Thursday
21
February
Rutland WinterFest. Get out and enjoy one of Vermont’s most beautiful seasons — whatever the weather. Celebrate being outside in the winter season. Various Locations, Rutland , info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Winter Fest: Curling for Kids. Go through a series of stations to learn how to curl before hopping on the ice to give it a go. Open to families and kids of any age. There will also be other off-ice activities. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Giorgetti Arena, 2 Oak St Extension, Rutland, kheyag@wkmvt.org.
Pottery for People in Recovery. Get your hands dirty and be creative. Fun for all ages. 12-1 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State Street, Rutland, 802-773-6010.
Disrupting inequities in education presentation. Superintendent of Rutland City Public Schools Adam Taylor will discuss his experience with race, what educators are doing to promote diversity, and how individuals can educate themselves about racism and diversity. 12:30-2:30 p.m. Jeffords Auditorium, Castleton University , Castleton.
Escape Room. Work together to solve the puzzles. For grades 3 and up. 1-1:45 p.m. Sherburne Memorial Library, 2998 River Road, Killington, youthservices@sherburnelibrary.org, 802-422-9765.
Tai Chi. A mind-body practice, originating in China as a martial art. Studies confirm Tai Chi has value in treating or preventing many health problems including arthritis and balance issues. Drop-in classes offered for all abilities. Two weekly classes: Yang 24 from 2-3 p.m. and Fall Prevention from 3-4 p.m. 2-4 p.m. Courcelle Building, 16 N. St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Become a volunteer child advocate!. Learn about the role of a Guardian ad Litem, a trained, court-appointed community volunteer who looks out for the best interests of a child. 2-3 p.m. Rutland Free Library, Court Street, Rutland, kristi.theise@vermont.gov, 802-274-6595.
Ukulele Lessons. Every Thursday. $20, 5-6 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, beyondmarketing@yahoo.com, 802-775-0356.
Sip-N-Dip Class. Perfect for a night out: date night, individuals or a group of friends, family and co-workers. Artist instructor will walk you through the painting process. Leave with a completed canvas. Artist and images will be posted on Chaffee website. $30, 6-8 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, beyondmarketing@yahoo.com, 802-775-0356.
Open Studio Pottery (Ages 14+). Drop-in program, there is no instruction other than peer pottery support from fellow drop-in participants. $5/Visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building , 16 N. St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
International Folk Dancing. Simple Israeli & European dances will be taught. Partners and experience not necessary. Dress comfortably and wear dry solid shoes with non-skid soles. Ring bell after 6:45 p.m. 6:30-8 p.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove Street, Rutland, office@rutlandjewishcenter.org, 802-773-3455.
Ukulele Club. Bring your own ukulele and a music stand. 6:30 p.m. Castleton Community Center, 2108 Main Street, Castleton, 802-345-9100.
Yoga for All Levels. Instructor, Stefanie DeSimone, will guide all levels to experience mindfulness and the benefits of yoga. Every Thursday. $5, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, beyondmarketing@yahoo.com, 802-775-0356.
Open Jam with The Bubsies. Thursday night tradition running for the last dozen years this open mic shows no signs of slowing down. Under 21 welcome til 10. 8-11:55 p.m. Clear River Tavern, 2640 Route 100, Pittsfield, Vtprior@hotmail.com, 802-282-8293.
Beginner’s Yoga. Learn to relax with easy Svaroopa yoga poses you can do at home. 5:30-7 p.m. Mountain Yoga, 135 Main Street, Rutland, 802-775-5104.
Friday
22
February
Rutland WinterFest. Get out and enjoy one of Vermont’s most beautiful seasons — whatever the weather. Celebrate being outside in the winter season. 12 a.m. Various Locations, Rutland , info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Chair Aerobics. Will focus on strength, endurance and flexibility by using a chair as a platform for workouts. Suitable for most beginner levels, geared towards those who are disabled, recovering from an injury, experiencing joint problems, and/or have difficulty performing exercises that require standing, walking, or running for any length of time. $15, 10-11 a.m. CVPS/Leahy Community Health Education Center, 160 Allen Street, Rutland, edulli@rrmc.org, 802-772-2400.
Reiki. Participants will be taught the basics of reiki, a Japanese energy healing practice, and will be offered a brief reiki session at each group. 10:30-11 a.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State Street, Rutland, 802-773-6010.
“The Better Sort of People”. Eugenics, Charity, and the Progressive Movement in Vermont. Julia Purdy of Rutland will review the eugenics movement, whereby well-meaning reformers tried to “cleanse” the Vermont gene pool. She will tie in the growing state-sponsored tourism industry of the 1920s-30s and progressive support. $5 or Osher Membership, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Godnick Center, 1 Deer St. Rutland, leerohne@vermontel.net, 802-492-2300.
