bobs. A folk/ rock/ eclectic sound, playing a mix of songs you have heard, and songs you may not have heard, but will want to hear again. 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Hide-A-Way Tavern, 42 Center Street, Rutland, booking@hideawaytavernvt.com.
Saturday
10
August
Pancake Breakfast Buffet. A pancake breakfast buffet prepared by members of Hiram Lodge No. 101, F&AM; and Gilman Chapter No. 88, OES. $9 / $3, 8-11 a.m. West Rutland Masonic Lodge, 63 Franklin St. West Rutland, damasonvt@comcast.net, 802-775-2204.
Yoga Prana Shakti. Open to all levels of yoga experience. Beginners welcome, however, the energy level is between moderate to vigorous. $10-12, 9-10:15 a.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 802-499-8038.
Shabbat Service. Led by Rabbi Ellie Shemtov. Followed by a light kiddush. 9:30-11:30 a.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove Street, Rutland, office@rutlandjewishcenter.org, 802-773-3455.
How to Can Fruit. Pitchfork Preserves founder Melissa Aakjar shares her skill in canning fruit just in time for the summer harvest. Learn how to capture fruit at the peak of the season and bring out the flavors using less sugar and more fruit. 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Pawlet Public Library, 141 School Stree, Pawlet, pawletpub@gmail.com, 802-325-3123.
Art in the Park. Features juried fine artists, craftspeople, and specialty food producers. donation, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Main Street Park, Junction of Routes 4 & 7, Rutland, beyondmarketing@yahoo.com, 802-775-0356.
Maker Club: Astronauts. Create your own Astronaut helmet. We will also have a few Ozobots & Dash to experiment with. Intended for ages 5 and up. 10-11 a.m. Chittenden Public Library, 223 Chittenden Road, Chittenden, chittendenpl@gmail.com, 802-773-3531.
Drawing Workshop. With artist Lillian Kennedy, make pocket sketchbooks from a single sheet of paper and explore the museum and surrounding landscape with pencil and eye. suitable for all skill levels, adults and children 10+. Pre-register by calling 802-759-2412. $20, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Chimney Point State Historic Site, 8149 VT Route 17W, Addison, elsa.gilbertson@vermont.gov, 802-759-2412.
Yoga for the full-figured Goddess. A very gentle floor yoga class for full-figured sized women. $10-12, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 802-499-8038.
FarmFest. Presentation on sheep shearing. Meet other animals and visit the museum for related exhibits. Event will be held on the Church Green in Belmont. No rain date. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Mount Holly Community Historical Museum, Belmont, mounthollymuseum@gmail.com.
Paint & Sip for Kids. Kids paint on canvas. Follow along with the instructor or create your own. $10, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Landscape Painting with Watercolor and Gouache. Artist Lillian Kennedy will explain the fundamentals and demonstrate. Learn to make a painting kit that fits in a baggie to carry on your travels. Suitable for all skill levels, adults and children 10+. $35, 1-4 p.m. Chimney Point State Historic Site, 8149 VT Route 17W, Chimney Point State Historic Site, Addison, elsa.gilbertson@vermont.gov, 802-759-2412.
Quarry Hike. Led by Paul Nevin. Short hike to the Mount Holly stone quarry. Wear hiking shoes and bring a camera and water. The total hike will be about an hour. Meet at Perkins House Museum at 2 p.m. 2-4 p.m. Mount Holly Community Historical Museum, Belmont, mounthollymuseum@gmail.com.
Silent Movie Festival. With Jeff Rapsis “Our Hospitality” with Buster Keaton (1923). A classic comedy/drama about a long running family feud. 7-9 p.m. Brandon Town Hall, 1 Conant Square, Brandon , Info@brandontownhall.org, 802-247-3971.
Crystal Attunement Sound Healing. Crystal Attunement is an experience of sound and vibration that transports participants to a place of deep relaxation and inner peace, creating an opportunity for healing. $25, 7-8:15 p.m. Sol Luna Farm, 329 Old Farm Road, Shrewsbury VT, grace@sollunafarm.com, 802-492-9393.
Old Home Days. 3-day events that includes live music, BBQ, kid’s games and a super hero themed parade. 7 p.m. Rupert Volunteer Fire Department, Route 153, Rupert, rupertfd@gmail.com, 802-394-0035.
