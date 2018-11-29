Thursday
29
November
Pottery for People in Recovery. Get your hands dirty and be creative. Fun for all ages. 12 - 1 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State St., Rutland, 773-6010.
Great Courses: Great World Religions — Buddhism. Prof. Malcolm David Eckel surveys Buddhism from its origin in India in the 6th or 5th centuries B.C. to the present day. Thursdays 1 p.m. Castleton Community Center, 2108 Main St., Castleton, 468-3093.
Tai Chi. “Yang 24,” with certified instructor, Larry Walter. 2 p.m. Rutland Recreation Center, North St. Ext., Rutland, lwalter@sover.net, 775-3855.
Sip-N-Dip Class. Perfect for a night out: Date night, individuals or a group of friends, family and co-workers. An artist instructor will walk you through the painting process,. Leave with a completed canvas. Artist and images will be posted on our website. $30, 6 — 8 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main St., Rutland, beyondmarketing@yahoo.com, 775-0356.
International Folk Dancing. Simple Israeli & European dances. All dances will be taught. No partner needed. No experience necessary. Wear comfortable non-slip shoes. 6:30 p.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove St., Rutland, 773-3455.
Ukulele Club. Bring your own ukulele and a music stand. Beginners at 6:30 p.m. 7 p.m. Castleton Community Center, 2108 Main St., Castleton, 345-9100.
Beginner’s Yoga. Learn to relax with easy Svaroopa yoga poses you can do at home. 5:30 — 7 p.m. Mountain Yoga, 135 Main St., Rutland, 775-5104.
Friday
30
November
A Mega Friday. Come out and dance as DJ Mega kicks out the tunes, facebook.com/hideawaytavern.. 9:30 p.m. Hide-A-Way Tavern, 42 Center St., Rutland, 776-4156.
Stuart Little. Presented by Proctor Jr./Sr. High School Theater Department. $5/$3, 6-7:30 a.m. Proctor Jr./Sr. High School, 4 Park Street , Proctor , christina.papandrea@grcsu.org, 8024593353.
Reiki. Participants will be taught the basics of reiki, a Japanese energy healing practice, and will be offered a brief reiki session at each group. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State St., Rutland, 773-6010.
Wood Burning. Learn everything you need to know to make these wood burning creations. All supplies needed are provided. 1:30-3 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State St., Rutland, 773-6010.
Family Clay Play: All Ages. Spend quality time making bowls, mugs, mugs, trays and more! Parent supervision is required. No need to preregister. $5 drop ins, or $20 five visit punch card, 6 p.m. Rutland Rec at Courcelle Building, 16 North Street Extension, Rutland.
Holiday Show Opening Reception & Gingerbread Contest. The Holiday Show Opening Reception will showcase over 60 juried artists, and an array of Gingerbread creations. This year’s theme is “Silver Bells.” Awards in a variety of categories will be announced. All entries must be delivered to the Chaffee on either November 27 or 28. 5-7 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, beyondmarketing@yahoo.com, 775-0356.
Play Group Rutland. Rutland County Parent-Child Center Playgroup each Friday. 9:30-11 a.m. Rutland Free Library, 10 Court St., Rutland, 773-1860.
Play Group Pawlet. Educators Joni Lee and Milagro Turner present a fresh array of activities each week that focus on play, reading, crafts and socialization. for parents/caregivers and children birth through K. Arrive as early as 9:30 a.m. to network with other families. 10-11 a.m. Pawlet Public Library, 141 School St., Pawlet, pawletpubliclibrary@wordpress.com, 325-3123.
Saturday
1
December
St. Paul’s Annual Christmas Bazaar. Handmade gifts, crafts, decorations, ornaments, wreaths, and more. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Orwell Town Hall, Main St., Orwell, annak@shoreham.net, 948-2049.
Kid’s Saturday Classes. Different topics each week. Take home a finished project at the end of the class. $10, 10-11:30 a.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, beyondmarketing@yahoo.com, 775-0356.
The Longest Day Raffle. Benefit to Support Alzheimer’s Awareness. All proceeds go to the Vt. Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Assoc. $1-$5.00, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Rutland Area Flea Market, 200 West St, Rutland, lyriksbabies@gmail.com, 747-0658.
Chaffee Annual Meeting. . 1-3 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, beyondmarketing@yahoo.com, 775-0356.
Cornish Hens Dinner. Public welcome.*VFW Post 64815 Wales StRutland VT 05701802-775-68921 Dec 2018, 5-7pm Public Welcome!Cornish Hens Dinner, $11.00. $11, 5 p.m. VFW Post 648, 15 Wales St., Rutland, 775-6892.