Indoor Winter Fun Event. RRMC will be transformed into an indoor winter fun land. Families are invited to partake in a variety of free and fun activities. Enjoy free pizza and hot chocolate. 4:30-7 p.m. CVPS/Leahy Community Health Education Center, 160 Allen Street, Rutland, sbryan@rrmc.org, 802-747-3634.
Moonlit Snowshoe & Wine Tasting. Gentle snowshoe or hike around the country club course, followed by a wine tasting in the ballroom. Please bring your own headlamp and snowshoes if you have them. $25, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Rutland Country Club, 275 Grove St, Rutland, shannon.poole@hfcuvt.com.
Swing Dancing. Fun instruction, great music, light refreshments and swing dancing in a historic 1890’s mansion. $6, 6-7:30 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, beyondmarketing@yahoo.com, 802-775-0356.
Family Clay Play: All Ages. Spend quality time making bowls, mugs, trays and more. Parent supervision is required. No need to preregister. $5 drop ins, or $20 five visit punch card, 6 p.m. Rutland Rec at Courcelle Building, 16 North Street Extension, Rutland.
Play Group Rutland. Rutland County Parent-Child Center Playgroup each Friday. 9:30-11 a.m. Rutland Free Library, 10 Court Street, Rutland, 802-773-1860.
Play Group Pawlet. Activities each week for parents/caregivers and children birth through K. Arrive at 9:30 a.m. to network with other families. 10-11 a.m. Pawlet Public Library, 141 School Street, Pawlet, pawletpubliclibrary@wordpress.com, 802-325-3123.
Saturday
23
February
Wonderfeet Winter Dance. Kids will dance the evening away with their favorite adult and make a memory that will last forever. Get ready to experiencing a night to remember with your little ones. $15 per couple, 4-6 p.m. The Palms Restaurant, 36 Strongs Avenue, Rutland.
Rutland WinterFest. Get out and enjoy one of Vermont’s most beautiful seasons — whatever the weather. Celebrate being outside in the winter season. Various Locations, Rutland , info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Winter Fat Biking. No-drop rides will be separated into ability levels. An aid station will be available to all ride levels. Fat Bike Event. Part of Winterfest. T-shirt and lunch will be provided. Demo bikes available. $30.00, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Pine Hill Park, 2 Oak St. Extension, Rutland, pine.hill.bryan@gmail.com.
Shabbat Morning Service. Musical Shabbat Service with morning prayers, lively Torah service, discussion, group aliyot and kiddush. 9:30-11:40 a.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove Street, Rutland, office@rutlandjewishcenter.org, 802-773-3455.
Winter Fest: Snow Sculpture Contest. 2 Divisions: Amateur and Pro. Details on website and Facebook. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Main Street Park, 5 South Main Street, Rutland, russ@carpentercostin.com.
Kids’ Saturday Classes. Different topics each week. Take home a finished project at the end of the class. $10, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, beyondmarketing@yahoo.com, 802-775-0356.
Community Luncheon. This month, we’ll be serving chili with cornbread, salad and dessert. Luncheons are the fourth Saturday of each month. free; donations gratefully accepted, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Trinity Episcopal Church, 85 West Street, Rutland, office@trinitychurchrutland.org, 802-775-4368.
Winter Fest: Chili Cookoff. Free entry. Judging will begin at noon. Sign up by contacting: Rutlandchilicookoff@gmail.com or 802-345-5123. 12-2 p.m. Main Street Park, 5 South Main Street, Rutland, russ@carpentercostin.com.
More Than A Month. The public is invited to join the Rutland-area branch of the NAACP for a free screening of “More Than a Month,” Shukree Hassan Tilghman’s exploration of Black History Month in a “post-racial” America. 1-3 p.m. Rutland Free Library, 10 Court Street, Rutland, hastevenson9@gmail.com, 802-353-0998.
Winter Fest: 2nd Annual Real Rutland Feud. Based on the popular TV game show Family Feud with Eric Mallette of the Paramount Theatre as host. $25/$30/$35, 7-9 p.m. The Paramount Theatre, 30 Center Street, Rutland, mcohen@rutlandvermont.com.
Karaoke 101 with Tenacious T. This night has been running since before the Hide-A-Way moved to this location. Whether you can sing or not, you can at Karaoke 101. 9:30 p.m. Hide-A-Way-Tavern, 42 Center Street, Rutland, ziggyjagger@gmail.com.
Sunday
24
February
Booster Breakfast. Last Sundays of the month. Public welcome. $7.50, 8-11 a.m. VFW Post 648 Rutland, 15 Wales Street, Rutland, Denise@DeniseByers.com, 802-236-8216.
