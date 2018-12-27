Thursday
27
December
Pottery for People in Recovery. Get your hands dirty and be creative. Fun for all ages. 12-1 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State Street, Rutland, 802-773-6010.
Tai Chi. “Yang 24,” with certified instructor, Larry Walter. 2 p.m. Rutland Recreation Center, North Street Extension, Rutland, lwalter@sover.net, 802-775-3855.
Sip-N-Dip Class. Perfect for a night out: date night, individuals or a group of friends, family and co-workers. Artist instructor will walk you through the painting process. Leave with a completed canvas. Artist and images will be posted on Chaffee website. $30, 6 p.m.-8 a.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, beyondmarketing@yahoo.com, 802-775-0356.
Jazz Night. Jazz music played by Glendon Ingalls and the Red Clover Jazz Trio in a fine dining atmosphere 6-9 pm. Reservations recommended. Red Clover Inn, Woodward Road, Rutland, glendon.ingalls@gmail.com, 802-272-3824.
International Folk Dancing. All Israeli & European dances will be taught. Partners and experience not needed. BYOB. Wear comfortable clothes with sturdy non-slip shoes. 6:30-8 p.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove Street, Rutland, office@rutlandjewishcenter.org, 773-3455.
Beginner’s Yoga. Learn to relax with easy Svaroopa yoga poses you can do at home. 5:30-7 p.m. Mountain Yoga, 135 Main Street, Rutland, 802-775-5104.
Friday
28
December
Reiki. Participants will be taught the basics of reiki, a Japanese energy healing practice, and will be offered a brief reiki session at each group. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State Street, Rutland, 802-773-6010.
Wood Burning. Learn everything you need to know to make wood burning creations. All supplies provided. 1:30-3 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State Street, Rutland, 802-773-6010.
Family Clay Play: All Ages. Spend quality time making bowls, mugs, trays and more. Parent supervision is required. No need to preregister. $5 drop ins, or $20 five visit punch card, 6 p.m. Rutland Rec at Courcelle Building, 16 North Street Extension, Rutland.
Play Group Rutland. Rutland County Parent-Child Center Playgroup each Friday. 9:30-11 a.m. Rutland Free Library, 10 Court Street, Rutland, 802-773-1860.
Play Group Pawlet. Activities each week for parents/caregivers and children birth through K. Arrive at 9:30 a.m. to network with other families. 10-11 a.m. Pawlet Public Library, 141 School Street, Pawlet, pawletpubliclibrary@wordpress.com, 802-325-3123.
Saturday
29
December
Christmas Bird Count and Potluck 2018. Birds spotted within a 7.5 mile radius of Meads Falls in Center Rutland will be counted by teams. Counters may participate from dawn to dusk, or for as little as an hour or two. 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Rutland County Audubon, omaig@yahoo.com, 802-775-7119.
Kids’ Saturday Classes. Different topics each week. Take home a finished project at the end of the class. $10, 10-11:30 a.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, beyondmarketing@yahoo.com, 802-775-0356.
Karaoke 101 with Tenacious T. This night has been running since before the Hide-A-Way moved to this location. Whether you can sing or not, you can at Karaoke 101. 9:30 p.m. Hide-A-Way-Tavern, 42 Center Street, Rutland, ziggyjagger@gmail.com.
Monday
31
December
New Years Eve Party. Food, favors and fun. DJ 6 p.m. — midnight. $25 per couple, 6-8 a.m. American Legion, 33 Washington Street, Rutland, cathyhmiles@gmail.com, 802-236-2590.
Zumba Fitness Classes. Mondays & Fridays, 3 p.m. Wednesdays 6 p.m. and Saturdays 3 p.m. All levels welcome. First class is free. 3-4 p.m. Just Dance Studio, Dana Center, 41 East Center Street, Rutland, justdancevt@gmail.com.
Yoga. A relaxing hour of yoga in a safe, sober environment. Everyone is welcome. 4:30-5:30 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State Street, Rutland, 802-773-6010.
Zumba. Mondays and Wednesdays. A total workout combining all elements of fitness. Per class or punch card. 5:30-6:15 p.m. Academy at Rising Sun, 77 Furnace Road, Pittsford, 802-353- 2259.
Yoga for All Levels. Instructor, Stefanie DeSimone, will guide all levels to experience mindfulness and the benefits of yoga. Monday evenings. $5, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, beyondmarketing@yahoo.com, 802-775-0356.
Open Mic Night. Share your music, play what you love, learn to play guitar and hang out and listen to your musician friends. All in a safe, sober environment. 7-9 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State Street, Rutland, 802-773-6010.
Tobacco Cessation Class. Drop in and receive free nicotine replacement therapy and other resources and supports. 5 p.m. CVPS/ Leahy Comunity Education, Rutland Regional Medical Center, 160 Allen Street, Rutland, 802-747-3768.
Tuesday
1
January
All Ages Open Mic. A chance to perform in front of a small group that appreciates talent and supports each and every person that shows up. Bj Cain hosting with guest hosts occasionally. First Tuesday of the month. 6 p.m. Rick & Kat’s Howlin’ Mouse, 158 N. Main St. #2, Rutland, 802-772-7955.
Pottery for People in Recovery. Get your hands dirty and be creative. Fun for all ages. 3:15-4:15 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State Street, Rutland, 802-773-6010.