Lorrie Morgan. Concert honoring local firefighters and celebrating the recent opening of the new Randolph Village fire station. Reserved seating. $40-$75, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Chandler Center for the Arts, 71-73 Main Street, Randolph, outreach@chandler-arts.org.
Amy Rigby in Concert. For this concert she will be accompanied by her husband, Wreckless Eric. . $10 general admission; $15 generous admission; $3 children, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Ripton Community Coffee House, Route 125, Ripton, andreachesman@gmail.com, 388-9782.
Karaoke 101 with Tenacious T. This night has been running since before the Hide-A-Way moved to this location. Whether you can sing or not, you can at Karaoke 101.. 9:30 p.m. Hide-A-Way, 42 Center St., Rutland, ziggyjagger@gmail.com.
Cookies & Cocoa. Free family events: holiday photo taken, Make ornaments, stories read, decorate your own holiday cookie. Donations gratefully accepted. 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, beyondmarketing@yahoo.com, 775-0356.
Dance Workshop: Burlesque. Come join Alexa Luthor, founder of Burlington’s monthly burlesque variety show, to learn more about what burlesque is, how it can improve body-image and tone and have a bit of fun with choreography. 1 p.m. Studio Serpentine at Cobra, 56 Howe St., Bldg H, Rutland, 772-7011.
Learn Japanese Class. Beginners welcome. First and third Saturdays of the month, Rutland Free Library, 2nd floor. 2 p.m. Rutland Free Library, 10 Court St., Rutland, 773-9594.
Green Mountain College Holiday Concert. The Green Mountain College Choirs, GMC Festival Brass, and guest musicians will present their annual spirited Holiday Concert. Reception with snacks and refreshments in Withey Lobby follows the performance. 7-8:30 a.m. Green Mountain College Ackley Auditorium, One Brennan Circle, Poultney, carla.snook@greenmtn.edu, 287-8926.
Annual Holiday Bazaar. Featuring local crafts, food, raffle and more. A light lunch fare will also be available. . 9 a.m.-2 p.m. First Congregational Church, S. Main St., Wallingford, jandlois@vermontel.net, 446-2442.
Lorrie Morgan. Winner of four Country Music Association “Female Vocalist of the Year” awards. Concert will honor local firefighters and celebrate the recent opening of the new Randolph Village fire station. $40-$75, 7:30 p.m. Chandler Center for the Arts, 71-73 Main Street, Randolph, 728-6464.
Sunday
2
December
24th Annual Holiday Craft Fair. Over 30 vendors of fine arts and crafts. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Middletown Springs Elementary School, School Street, Middletown Springs, tango@vermontel.net, 235-2050.
The Longest Day Raffle. Benefit to Support Alzheimer’s Awareness. All proceeds go to the Vt. Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Assoc. $1-$5.00, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Rutland Area Flea Market, 200 West St, Rutland, lyriksbabies@gmail.com, 747-0658.
Make your own interior storm windows. Paul Kasman will demonstrate making a couple of storm window frames and along the way teach many aspects of wood working techniques. $20 for Members $30 for Non-Members, 12-2 p.m. the MINT — Rutland’s Makerspace, 112 Quality Lane, Rutland, JEFFDBEATS@GMAIL.COM, 8023429421.
Holiday Bingo. Gifts to choose from for regular games and cash for the Specials. Doors open at 11 a.m.; first game starts at 1 p.m. There will be food available.. 1-3 p.m. Maple Valley Grange #318, 31 Dugway Road, Wallingford, 353-4651.
Brandon Free Public Library Holiday Auction. Over 50 local patrons, artists and Brandon businesses have donated a wide variety of items. Preview from 1:30 to 2 p.m. on the day of the auction. Music, refreshments and door prizes. Requested donation $1. Call 247-8230 for more information.. $1.00 suggested donation, 2-4:30 p.m. Brandon Free Public Library, 4 Franklin Street, Brandon, mary_cliver@yahoo.com, 247-8230.
Handel’s Messiah. Rutland Area Chorus, soloists and orchestra will perform at 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. under the direction of Alastair Stout, minister of music at Grace Church. A reception will follow the 7 p.m. performance. Free will offering, 3:30-5 p.m. Grace Congregational UCC, 8 Court Street, Rutland, dchart6010@aol.com, 775-4301.
Science Pub. Soils and Global Warming with Dartmouth College Asst. Prof. Caitlin E. Hicks Pries. Hicks Pries studies the carbon cycle and the processes that turn soil into an ally or enemy in our changing climate. 4-5:30 p.m. Brandon Inn, Brandon, marthaLmolnar@gmail.com, 468-5125.