Pittsford Rec Indoor Pickleball. Pickleball is a fun sport that combines many elements of tennis, badminton and ping pong. 8:30-11 a.m. VT Police Academy, 317 Academy Road, Pittsford, recreation@pittsfordvermont.com, 802-483-6500.
Paint and Munch Fundraiser. Tickets include a guided painting lesson and a delicious meal. Both the painting and the meal have a tropical theme. $40.00, 1-4 p.m. Cavendish Fletcher Community Library, 573 Main Street, Proctorsville, Welchkata@gmail.com, 802-226-7503.
Green Mountain Club Benefit. Join GMC’s Killington Section for an afternoon of fun and music by Extra Stout. Talk trail with fellow hikers and enjoy specials benefiting GMC. 4-7 p.m. Inn at Long Trail, Sherburne Pass, Rt. 4, Killington, mrsgorp@gmail.com.
Meditation. Silent meditation in the Zen Buddhist tradition Sunday afternoons. Instruction provided. 5:30-6 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, RyohaD@comcast.net, 802-558-4438.
Phil Harrington. Phil Harrington is a singer/songwriter that performs a mix of originals and classic rock covers. 7-10 p.m. Hide-A-Way Tavern, 42 Center Street, Rutland, ziggyjagger@gmail.com, 802-558-9580.
Monday
25
February
Zumba Fitness Classes. Mondays & Fridays, 3 p.m. Wednesdays 6 p.m. and Saturdays 3 p.m. All levels welcome. First class is free. 3-4 p.m. Just Dance Studio, Dana Center, 41 East Center Street, Rutland, justdancevt@gmail.com.
Yoga. A relaxing hour of yoga in a safe, sober environment. Everyone is welcome. 4:30-5:30 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State Street, Rutland, 802-773-6010.
American Legion Auxiliary Meeting. American Legion Auxiliary Meeting. 5 PM — Executive Committee. 6 PM — Dessert and Socialization. 6:30 PM — Meeting for all Auxiliary Members. Guest Speaker from Rutland City Police Department. 5-7:30 p.m. The American Legion, 33 Washington Street, Rutland, dbr251@myfairpoint.net, 802-236-3324.
Zumba. Mondays and Wednesdays. A total workout combining all elements of fitness. Per class or punch card. 5:30-6:15 p.m. Academy at Rising Sun, 77 Furnace Road, Pittsford, 802-353- 2259.
Yoga Prana Shakti. Open to intermediate to advanced level knowledge of yoga. Practice pranayama and deep relaxation. Energy level is between moderate to vigorous. Monday evenings. $13-15/ $130 for a 10 class card, 5:30-6:45 p.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 802-499-8038.
OVUU Planning Task Force. Special meeting to discuss 5 year plan. 6-8 p.m. RNESU Conference Room, 49 Court Drive, Brandon, mpiper@rnesu.org, 802-247-5757.
Open Studio Pottery (Ages 14+). Drop-in program, there is no instruction other than peer pottery support from fellow drop-in participants. $5/Visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building , 16 N. St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Beginner’s Swing Dancing. East Coast Swing Dancing. Attend any or all sessions. The first half hour introduces the basic steps; the hour following pulls them together. 6:30-8:15 p.m. Rutland Free Library , 10 Court Street, Rutland, amy@rutlandfree.org, 802-773-1860.
Adult Coed Drop-in Basketball. Seasonal drop-in basketball times. Men and women, high school graduates and older are welcome to attend. $5, 7:45-9:15 p.m. Rutland Intermediate School Gymnasium, 65 Library Avenue, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Tobacco Cessation Class. Drop in and receive free nicotine replacement therapy and other resources and supports. 5 p.m. CVPS/ Leahy Community Education, Rutland Regional Medical Center, 160 Allen Street, Rutland, 802-747-3768.
Tuesday
26
February
Diabetes Management Program. A 6-week workshop offering the support you need to better manage your disease and prevent serious problems. 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Templewood Court, 5 Tremont Street, Rutland, klneary@rrmc.org, 802-776-5507.
Chair Aerobics. Will focus on strength, endurance and flexibility by using a chair as a platform for workouts. Suitable for most beginner levels, geared towards those who are disabled, recovering from an injury, experiencing joint problems, and/or have difficulty performing exercises that require standing, walking, or running for any length of time. $15, 10-11 a.m. CVPS/Leahy Community Health Education Center, 160 Allen Street, Rutland, edulli@rrmc.org, 802-772-2400.
Pottery for People in Recovery. Get your hands dirty and be creative. Fun for all ages. 3:15-4:15 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State Street, Rutland, 802-773-6010.
