All the students at Rutland High School gathered in the gym Friday to honor some Vermonters for their service ahead of the Veterans Day holiday Monday.
Student Alex Aiken said he thought the program was very educational for himself and the other students.
“I’m always supportive of veterans and what they stand for and what the country stands for, but I think everyone should perceive it more after this (assembly,)” he said.
Organized by Patricia Alonso’s Spanish National Honor Society, the event began with the Rutland High School Chorus performing the Armed Forces’ theme songs, including the Army, Air Force, Coast Guard, Navy and Marines, and the school’s Jazz Band performing the National Anthem.
Billy Latkin, who served as master of ceremonies, said students wanted to express gratitude to veterans for “their unwavering service to the United States of America.”
But the students ceded most of their time to their veteran guests.
One was no stranger to the students. Taborri Bruhl, who served in the U.S. Marine Corps, is a social studies teacher at RHS.
Bruhl said he hoped his comments would provide something different for students so he said he wanted to tell the teenagers at the event how they can show their appreciation to veterans beyond thanking them for their service.
After acknowledging some dark times in U.S. history, Bruhl said the decisions made by leaders that were later considered mistakes, like the internment camps for Americans of Japanese ancestry during World War II, were possible because American voters gave them power.
“So protecting our nation’s honor comes down to us. We need to be very careful to put people in office of the highest character who have our country’s best interests at heart. If we don’t, our country could face corruption that could mean the end of our democracy,” he said.
Bruhl asked students to get involved.
“Help us elevate ourselves as a nation and continue to be a beacon to the world. From the local dogcatcher, all the way up to your leaders in Washington, elect people of honor and integrity because the decisions they make directly affect the lives of our people,” he said.
If students do their civic duty, a veteran “will have cause to thank you instead of the other way around.”
Linda Perham gave students an honest accounting of what it was like to serve as a combat nurse.
“As an Army nurse, I kept hearing about this grateful nation. That’s what they say when they hand the flag of a deceased veteran (to his or her family.) When I die, a flag will be handed to my son and some young man in uniform will say to my son, ‘On behalf of a grateful nation.’ Our nation has not always been grateful to veterans. Not always for their (Veterans Administration) hospital. Not always for their care,” she said.
Perham said many veterans had learned to rely on each other because they had a motto that “you never turn your back on a fellow veteran.”
Keynote speaker Robert Burke, who served in the Army National Guard, told the students about a number of veterans who originally came from Rutland and who were later recognized for bravery and leadership under combat conditions in a number of wars including the Civil War, World War I and World War II.
He noted the percentage of high school graduates who join the military is higher than in other Vermont municipalities and the percentage of veterans who live in the city is higher than in places like Boston or New York City. He encouraged the students at the program to consider enlisting.
“At the end of the day, the reason to join the military is to serve. If you do not have that inner desire to serve, you will not get through difficult times. In the words of John F. Kennedy, ‘Ask not what your country can do for you but what you can do for your country,’” he said.