Adult Learn-to-Play Hockey. a series of COED Learn to Play instructional hockey sessions led by members of the Rutland Cutting Edges women’s ice hockey team. Email rutlandcuttingedges@gmail.com prior to your first Sunday session. $10 per session, 6-7 p.m. Spartan Arena, Diamond Run Mall, Rutland Town, rutlandcuttingedges@gmail.com.
Klezmer Group. Do you play an instrument? Would you like to join an ensemble and play Klezmer music for fun? Join a weekly klezmer group. Music provided. All skill levels welcome. RSVP. 4-6 p.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove, Rutland, office@RutlandJewishCenter.org, 773-3455.
Monday
3
December
Yoga. A relaxing hour of yoga in a safe, sober environment. Everyone is welcome.. 4:30-5:30 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State St., Rutland, 773-6010.
Zumba. Mondays and Wednesdays. A total workout combining all elements of fitness. Per class or punch card. 5:30-6:15 p.m. Academy at Rising Sun, 77 Furnace Rd., Pittsford, 353- 2259.
MIG Welding — Make a Horseshoe Coat Rack. Learn how to set up the MIG welder, how welding works, plus get practice making tacks and beads for different kinds of joints. No welding experience is necessary; Safety equipment provided. Member – $75.00 Non-member – $100.00, 6-8:30 p.m. the MINT — Rutland’s Makerspace, 112 Quality Lane, Rutland, jeffdbeats@gmail.com, 342-9421.
Yoga for All Levels. Instructor, Stefanie DeSimone, will guide all levels to experience mindfulness and the benefits of yoga. Monday evenings. $5, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, beyondmarketing@yahoo.com, 775-0356.
Open Mic Night. Share your music, play what you love, learn to play guitar and hang out and listen to your musician friends. All in a safe, sober environment. . 7-9 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State St., Rutland, 773-6010.
Meet Matisse. Art Classes for Children and Teens. Learn about the life and work of Henri Matisse. Create original artwork in a similar style by making paintings with bold colors and “painting with scissors” as they create collage pieces. (scholarships available). $48, 4-5 p.m. Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main St., Poultney, sarahhutton4@hotmail.com.
Tobacco Cessation Class. Folks are invited to drop in on any these groups and receive free nicotine replacement therapy (patches, gum, or lozenges) and other resources and supports. Groups and nicotine replacement therapy double your chances of staying tobacco-free. 5 p.m. CVPS/ Leahy Comunity Education, Rutland Regional Medical Center, 160 Allen St., Rutland, 747-3768.
Yoga: all levels. Vinyasa Flow Yoga class with Stefanie DeSimone. , 6:30 — 7:30 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main St., Rutland, , chaffeeartcenter.org. $5, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 S. Main St., Rutland, 775-0356.
Tuesday
4
December
Arts Entertainment
All Ages Open Mic. A chance to perform in front of a small group that appreciates talent and supports each and every person that shows up. Bj Cain hosting with guest hosts occasionally. First Tuesday of the month. 6 p.m. Rick & Kat’s Howlin’ Mouse, 158 N. Main St. #2, Rutland, 772-7955.
Calendar
Pottery for People in Recovery. Get your hands dirty and be creative. Fun for all ages.. 3:15-4:15 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State St., Rutland, 773-6010.
Tool Training Tuesday. Learn rapid prototyping, metal shop, CNC’s, wood shop tools and more every Tuesday. Tool training Tuesdays will rotate between all of our shops. 6-8 p.m. the MINT — Rutland’s Makerspace, 112 Quality Lane, Rutland.
Classes Workshops Continuing Education
Tobacco Cessation Class. Folks are invited to drop in on any these groups and receive free nicotine replacement therapy (patches, gum, or lozenges) and other resources and supports. Groups and nicotine replacement therapy double your chances of staying tobacco-free. 11 a.m. CVPS/ Leahy Comunity Education, Rutland Regional Medical Center, 160 Allen St., Rutland, 747-3768.
Free Tours Tuesday. Weekly open house every Tuesday. 4:30 p.m. The MINT, 112 Quality Lane, Rutland, 772-7087.
Wits End Support Group. A free, open and confidential peer support group for families to learn about the signs and symptoms of drug use, what services are available and next step toward helping loved ones. A trained counselor is also present. 6:30-8 p.m. Grace Congregational Church, 8 Court St. (Use West St. entrance), Rutland, 775-4301.
Wednesday
December
Calendar
Yoga Prana Shakti. Open level, spiritual and energetic physical practice, beginners welcome. Wednesdays.. $12, 9-10:15 a.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland.