Divine Chakra Meditation series. Balance and reboot your energy system with guided chakra meditation. Open/mixed experience level. $145 (7 week series), 5:30-6:30 p.m. Five Elements Rutland, 10 Stratton Rd. Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 802-499-8038.
Plastic Paradise: The Great Pacific Garbage Patch. Monthly documentary film screening as part of our “Climate Change and Sustainability” series, which usually takes place on the 4th Tuesday of every month. 6-7:30 p.m. Woodstock Town Hall Theatre, 31 The Green, Woodstock, info@pentanglearts.org, 802-457-3981.
Rutland City School Board Meeting. Regularly scheduled meeting of the Rutland City Public Schools Board of Commissioners. 6:30-8 p.m. Longfellow Buidling, 6 Church Street, Rutland, 802-786-1998.
BUUSD Annual Meeting. Annual District mtng. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Barstow School, 223 Chittenden Road, Chittenden, mpiper@rnesu.org, 802-247-5757.
Open Mic Night with The Bubsies. Killington’s newest open mic. Bring your instruments and jam with us in a friendly, cozy and inviting space. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Killington Beer Company, 53 Village Circle, Killington , Vtprior@hotmail.com, 802-282-8293.
Two Audubon Birders in Texas. Rutland County Audubon members Sue and Marv Elliott share photos and stories of birds from Texas state parks. 7-8:30 p.m. Grace Congregational Church, 8 Court Street, Rutland, birding@rutlandcountyaudubon.org.
Ladies’ Night Out Women’s Chorus first rehearsal. All singers who identify as women are welcome to join. If you haven’t sung with LNO before, contact Lucy Tenenbaum. $50 sliding fee, 7-9 p.m. Lucy F. Tenenbaum (home), 196 Killington Ave. Rutland, lucytunes@me.com, 802-342-8348.
Mysticism of the Hebrew Alphabet. Rabbinic sources teach that the letters of the Hebrew alphabet represent the spiritual DNA of the universe. Prior knowledge of Hebrew not necessary. Classes can be attended individually or as a complete course. RSVP. 7-8:30 p.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove Street, Rutland, office@rutlandjewishcenter.org, 802-773-3455.
Mysticism of the Hebrew Alphabet. The letters of the Hebrew alphabet represent the spiritual DNA of the universe. Prior knowledge of Hebrew is not necessary. Classes may be taken individually or as a course. Taught by Rabba Kaya. Contact if you’re interested. 7-8:30 p.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove Street, Rutland, RabbaKaya@RutlandJewishCenter.org, 802-855-8028.
Tobacco Cessation Class. Drop in and receive free nicotine replacement therapy and other resources and supports. 11 a.m. CVPS/ Leahy Community Education, Rutland Regional Medical Center, 160 Allen Street, Rutland, 802-747-3768.
Free Tax Help. Rutland AARP TaxAide offers free help with taxes for seniors and low-to-middle-income taxpayers, by appointment only. Call the RSVP & Volunteer Center at 775-8220, ext. 106, visit: volunteersinvt.org/service/rsvp-tax-program/. 12 a.m.
Free Tours Tuesday. Weekly open house every Tuesday. 4:30 p.m. The MINT, 112 Quality Lane, Rutland, 802-772-7087.
Wits End Support Group. A free, open and confidential peer support group for families to learn about the signs and symptoms of drug use, services available and next step toward helping loved ones. Trained counselor present. 6:30-8 p.m. Grace Congregational Church, 8 Court Street (Use West St. entrance), Rutland, 802-775-4301.
Wednesday
27
February
Yoga Prana Shakti. Open level, spiritual and energetic physical practice, beginners welcome. Wednesdays. $12, 9-10:15 a.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland.
Home School Art: Ages 7-14. Every Wednesday, Instructor Helvi inspires students to create with her and socialize with their fellow artists. Punch cards available. $10 Drop-In, 9-11 a.m. Courcelle Building, 16 N. St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
SVA Script Writer’s Workshop. Ongoing, weekly workshop for college-aged on up individuals who wish to hone their skills in writing for stage and screenplays. Novices through advanced writers are welcome. one-time registration fee: $10, plus $5 per class. 1 p.m. Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main Street, Poultney, karenklami@gmail.com.
Kids Karate. Ages 5- 16, adaptive classes available for students on the spectrum. Develop self-discipline, self-control and build self-esteem. Try a free class. 5 p.m. Academy at Rising Sun, 77 Furnace Road, Pittsford, 802-353- 2259.
RNESU School Board Meeting. Regular mtng. 5:30-6:30 p.m. OVUHS Conference Room, 2997 Franklin Street, Brandon, mpiper@rnesu.org, 802-247-5757.
Zumba. Mondays and Wednesdays. A total workout combining all elements of fitness. Per class or punch card. 5:30-6:15 p.m. Academy at Rising Sun, 77 Furnace Road, Pittsford, 802-353-2259.