Bill Scorzari. Gritty, lived-in, raw and sad, an amalgamation of the voice of Tom Waits, the delivery of Sam Baker and the soul of Kris Kristofferson. $20, 7:30-9:45 p.m. Brandon Music, 62 Country Club Road, Brandon, edna@brandon-music.net, 802-247-4295.
Mrs. Christie. A New Classic Mystery. $20 — $58, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Dorset Playhouse , 104 Cheney Road , Dorset, boxoffice@dorsettheatrefestival.org, 802-867-2223.
Always.Patsy Cline. Spend an evening with one of country music’s most celebrated stars. 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. Weston Playhouse Theatre Company, 12 Park Street, Weston, jjordan@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
Oklahoma!. A fresh take on the inimitable masterpiece.2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. Weston Playhouse Theatre Company, 12 Park Street, Weston, jjordan@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
Karaoke 101 with Tenacious T. Whether you can sing or not, you can at Karaoke 101. 9:30 p.m. Hide-A-Way-Tavern, 42 Center Street, Rutland, ziggyjagger@gmail.com.
Sunday
11
August
Trails For Tails 5k/Mile Run. Join us as we hit the trails for the animals at the Rutland County Humane Society in the first ever Trails for Tails 5k and Fun Run. $10 / $20, 9 a.m. Pine Hill Park, 2 Oak Street Extension, Rutland, amelia@rchsvt.org, 802-483-9171.
Lake Dunmore Triathlon. A .9-mile swim, 28-mile bike, and 6.2-mile run for an Olympic distance triathlon around beautiful Lake Dunmore. $110, 8:30 a.m. Branbury State Park, 3570 Lake Dunmore Road, Brandon, info@vermontsun.com, 802-388-6888.
Vermont Sun Sprint Triathlon. 600-yard swim, 14-mile bike, 3.1 mile run for a sprint triathlon at beautiful Lake Dunmore. Registration online; bib pickup 6:40 a.m. day of race. Separate fee to enter park. $72, 8:30 a.m. Branbury State Park, 3570 Lake Dunmore Road, Brandon.
Art in the Park. Features juried fine artists, craftspeople, and specialty food producers. donation, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Main Street Park, Junction of Routes 4 & 7, Rutland, beyondmarketing@yahoo.com, 802-775-0356.
Historic Clock & Watches Afternoon. Green Mountain Timekeepers Society members on the porch to talk about the history of your clocks and watches and how they can be repaired. Bring them, or photographs, and learn more about your timepieces. Included in regular site admission. $5 adults/free under 15, 12-4 p.m. Chimney Point State Historic Site, 8149 VT Route 17W, Addison, elsa.gilbertson@vermont.gov, 802-759-2412.
Working with Fiber. Members of the Twist o’Wool Guild and Strands will be in residence on the porch to demonstrate fiber skills, including spinning and weaving and other crafts and arts important historically and relevant today. Bring your project or ask questions. Light refreshments. Included in regular site admission. $5 adults/free under 15, 12-4 p.m. Chimney Point State Historic Site, 8149 VT Route 17W, Addison, elsa.gilbertson@vermont.gov, 802-759-2412.
Mount Tabor Leg Talk & Walk. Learn about the slice of Peru that was the Mount Tabor Leg for twenty years before being given to Dorset. Short lecture followed by optional car pool to the top of South End Road in Mount Tabor and a one mile easy woods walk to see where and why some of the Leg still exists. 1-3 p.m. Mt. Tabor — Danby Historical Society, Griffith Memorial Library, 74 S. Main St. Danby, hogden@vermontel.net, 802-293-2510.
Walking Tour of Historic Belmont. Join Mount Holly town historian for a walking tour of historic Belmont or (if rain) a museum collections tour. 2-3:30 p.m. Mount Holly Community Historical Museum, Belmont, mounthollymuseum@gmail.com.
Mushroom Foraging Workshop #2. Ian Vair, wild-mushroom expert and chef, will begin with safety, understanding field guides, types of fungus and the identification process. Pre-registration required. Wear comfortable shoes for hiking, bring a water bottle, insect repellent, and a bag for collecting your finds. $25, 2-5 p.m. Merck Forest & Farmland Center, 3270 VT 315, Rupert, greenmountainacademy@gmail.com, 802-867-0111.
