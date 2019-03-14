Book Talk
March 14, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Phoenix Books Rutland
2 Center Street, Rutland.
Mike Lizotte: Mini Meadows. A discussion on how to create low-cost, low-maintenance flower-filled plots around the yard. 802-855-8078, www.phoenixbooks.biz/event/mike-lizotte.
Bob Stannard & Those Dangerous Bluesmen
March 16, 7-10 p.m.
Weston Playhouse at Walker Farm
705 Main Street, Weston
Bring your dancing shoes and celebrate the end of winter blues with one of Vermont’s premier blues bands. Maestro of the harmonica since 1969, Stannard is known for his outrageous outfits and intense, high-energy performances. info@westonplayhouse.org.$25-$40; Children 12 and under are free but require a ticket. https://www.westonplayhouse.org.
31st Annual Maple Festival
March 17, 1-4 p.m.
Middletown Springs Historical Society
On the Green, 10 Park Avenue
Middletown Springs
Maple lore & demonstrations, sweet treats from local kitchens, a raffle and a silent auction featuring local artists and craftspersons. 802-235-2376. http://www.middletownspringshistoricalsociety.org.