Open Studio Pottery (Ages 14+). Drop-in program, there is no instruction other than peer pottery support from fellow drop-in participants. $5/Visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building , 16 N. St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Integrative Yoga. Challenging but safe for beginners; experienced students will learn how to work at a deeper level to develop a more personal practice. $34R/$45NR, 6-7:15 p.m. Courcelle Building, 16 N. St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Yoga with Paula Liguori. Weekly Kripalu Yoga open to beginners to advanced practitioners. 6:15 p.m. Academy at Rising Sun, 77 Furnace Road, Pittsford, 802-353-2259.
Wells Springs UUSD Annual Meeting. The Wells Springs School Board invites you to the following community event: Wells Springs UUSD Annual Meeting: School Budget. 6:30 p.m. (dinner provided); 7:00 p.m (meeting). 6:30-8:30 p.m. Middletown Springs Elementary School , 15 Schoolhouse Road, Middletown Springst .
OVUUSD Annual Meeting. Annual District mtng. 6:30-8:30 p.m. OVUHS Auditorium, 2997 Franklin Street, Brandon, mpiper@rnesu.org, 802-247-5757.
Green ain Fly Tyers Meeting. George Butts will present a program on the history of the Spirit of Pittsford Mills a locally created dry fly pattern. He will also discuss Dwight D. Eisenhower’s angling on Furnace Brook. 7-9 p.m. Godnick Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, ebnmjn@hotmail.com, 802-468-5525.
Adult Coed Drop-in Basketball. Seasonal drop-in basketball times. Men and women, high school graduates and older are welcome to attend. $5, 7:45-9:15 p.m. Rutland Intermediate School Gymnasium, 65 Library Avenue, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
College Night with DJ Mega. Spinning the latest and greatest in music. Top 40, Pop, Hip-hop, old-school and more. 21+ I.D. is a must. 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Hide-A-Way Tavern, 42 Center Street, Rutland.
Chair Yoga. Increase your well-being one movement at a time with this on going gentle chair yoga. Beginners welcome. $50 for 5 sessions, 10:30-11 a.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, 802-772-7801.
Tai Chi/ Balance Class. Class for those concerned about falling. $5, 11 a.m. Vermont Sports Medicine Ctr. 5 Albert Cree Drive, Rutland, 802-775-1300.
Parkinsons Fitness Class. Fitness classes for patients with Parkinson’s disease. Wednesdays noon. $5, 12 p.m. Club Fitness, Diamond Run Mall, Rutland, 802-775-1300.
Thursday
28
February
Pottery for People in Recovery. Get your hands dirty and be creative. Fun for all ages. 12-1 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State Street, Rutland, 802-773-6010.
Tai Chi. A mind-body practice, originating in China as a martial art. Studies confirm Tai Chi has value in treating or preventing many health problems including arthritis and balance issues. Drop-in classes offered for all abilities. Two weekly classes: Yang 24 from 2-3 p.m. and Fall Prevention from 3-4 p.m. 2-4 p.m. Courcelle Building, 16 N. St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
RNESU Negotiations Committee Mtg. & Session with Association. Special ntng. — para/bus driver negotiations. 5-8 p.m. RNESU Conference Room, 49 Court Drive, Brandon, mpiper@rnesu.org, 802-247-5757.
Ukulele Lessons. Every Thursday. $20, 5-6 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, beyondmarketing@yahoo.com, 802-775-0356.
Breaking Bread: A free community meal. Free Community meal open to all. Complete with main dish and beverages made at the church, and side dishes and desserts brought in as potluck items. Come and bring a friend. 5-6:30 p.m. Rutland United Methodist Church, 60 Strongs Avenue, Rutland, rutlandumc@aol.com, 802-773-2460.
Mandala Stone Painting. Create two beautiful stones and relax in the process. $25, 6-8 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, 802-775-0356.
Open Studio Pottery (Ages 14+). Drop-in program, there is no instruction other than peer pottery support from fellow drop-in participants. $5/Visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building , 16 N. St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
International Folk Dancing. Simple Israeli & European dances will be taught. Partners and experience not necessary. Dress comfortably and wear dry solid shoes with non-skid soles. Ring bell after 6:45 p.m. 6:30-8 p.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove Street, Rutland, office@rutlandjewishcenter.org, 802-773-3455.
Yoga for All Levels. Instructor, Stefanie DeSimone, will guide all levels to experience mindfulness and the benefits of yoga. Every Thursday. $5, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, beyondmarketing@yahoo.com, 802-775-0356.
