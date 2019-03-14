Book Talk

March 14, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Phoenix Books Rutland

2 Center Street, Rutland.

Mike Lizotte: Mini Meadows. A discussion on how to create low-cost, low-maintenance flower-filled plots around the yard. 802-855-8078, www.phoenixbooks.biz/event/mike-lizotte.

Bob Stannard & Those Dangerous Bluesmen

March 16, 7-10 p.m.

Weston Playhouse at Walker Farm

705 Main Street, Weston

Bring your dancing shoes and celebrate the end of winter blues with one of Vermont’s premier blues bands. Maestro of the harmonica since 1969, Stannard is known for his outrageous outfits and intense, high-energy performances. info@westonplayhouse.org.$25-$40; Children 12 and under are free but require a ticket. https://www.westonplayhouse.org.

31st Annual Maple Festival

March 17, 1-4 p.m.

Middletown Springs Historical Society

On the Green, 10 Park Avenue

Middletown Springs

Maple lore & demonstrations, sweet treats from local kitchens, a raffle and a silent auction featuring local artists and craftspersons. 802-235-2376. http://www.middletownspringshistoricalsociety.org.