Poetry Open Mic. Join us for an afternoon of poetry hosted by Phoenix Books Rutland’s own Bianca Amira Zanella. Come to read, come to listen, or come for both! Those interested in reading can sign up at the door. 2-4 p.m. Phoenix Books, 2 Center Street, Rutland, 802-855-8078.
Mrs. Christie. A New Classic Mystery. $20 — $58, 2-4 p.m. Dorset Playhouse , 104 Cheney Road , Dorset, boxoffice@dorsettheatrefestival.org, 802-867-2223.
350 Rutland County Meeting. The public is welcome to join us in discussing our Global Climate Strike plans, and our campaign to reverse climate change by reducing food waste and increasing use of mass transit, bicycling and accessibility. 3-5 p.m. CVPS/Leahy Community Education Center, 160 Allen Street, Rutland, rutland@350vt.org, 802-353-0998.
Always.Patsy Cline. Spend an evening with one of country music’s most celebrated stars. 3 p.m. Weston Playhouse Theatre Company, 12 Park Street, Weston, jjordan@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
Rochester Chamber Music Society. History in Sound: Bach and more played on historical instruments. donation, 4-6 p.m. Federated Church of Rochester, 15 N. Main St. VT Route 100, Rochester, lesley@rcmsvt.org, 802-767-9234.
Klezmer Band Practice. Open to everyone who plays an instrument. Bring your instrument. Music will be provided. 4-6 p.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove Street, Rutland, office@RutlandJewishCenter.org, 802-773-3455.
Paintings by Solon. Opening reception with music by Spero. Runs August 1 — September 5. 5-7 p.m. Stone Valley Arts Center at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main Street, Poultney, stonevalleyartscenter@gmail.com, 802-325-2603.
Meditation Group. Silent meditation in the Zen Buddhist tradition Sunday afternoons. Instruction provided. Donations appreciated, 5:30-6 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Matthew Ames. Half of the duo “Hillbilly Sound Machine,” Matthew Ames employs some tech in his acoustic show playing pop, rock, and today’s hits. 7-10 p.m. Hide-A-Way Tavern, 42 Center Street, Rutland, booking@hideawaytavernvt.com.
Rutland City Band Sunday Concert Series. Join Rutland’s very own City Band every Sunday night June through August. 7-8:30 p.m. Main Street Park, 5 S Main Street, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Annual Clothing Drive. Clothing may be dropped off & volunteers will sort. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. St. Mary’s School, 19 Washington Street, Fair Haven.
Monday
12
August
Red Cross Blood Drive. The Town of West Rutland is hosting a blood drive. 1-6 p.m. Town of West Rutland — Town Hall , 35 Marble Street, West Rutland.
Rutland Baby Cafe. Free drop-in breastfeeding support group. Meets every Monday. Check the RFL calendar for closings due to the observance of holidays or conflicts in schedule. 3:30-4:30 p.m. Rutland Free Library, 10 Court Street, Rutland, lcunderhill@rrmc.org, 802-775-1901.
Walking Group for All Ages. Donations appreciated. Donations appreciated, 5:15 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
SVUUSD Executive Committee Meeting. Regular mtng. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Fair Haven Union High School, 33 Mechanic Street, Fair Haven.
Tai Chi. Mary Joan Waid teaches a series of Qi Qong movements for personal daily practice. We will be tuning our bodies with basic gentle Qi Gong to increase balance, strength, and awareness. $15 per class or $75 for 6-week series, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Stone Valley Arts Center at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main Street, Poultney, elschmidt1@vermontel.net, 802-325-2603.
Yoga Prana Shakti. Open to all levels; beginners welcome. Class incorporates Asana, pranayama (breath work) and deep relaxation. Energy level is between moderate to vigorous. Price: $15 drop-in and $130 for a 10 class card. 5:30-6:45 p.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 802-499-8038.
Summer Music Mondays. Bring a picnic dinner and groove to classic rock, sing along with old favorites, discover original songwriting and tap your foot to country music with talented Vermont solo artists. Concerts held rain (under the pavilion) or shine. 6-8 p.m. Crystal Beach, Lake Bomoseen, Route 30, Castleton, jbaumparel@yahoo.com, 802-558-9036.