Open Jam with The Bubsies. Thursday night tradition running for the last dozen years this open mic shows no signs of slowing down. Under 21 welcome til 10. 8-11:55 p.m. Clear River Tavern, 2640 Route 100, Pittsfield, Vtprior@hotmail.com, 802-282-8293.
Figure Drawing. Live Model. No instructor. Easels provided. Bring own drawing supplies. Every other Thursday. $15, 4-6 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, beyondmarketing@yahoo.com, 802-775-0356.
Beginner’s Yoga. Learn to relax with easy Svaroopa yoga poses you can do at home. 5:30-7 p.m. Mountain Yoga, 135 Main Street, Rutland, 802-775-5104.
Friday
Marchch01
Chair Aerobics. Will focus on strength, endurance and flexibility by using a chair as a platform for workouts. Suitable for most beginner levels, geared towards those who are disabled, recovering from an injury, experiencing joint problems, and/or have difficulty performing exercises that require standing, walking, or running for any length of time. $15, 10-11 a.m. CVPS/Leahy Community Health Education Center, 160 Allen Street, Rutland, edulli@rrmc.org, 802-772-2400.
Art Crawl. First Friday of the month, babies and their caregivers are invited to play and learn in the Museum. Includes an activity designed especially for little ones with an art material exploration and play. 10:30-11 a.m. The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren Street, Glens Falls, adminassist@hydecollection.org, 518-792-1761.
Reiki. Participants will be taught the basics of reiki, a Japanese energy healing practice, and will be offered a brief reiki session at each group. 10:30-11 a.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State Street, Rutland, 802-773-6010.
1800 and Froze to Death. That’s what Vermonters called it, but it was actually 1816, “The Year Without a Summer”. Howard Coffin, author and historian on the Civil War, will tell the story of this weird and tragic phenomenon that was felt across the Northern Hemisphere. $5 or Osher Membership, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Godnick Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, leerohe@vermontel.net, 802-492-2300.
First-Friday Open Mic. Hosted by Bruce Douglas. Email to sign up for a 12-minute spot, (limited number of performances — first come, first served). Free. 7-9 p.m. Unitarian Universalist Church of Rutland, 117 West. Street, Rutland, greyscot@hotmail.com, 802-483-6892.
Family Clay Play: All Ages. Spend quality time making bowls, mugs, trays and more. Parent supervision is required. No need to preregister. $5 drop ins, or $20 five visit punch card, 6 p.m. Rutland Rec at Courcelle Building, 16 North Street Extension, Rutland.
Play Group Rutland. Rutland County Parent-Child Center Playgroup each Friday. 9:30-11 a.m. Rutland Free Library, 10 Court Street, Rutland, 802-773-1860.
Play Group Pawlet. Activities each week for parents/caregivers and children birth through K. Arrive at 9:30 a.m. to network with other families. 10-11 a.m. Pawlet Public Library, 141 School Street, Pawlet, pawletpubliclibrary@wordpress.com, 802-325-3123.
Saturday
March 02
Brandon Congregational Church Dinner. Roast pork supper with all the sides. Free will offering, 5-7 a.m. Brandon Congregational Church, 1 Carver Street, Brandon, mary_cliver@yahoo.com, 802-247-0180.
Kids’ Saturday Classes. Different topics each week. Take home a finished project at the end of the class. $10, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, beyondmarketing@yahoo.com, 802-775-0356.
2019 New Musical Award Winner. “Alice Bliss,” based on Laura Harrington’s acclaimed novel, follows a young teenager whose father is deployed to Iraq, as she navigates the challenges of growing up in a family touched by the effects of war. Two showings. Free, but tickets must be reserved online, 4-6 p.m. Weston Playhouse at Walker Farm, 705 Main Street, Weston, info@westonplayhouse.org.
2019 New Musical Award Winner. “Alice Bliss,” based on Laura Harrington’s acclaimed novel, follows a young teenager whose father is deployed to Iraq, as she navigates the challenges of growing up in a family touched by the effects of war. Two showings. Free, but tickets must be reserved online, 7-9 p.m. Weston Playhouse at Walker Farm, 705 Main Street, Weston, info@westonplayhouse.org.
Karaoke 101 with Tenacious T. This night has been running since before the Hide-A-Way moved to this location. Whether you can sing or not, you can at Karaoke 101. 9:30 p.m. Hide-A-Way-Tavern, 42 Center Street, Rutland, ziggyjagger@gmail.com.
Learn Japanese Class. Beginners welcome. First and third Saturdays of the month. 2 p.m. Rutland Free Library, 2nd floor, 10 Court Street, Rutland, 802-773-9594.
Sunday
Marchch03
Pittsford Rec Indoor Pickleball. Pickleball is a fun sport that combines many elements of tennis, badminton and ping pong. 8:30-11 a.m. VT Police Academy, 317 Academy Road, Pittsford, recreation@pittsfordvermont.com, 802-483-6500.