Family Event with Hanukkah Cookie Baking Fun!. School children and their families will gather together to make Hanukkah cookies. Cookie ingredients will be provided. Bring your rolling pin.. 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove Street, Rutland, office@rutlandjewishcenter.org, 773-3455.
SVA Script Writer’s Workshop. An ongoing, weekly workshop for college-aged on up individuals who wish to hone their skills in writing stage plays and screenplays. Novices through advanced script writers are welcome. one-time registration fee: $10, plus $5 per class., 1 p.m. Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main St., Poultney, karenklami@gmail.com.
Kids Karate. Ages 5- 16, adaptive classes available for students on the spectrum. Develop self-discipline, self-control and build self-esteem. Try a free class. . 5 p.m. Academy at Rising Sun, 77 Furnace Rd., Pittsford, 353- 2259.
Ukulele Lessons. Ukulele lessons every Wednesday.. $20, 5-6 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, beyondmarketing@yahoo.com, 775-0356.
Zumba. Mondays and Wednesdays. A total workout combining all elements of fitness. Per class or punch card. 5:30-6:15 p.m. Academy at Rising Sun, 77 Furnace Rd., Pittsford, 353- 2259.
Meat Bingo. Bingo for meat prizes. $8, 6-7 p.m. VFW Post 648, 15 Wales St., Rutland, 533-9075.
Mandala Stone Painting. Mandalas are believed to promote purification and healing, and to achieve a sense of oneness with the universe. Gabrielle Hayward, artist/ art therapist will teach you how to create two of your own stones. $25, 6-8 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, beyondmarketing@yahoo.com, 775-0356.
Yoga with Paula Liguori. Weekly Kripalu Yoga open to beginners to advanced practitioners. 6:15 p.m. Academy at Rising Sun, 77 Furnace Rd, Pittsford, 353-2259.
College Night with DJ Mega. Spinning the latest and greatest in music. Top 40, Pop, Hip-hop, Old-School and more. 21+ id is a must. 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Hide-A-Way Tavern, 42 Center St., Rutland.
Classes Workshops Continuing Education
”Serenity” Gentle Yoga. Perfect for beginners as well as practiced yogis looking for greater flexibility and a deeper sense of inner peace. See website for prices & pkgs. See website for prices & pkgs., 10 a.m. Sol Luna Farm, 329 Old Farm Rd., Shrewsbury, 592-9393.
Chair Yoga. Increase your well-being one movement at a time with this on going gentle chair yoga. Beginners welcome. $50 for 5 sessions, 10:30-11 a.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, 772-7801.
Tai Chi/ Balance Class. Class for those concerned about falling. $5, 11 a.m. Vermont Sports Medicine Ctr., 5 Albert Cree Dr., Rutland, 775-1300.
Parkinsons Fitness Class. Fitness classes for patients with Parkinson’s disease. Wednesdays noon. $5, 12 p.m. Club Fitness, Diamond Run Mall, Rutland, 775-1300.
Figure Drawing. Expand on your observational and drawing skills with a live model. Every other Wednesday. $15, 6 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 S. Main St., Rutland, 775-0356.
Moonlight Madness. Stores in Brandon will be open late for holiday shoppers. Parking is available in the Hannaford parking lot. 4-8 p.m. Downtown, Brandon, kristenvarian@gmail.com, 779-7909.
Song Circle. Song circle and jam session invites singers, players of acoustic instruments and listeners to share music. Fiddlers especially welcome. Songbook invites group singing. Donation, 7:15-9:15 p.m. Godnick Center, 1 Deer St., Rutland.
Thursday
December
Arts Entertainment
Extempo. Locals tell short-format, first-person, true stories without any notes or reading, before a live audience. $5, 8 p.m. Mingle Nightclub, 214 N. Main St., Barre, 793-8819.
Calendar
Pottery for People in Recovery. Get your hands dirty and be creative. Fun for all ages. 12-1 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State St., Rutland, 773-6010.
Tai Chi. “Yang 24,” with certified instructor, Larry Walter. . 2 p.m. Rutland Recreaction Center, N. Street Ext., Rutland, lwalter@sover.net, 775-3855.
Live at the Chaffee Music Series. Local band, Miss Guided Angels will be performing. . $7, 7-9 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, beyondmarketing@yahoo.com, 775-0356.
Ukulele Club. Bring your own ukulele and a music stand. Beginners at 6:30 p.m. 7 p.m. Castleton Community Center, 2108 Main St., Catleton, 345-9100.
Classes Workshops Continuing Education
Beginner’s Yoga. Learn to relax with easy Svaroopa yoga poses you can do at home. 5:30-7 p.m. Mountain Yoga, 135 Main St., Rutland, 775-5104.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.