Open Studio Pottery (Ages 14+). Drop-in program, there is no instruction other than peer pottery support from fellow drop-in participants. $5/Visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building , 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Monday Rutland Bike Ride. A 15-18 mile ride leaving form the College of St. Joseph parking lot. Average pace is 12-14 mph. This is a friendly, no-drop ride. 6-8 p.m. College of St. Joseph parking lot, 71 Clement Road, Rutland, olanoff@comcast.net, 802-773-8222.
SVUUSD Board Meeting. Regular mtng. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Fair Haven Union High School, 33 Mechanic Street, Fair Haven.
Annual Clothing Drive. Clothing may be dropped off & volunteers will sort. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. St. Mary’s School, 19 Washington Street, Fair Haven.
Tuesday
13
August
Meditation Group. Silent meditation in the Zen Buddhist tradition Sunday afternoons. Instruction provided. Donations appreciated, 7:15-7:45 a.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Rocks, Minerals, and Fossils Workshop. Free drop-in classes with Minerologist Alice Blount, Tuesdays and Thursdays through August 15. Classes recommended for children grade 3 level and above. 12:30-2:30 p.m. Vermont Marble Museum, 52 Main Street, Proctor, emeline@vermontmarblemuseum.org, 802-459-2750.
Children’s Art Camp. . 3-4:30 p.m. Stone Valley Arts Center at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main Street, Poultney, stonevalleyartscenter@gmail.com, 802-325-2603.
Pottery. Express your creativity with clay and create whatever you would like. Join in fellowship with others in a safe and sober environment. Twice a week. 3:15-4:15 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State St. Rutland, krisharvey85@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
Slow Flow Yoga. With Brooke Hughes-Muse, RYT. First class is free. $12 / $11 SVA Members, 5-6 p.m. Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main Street, Poultney, treesongvt@gmail.com.
”Tunesdays” on the Farm. Pittsford native, Logan Riesterer, A social gathering for friends and neighbors with live, local music. Share dinner, music and games. Bring a blanket and a picnic dinner, or visit our food vendors. $5 per family suggested donation, 6-8 p.m. Pittsford Village Farm, 42 Elm Street, Pittsford, info@pittsfordvillagefarm.org.
Summer Sunset 5k Race series. Walk or run at your own pace in this trail 5k series that takes you through the trees in Pine Hill Park. $5, 6:30 p.m. Giorgetti Arena, 2 Oak Street Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Always.Patsy Cline. Spend an evening with one of country music’s most celebrated stars. 7:30 p.m. Weston Playhouse Theatre Company, 12 Park Street, Weston, jjordan@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
Open Mic with Krishna Guthrie. Every Tuesday at the Hide-A-Way, Krishna Guthrie hosts open mic. Bring your instruments, voices, and talents. 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Hide-A-Way Tavern, 42 Center Street, Rutland, booking@hideawaytavernvt.com.
Wits End Support Group. A free, open and confidential peer support group for families to learn about the signs and symptoms of drug use, services available and next step toward helping loved ones. Trained counselor present. 6:30-8 p.m. Grace Congregational Church, 8 Court Street (Use West St. entrance), Rutland, 802-775-4301.
Wednesday
14
August
Yoga Prana Shakti. Open level, spiritual and energetic physical practice, beginners welcome. Wednesdays. $12, 9-10:15 a.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland.
SVA’s Script Writers Workshop. Led by Karen Klami. Most Wednesdays, please email to confirm time/dates/location of these sessions. Send her an email and write “SVA Script Writers” in the subject line for a faster answer. $10 registration, $5 per session, 1-4 p.m. Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main Street, Poultney, karenklami@gmail.com.
Mrs. Christie. A New Classic Mystery. $20 — $58, 2-4 p.m. Dorset Playhouse , 104 Cheney Road , Dorset, boxoffice@dorsettheatrefestival.org, 802-867-2223.
Always.Patsy Cline. Spend an evening with one of country music’s most celebrated stars. 2 p.m. Weston Playhouse Theatre Company, 12 Park Street, Weston, jjordan@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
Children’s Art Camp. . 2-3:30 p.m. Stone Valley Arts Center at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main Street, Poultney, stonevalleyartscenter@gmail.com, 802-325-2603.