Meditation. Silent meditation in the Zen Buddhist tradition Sunday afternoons. Instruction provided. 5:30-6 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, RyohaD@comcast.net, 802-558-4438.
Hollywood Tales with Jonathan Goldsmith. Vermont resident and actor Jonathan Goldsmith, best known as “the most interesting man in the world” presents an evening of stories and conversation. $25 — $50, 7:30-9 p.m. College Of St. Joseph, 71 Clement Road, Rutland, kathy.aicher@csj.edu, 802-776-5249.
Monday
Marchch04
Zumba Fitness Classes. Mondays & Fridays, 3 p.m. Wednesdays 6 p.m. and Saturdays 3 p.m. All levels welcome. First class is free. 3-4 p.m. Just Dance Studio, Dana Center, 41 East Center Street, Rutland, justdancevt@gmail.com.
Yoga. A relaxing hour of yoga in a safe, sober environment. Everyone is welcome. 4:30-5:30 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State Street, Rutland, 802-773-6010.
Zumba. Mondays and Wednesdays. A total workout combining all elements of fitness. Per class or punch card. 5:30-6:15 p.m. Academy at Rising Sun, 77 Furnace Road, Pittsford, 802-353- 2259.
Yoga Prana Shakti. Open to intermediate to advanced level knowledge of yoga. Practice pranayama and deep relaxation. Energy level is between moderate to vigorous. Monday evenings. $13-15/ $130 for a 10 class card, 5:30-6:45 p.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 802-499-8038.
Open Studio Pottery (Ages 14+). Drop-in program, there is no instruction other than peer pottery support from fellow drop-in participants. $5/Visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building , 16 N. St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Rutland City School Board Meeting Budget Informational Meeting. Budget Informational Meeting of the Rutland City Public Schools Board of Commissioners. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Longfellow Building, 6 Church Street, Rutland, 802-786-1998.
Adult Coed Drop-in Basketball. Seasonal drop-in basketball times. Men and women, high school graduates and older are welcome to attend. $5, 7:45-9:15 p.m. Rutland Intermediate School Gymnasium, 65 Library Avenue, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Tobacco Cessation Class. Drop in and receive free nicotine replacement therapy and other resources and supports. 5 p.m. CVPS/ Leahy Community Education, Rutland Regional Medical Center, 160 Allen Street, Rutland, 802-747-3768.
Tuesday
Marchch05
All Ages Open Mic. A chance to perform in front of a small group that appreciates talent and supports each and every person that shows up. Bj Cain hosting with guest hosts occasionally. First Tuesday of the month. 6 p.m. Rick & Kat’s Howlin’ Mouse, 158 N. Main St. #2, Rutland, 802-772-7955.
Chair Aerobics. Will focus on strength, endurance and flexibility by using a chair as a platform for workouts. Suitable for most beginner levels, geared towards those who are disabled, recovering from an injury, experiencing joint problems, and/or have difficulty performing exercises that require standing, walking, or running for any length of time. $15, 10-11 a.m. CVPS/Leahy Community Health Education Center, 160 Allen Street, Rutland, edulli@rrmc.org, 802-772-2400.
Pottery for People in Recovery. Get your hands dirty and be creative. Fun for all ages. 3:15-4:15 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State Street, Rutland, 802-773-6010.
Sharing of sources read/viewed over break. This event is for anyone who is looking for ways to learn or teach about topics of race and racism, as well as the experiences of people of color. 5-7 p.m. Library Media Center Viewing Room, Castleton University , Castleton.
Divine Chakra Meditation series. Balance and reboot your energy system with guided chakra meditation. Open/mixed experience level. $145 (7 week series), 5:30-6:30 p.m. Five Elements Rutland, 10 Stratton Rd. Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 802-499-8038.
Open Mic Night with The Bubsies. Killington’s newest open mic. Bring your instruments and jam with us in a friendly, cozy and inviting space. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Killington Beer Company, 53 Village Circle, Killington , Vtprior@hotmail.com, 802-282-8293.
Ladies’ Night Out Women’s Chorus first rehearsal. All singers who identify as women are welcome to join. If you haven’t sung with LNO before, contact Lucy Tenenbaum. $50 sliding fee, 7-9 p.m. Lucy F. Tenenbaum (home), 196 Killington Ave. Rutland, lucytunes@me.com, 802-342-8348.
Mysticism of the Hebrew Alphabet. Rabbinic sources teach that the letters of the Hebrew alphabet represent the spiritual DNA of the universe. Prior knowledge of Hebrew not necessary. Classes can be attended individually or as a complete course. RSVP. 7-8:30 p.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove Street, Rutland, office@rutlandjewishcenter.org, 802-773-3455.
Mysticism of the Hebrew Alphabet. The letters of the Hebrew alphabet represent the spiritual DNA of the universe. Prior knowledge of Hebrew is not necessary. Classes may be taken individually or as a course. Taught by Rabba Kaya. Contact if you’re interested. 7-8:30 p.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove Street, Rutland, RabbaKaya@RutlandJewishCenter.org, 802-855-8028.
The Americas: Land of Many Cultures. Puerto Rican chorus Camerata Coral join’s Albany Pro Musica Concert Chorus in homage to the musical heritage of the New World. $25, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Trinity Episcopal Church, 85 West Street, Rutland, office@trinitychurchrutland.org, 802-775-4368.
Tobacco Cessation Class. Drop in and receive free nicotine replacement therapy and other resources and supports. 11 a.m. CVPS/ Leahy Community Education, Rutland Regional Medical Center, 160 Allen Street, Rutland, 802-747-3768.
Free Tax Help. Rutland AARP TaxAide offers free help with taxes for seniors and low-to-middle-income taxpayers, by appointment only. Call the RSVP & Volunteer Center at 775-8220, ext. 106, visit: volunteersinvt.org/service/rsvp-tax-program/. 12 a.m.
Free Tours Tuesday. Weekly open house every Tuesday. 4:30 p.m. The MINT, 112 Quality Lane, Rutland, 802-772-7087.
Wits End Support Group. A free, open and confidential peer support group for families to learn about the signs and symptoms of drug use, services available and next step toward helping loved ones. Trained counselor present. 6:30-8 p.m. Grace Congregational Church, 8 Court Street (Use West St. entrance), Rutland, 802-775-4301.
Wednesday
Marchch06
Yoga Prana Shakti. Open level, spiritual and energetic physical practice, beginners welcome. Wednesdays. $12, 9-10:15 a.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland.
Home School Art: Ages 7-14. Every Wednesday, Instructor Helvi inspires students to create with her and socialize with their fellow artists. Punch cards available. $10 Drop-In, 9-11 a.m. Courcelle Building, 16 N. St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Nursing & Health Science Job Fair. Career fair for nurses and others in health science fields. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Castleton University Fine Arts Center, 45 Alumni Drive, Castleton, renee.beauprewhite@castleton.edu.
SVA Script Writer’s Workshop. Ongoing, weekly workshop for college-aged on up individuals who wish to hone their skills in writing for stage and screenplays. Novices through advanced writers are welcome. one-time registration fee: $10, plus $5 per class. 1 p.m. Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main Street, Poultney, karenklami@gmail.com.
Kids Karate. Ages 5- 16, adaptive classes available for students on the spectrum. Develop self-discipline, self-control and build self-esteem. Try a free class. 5 p.m. Academy at Rising Sun, 77 Furnace Road, Pittsford, 802-353- 2259.
Zumba. Mondays and Wednesdays. A total workout combining all elements of fitness. Per class or punch card. 5:30-6:15 p.m. Academy at Rising Sun, 77 Furnace Road, Pittsford, 802-353- 2259.
Open Studio Pottery (Ages 14+). Drop-in program, there is no instruction other than peer pottery support from fellow drop-in participants. $5/Visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building , 16 N. St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Integrative Yoga. Challenging but safe for beginners; experienced students will learn how to work at a deeper level to develop a more personal practice. $34R/$45NR, 6-7:15 p.m. Courcelle Building, 16 N. St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 8027731822.
Yoga with Paula Liguori. Weekly Kripalu Yoga open to beginners to advanced practitioners. 6:15 p.m. Academy at Rising Sun, 77 Furnace Road, Pittsford, 802-353-2259.
Adult Coed Drop-in Basketball. Seasonal drop-in basketball times. Men and women, high school graduates and older are welcome to attend. $5, 7:45-9:15 p.m. Rutland Intermediate School Gymnasium, 65 Library Avenue, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
College Night with DJ Mega. Spinning the latest and greatest in music. Top 40, Pop, Hip-hop, old-school and more. 21+ I.D. is a must. 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Hide-A-Way Tavern, 42 Center Street, Rutland.
Chair Yoga. Increase your well-being one movement at a time with this on going gentle chair yoga. Beginners welcome. $50 for 5 sessions, 10:30-11 a.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, 802-772-7801.
Tai Chi/ Balance Class. Class for those concerned about falling. $5, 11 a.m. Vermont Sports Medicine Ctr. 5 Albert Cree Drive, Rutland, 802-775-1300.
Parkinsons Fitness Class. Fitness classes for patients with Parkinson’s disease. Wednesdays noon. $5, 12 p.m. Club Fitness, Diamond Run Mall, Rutland, 802-775-1300.