Open Studio Hub. Draw, paint, craft, do homework, listen to music, read, create a book club, chess club, music club, writer’s/poetry club, art club! Join yoga, ukulele group, creative — space, and more. Extended hours when classes in session. 3-6 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Lawn Party & Chicken Barbeque. BBQ and fixings, with pie baking contest and sale. White elephant table, face painting and kids games. 5 p.m. St. Ambrose Parish, 11 School Street, Bristol, 802-453-2488.
Open Studio Pottery (Ages 14+). Drop-in program, there is no instruction other than peer pottery support from fellow drop-in participants. $5/Visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building , 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Open Figure Drawing. With Dick Weis and Phil Whitman, every other Wednesday. $8, 6-8 p.m. Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main Street, Poultney, stonevalleyartcenter@gmail.com.
Yoga in the Park. Suitable for all levels. Please bring a yoga mat or blanket. In the event of inclement weather, the event will move inside Pyramid Holistic Wellness Center, 120 Merchants Row. kelleyw@pyramidvt.com. 7-8:30 p.m. Center Street Marketplace Park, 120 Merchants Row, Rutland, coughlinb@pyramidvt.com, 802-775-8080.
Presentation by Sculptor Alina Tenser. Artist in Residence for the month of August. For information on workshop, exhibition and residency programs call 802-438-2097, email info@carvingstudio.org, or visit www.carvingstudio.org. 7-8 p.m. The Carving Studio & Sculpture Center, 636 Marble St. West Rutland, info@carvingstudio.org, 802-438-2097.
Always.Patsy Cline. Spend an evening with one of country music’s most celebrated stars. 7:30 p.m. Weston Playhouse Theatre Company, 12 Park Street, Weston, jjordan@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
Chair Yoga. Increase your well-being one movement at a time with this on-going gentle chair yoga. Beginners welcome. $50 for 5 sessions, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, 802-772-7801.
Thursday
15
August
Meditation Group. Silent meditation in the Zen Buddhist tradition Sunday afternoons. Instruction provided. Donations appreciated, 7:15-7:45 a.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Puppets & Theater Camp. Create your very own puppet then bring it to life in a play. Camp ends with a special screening for family and friends. Minimum 5. August 15 &16. Instructor Nicole Graves Minimum 5, Ages 6-12. $120, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Thank You Thursdays. Free admission to the museum for residents of Rutland City, Rutland Town, West Rutland, Chittenden, and Mendon. Provide proof of residency upon arrival. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Wonderfeet Kids’ Museum, 11 Center Street, Rutland, info@wkmvt.org, 802-282-2678.
Pottery. Express your creativity with clay and create whatever you would like. Join in fellowship with others in a safe and sober environment. Twice a week. 12-1 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State St. Rutland, krisharvey85@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
Rocks, Minerals, and Fossils Workshop. Free drop-in classes with Minerologist Alice Blount, Tuesdays and Thursdays through August 15. Classes recommended for children grade 3 level and above. 12:30-2:30 p.m. Vermont Marble Museum, 52 Main Street, Proctor, emeline@vermontmarblemuseum.org, 802-459-2750.
Children’s Art Camp. . 2-3:30 p.m. Stone Valley Arts Center at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main Street, Poultney, stonevalleyartscenter@gmail.com, 802-325-2603.
Live Reptiles. Vermont Institute of Natural Science, (VINS) brings live reptiles and helps us learn about these beautiful creatures. All ages. No registration. 3-4 p.m. Rutland Free Library, 10 Court Street, Rutland, june@rutlandfree.org, 802-773-1860.
Yoga. Flow-based class with a focus on building strong, steady, fluid fitness. This class is best suited for students with some yoga or other fitness experience. $12 drop-in, $10 members, 4-6:30 p.m. Stone Valley Arts Center at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main Street, Poultney, lukewdailey@gmail.com.
Diabetes Prevention Program. Year-long lifestyle change program for anyone at risk of Type 2 Diabetes. Learn to make small changes surrounding nutrition and exercise. 4-5 p.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, klneary@rrmc.org, 802-776-5507.
Alzheimer’s Awareness Seminar. Tips on how to have honest and caring conversations with family members about going to the doctor, deciding when to stop driving, and making legal and financial plans. Pre-registration required, 802-772-2400 or rrmc.org/classes-events/community-education-wellness/. 6-7:30 p.m. CVPS/Leahy Community Education Center, 160 Allen Street, Rutland, edulli@rrmc.org, 802-772-2400.
Open Studio Pottery (Ages 14+). Drop-in program, there is no instruction other than peer pottery support from fellow drop-in participants. $5/Visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building , 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Figure Drawing Class. Live model, drawing benches, boards & easels. (Please bring your own drawing materials.) First & Third Thursday of the month. $15, 6-8 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Ukulele Club. Newcomers welcome. Beginners session at 6 p.m. Bring your own ukulele and a music stand. No group on July 18. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Castleton Community Center, 2108 Main Street, Castleton, 802-345-9100.
Yoga for the Mindful heART. Mindful heART Series. Please bring your own mat. $5, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Fair Haven Concerts in the Park. The Hand Picked Band. Bring lawn chair or a blanket. Call 265-3010 ext. 301 for concert information. 7 p.m. Fair Haven Park, Main Street, Fair Haven, fhgstechie@yahoo.com, 802-265-7913.
Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?. Edward Albee’s famed, thought-provoking drama. 7:30 p.m. Weston Playhouse Theatre Company, 12 Park Street, Weston, jjordan@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
Mrs. Christie. A New Classic Mystery. $20 — $58, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Dorset Playhouse , 104 Cheney Road , Dorset, boxoffice@dorsettheatrefestival.org, 802-867-2223.
Always.Patsy Cline. Spend an evening with one of country music’s most celebrated stars. 7:30 p.m. Weston Playhouse Theatre Company, 12 Park Street, Weston, jjordan@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
Friday
16
August
Jamie Lee Thurston and Peterson Farm Brothers. Enjoy Jamie Lee Thurston with openers the Peterson Farm Brothers in the Vermont State Fair Big Ticket Event, after a fun-filled day at Rutland’s fair! Tickets are $10 to $120. $10-$120, 6 p.m. Vermont State Fair Grandstand, 175 South Main Street, Rutland, vermontstatefair@outlook.com, 802-775-5200.
Meditation Group. Silent meditation in the Zen Buddhist tradition Sunday afternoons. Instruction provided. Donations appreciated, 7:15-7:45 a.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Creative Space. Bring tools/supplies to create your works of art along with other inspiring artists. Open to all arts: fine arts, quilters, jewelry, musicians, etc. Some supplies available to purchase. Call ahead. Donations appreciated, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Preschoolers at the Point. Bring your pre-schooler to enjoy story and craft time. Topics relate to the history of Chimney Point and may include archaeology, bridges, boats, clocks, post offices or light houses. A parent or responsible adult must be with the child. Ages 3 to 5. Well-behaved siblings welcome. Bring snacks if you like. Call 802-759-2412 for topic. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Chimney Point State Historic Site, 8149 VT Route 17W, Addison, elsa.gilbertson@vermont.gov, 802-759-2412.
Storytime. Weekly stories, songs, and crafts. 10:30-11 a.m. Sherburne Memorial Library, 2998 River Road, Killington, youthservices@sherburnelibrary.org, 802-558-3663.
Friday Writers Group. . Donations appreciated, 12-2 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Woodburning. Come try your hand at woodburning and create a beautiful piece of art to take home. All supplies provided. Everyone welcome. 1:30-2:30 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, Rutland, krisharvey85@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
Wing Night & Queen of Hearts. Chicken wings $0.50 ea. with assorted dips and fried foods. Queen of Hearts Drawing at 6:30 p.m. Public Welcome. 5-7 p.m. VFW Post 648 Rutland, 15 Wales St, Rutland, Denise@DeniseByers.com, 802-775-6892.
Family Art Night. Drawing, printmaking, clay pinch pots and animals, mobiles, shadow boxes, origami, stencil art, slate painting and more. For families with children 4 and up. Third Fridays. 5-6 p.m. Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main St. Poultney, elschmidt1@vermontel.net, 802-683-9439.
Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?. Edward Albee’s famed, thought-provoking drama. 7:30 p.m. Weston Playhouse Theatre Company, 12 Park Street, Weston, jjordan@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
Mrs. Christie. A New Classic Mystery. $20 — $58, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Dorset Playhouse , 104 Cheney Road , Dorset, boxoffice@dorsettheatrefestival.org, 802-867-2223.
Always.Patsy Cline. Spend an evening with one of country music’s most celebrated stars. 7:30 p.m. Weston Playhouse Theatre Company, 12 Park Street, Weston, jjordan@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
Saturday
17
August
Arts and Crafts Festival and Chrome Show. Juried artisans, food concessions, chainsaw carving, raffles, children’s activities, car chrome show. 10 a.m. — 4 p.m. rain or shine. 12 a.m. Fletcher Farm School for the Arts and Crafts, 611 Route 103 South, Ludlow, itsseweasy@aol.com, 802-773-8826.
Audubon West Rutland Marsh Bird Monitoring Walk. Join us for the 3.7 mile loop, or go halfway. Kids, new birders and non-members welcome. Our friendly and accomplished birders will help you grow your bird identification skills. Meet at the boardwalk on Marble Street at 7 a.m. birding@rutlandcountyaudubon.org. 7-10 a.m. birding@rutlandcounttyaudubon.org.
Yoga Prana Shakti. Open to all levels of yoga experience. Beginners welcome, however, the energy level is between moderate to vigorous. $10-12, 9-10:15 a.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 802-499-8038.
Yoga for the full-figured Goddess. A very gentle floor yoga class for full-figured sized women. $10-12, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 802-499-8038.
Let’s Get Crafty. Featuring a hands-on craft experience. $10 preregistered; $15 drop-ins. 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Mrs. Christie. A New Classic Mystery. $20 — $58, 2-4 p.m. Dorset Playhouse , 104 Cheney Road , Dorset, boxoffice@dorsettheatrefestival.org, 802-867-2223.
Always.Patsy Cline. Spend an evening with one of country music’s most celebrated stars. 2 p.m. Weston Playhouse Theatre Company, 12 Park Street, Weston, jjordan@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?. Edward Albee’s famed, thought-provoking drama. 2 p.m. Weston Playhouse Theatre Company, 12 Park Street, Weston, jjordan@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
”Who Really Discovered Vermont?”. Dr. Nathaniel Kitchel will give an overview of the first human settlement of New England and Vermont, and how that relates to the Mount Holly region and the mammoth. 7-8 p.m. Perkins House, Belmont, mounthollymuseum@gmail.com.
Jenna Rice Album Release Concert. Featuring local musicians Libby Kirkpatrick, Pete Meijer, Steve Drebber and Evan Antal, and opening act Greg Goedewaagen. $10 advance/ $15 at the door, 7-8:30 p.m. ArtisTree Community Arts Center, 2095 Pomfret Road, Pomfret, jennajenna66@gmail.com, 802-291-2622.
Brazilian Jazz. Ali Ryerson, flutist, and Joe Carter playing guitar have joined forces to celebrate the music of Brazil. $20, 7:30-9:45 p.m. Brandon Music, 62 Country Club Road, Brandon, edna@brandon-music.net, 802-247-4295.
Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?. Edward Albee’s famed, thought-provoking drama. 7:30 p.m. Weston Playhouse Theatre Company, 12 Park Street, Weston, jjordan@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
Mrs. Christie. A New Classic Mystery. $20 — $58, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Dorset Playhouse , 104 Cheney Road , Dorset, boxoffice@dorsettheatrefestival.org, 802-867-2223.
Always.Patsy Cline. Spend an evening with one of country music’s most celebrated stars. 7:30 p.m. Weston Playhouse Theatre Company, 12 Park Street, Weston, jjordan@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
Whisper. Classic rock and country cover band. 9 p.m.-12 a.m. Holiday Inn, 476 Holiday Drive, Rutland, sethlafountain87@gmail.com.
Karaoke 101 with Tenacious T. Whether you can sing or not, you can at Karaoke 101. 9:30 p.m. Hide-A-Way-Tavern, 42 Center Street, Rutland, ziggyjagger@gmail.com.
Learn Japanese Class. Beginners welcome. First and third Saturdays of the month. 2 p.m. Rutland Free Library, 2nd floor, 10 Court Street, Rutland, 802-773-9594/802-483-2628.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.