Tobacco Cessation Class. Drop in and receive free nicotine replacement therapy and other resources and supports. 11 a.m. CVPS/ Leahy Comunity Education, Rutland Regional Medical Center, 160 Allen Street, Rutland, 802-747-3768.
Free Tours Tuesday. Weekly open house every Tuesday. 4:30 p.m. The MINT, 112 Quality Lane, Rutland, 802-772-7087.
Wits End Support Group. A free, open and confidential peer support group for families to learn about the signs and symptoms of drug use, services available and next step toward helping loved ones. Trained counselor present. 6:30-8 p.m. Grace Congregational Church, 8 Court Street (Use West St. entrance), Rutland, 802-775-4301.
Wednesday
2
January
Yoga Prana Shakti. Open level, spiritual and energetic physical practice, beginners welcome. Wednesdays. $12, 9-10:15 a.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland.
SVA Script Writer’s Workshop. Ongoing, weekly workshop for college-aged on up individuals who wish to hone their skills in writing for stage and screenplays. Novices through advanced writers are welcome. one-time registration fee: $10, plus $5 per class. 1 p.m. Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main Street, Poultney, karenklami@gmail.com.
Kids Karate. Ages 5- 16, adaptive classes available for students on the spectrum. Develop self-discipline, self-control and build self-esteem. Try a free class. 5 p.m. Academy at Rising Sun, 77 Furnace Road, Pittsford, 802-353- 2259.
Ukulele Lessons. Every Wednesday. $20, 5-6 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, beyondmarketing@yahoo.com, 802-775-0356.
Zumba. Mondays and Wednesdays. A total workout combining all elements of fitness. Per class or punch card. 5:30-6:15 p.m. Academy at Rising Sun, 77 Furnace Road, Pittsford, 802-353- 2259.
Yoga with Paula Liguori. Weekly Kripalu Yoga open to beginners to advanced practitioners. 6:15 p.m. Academy at Rising Sun, 77 Furnace Road, Pittsford, 802-353-2259.
Hamilton: The Man and the Musical. Hamilton biographer Willard Sterne Randall discusses the man and the blockbuster Broadway musical, with excerpts from its score. 7-8:30 p.m. Rutland Free Library, 10 Court Street, Rutland , randall@rutlandfree.org, 802-773-1860.
College Night with DJ Mega. Spinning the latest and greatest in music. Top 40, Pop, Hip-hop, old-school and more. 21+ I.D. is a must. 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Hide-A-Way Tavern, 42 Center Street, Rutland.
Serenity Gentle Yoga. For beginners as well as practiced yogis looking for greater flexibility and a deeper sense of inner peace. See website for prices & pkgs. 10 a.m. Sol Luna Farm, 329 Old Farm Road, Shrewsbury, 802-592-9393.
Chair Yoga. Increase your well-being one movement at a time with this on going gentle chair yoga. Beginners welcome. $50 for 5 sessions, 10:30-11 a.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, 802-772-7801.
Tai Chi/ Balance Class. Class for those concerned about falling. $5, 11 a.m. Vermont Sports Medicine Ctr. 5 Albert Cree Drive, Rutland, 802-775-1300.
Parkinsons Fitness Class. Fitness classes for patients with Parkinson’s disease. Wednesdays noon. $5, 12 p.m. Club Fitness, Diamond Run Mall, Rutland, 802-775-1300.
Thursday
3
January
Pottery for People in Recovery. Get your hands dirty and be creative. Fun for all ages. 12-1 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State Street, Rutland, 802-773-6010.
Tai Chi. “Yang 24,” with certified instructor, Larry Walter. 2 p.m. Rutland Recreation Center, North Street Extension, Rutland, lwalter@sover.net, 802-775-3855.
Jazz Night. Jazz music played by Glendon Ingalls and the Red Clover Jazz Trio in a fine dining atmosphere Reservations recommended. 6-9 p.m. Red Clover Inn, Woodward Road, Rutland, glendon.ingalls@gmail.com, 802-272-3824.
Ukulele Club. Bring your own ukulele and a music stand. 6:30 p.m. Castleton Community Center, 2108 Main Street, Castleton, 802-345-9100.
Beginner’s Yoga. Learn to relax with easy Svaroopa yoga poses you can do at home. 5:30-7 p.m. Mountain Yoga, 135 Main Street, Rutland, 802-775-5104.
Friday
4
January
Rutland Free Library January Book Sales. Thousands of organized, gently-used books, CDs, DVDs and puzzles for all ages. Most items $.25 - $3. Buy one, get one free on all household organization, health, dieting and fitness books. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Rutland Free Library, 10 Court St. Rutland, Jhstedman@aol.com, 802-779-3936.
Reiki. Participants will be taught the basics of reiki, a Japanese energy healing practice, and will be offered a brief reiki session at each group. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State Street, Rutland, 802-773-6010.
Wood Burning. Learn everything you need to know to make wood burning creations. All supplies provided. 1:30-3 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State Street, Rutland, 802-773-6010.
First-Friday Open Mic. Hosted by Bruce Douglas. Email to sign up for a 12-minute spot, (limited number of performances — first come, first served). Free. 7-9 p.m. Unitarian Universalist Church of Rutland, 117 West. Street, Rutland, greyscot@hotmail.com, 802-483-6892.
Family Clay Play: All Ages. Spend quality time making bowls, mugs, trays and more. Parent supervision is required. No need to preregister. $5 drop ins, or $20 five visit punch card, 6 p.m. Rutland Rec at Courcelle Building, 16 North Street Extension, Rutland.
Play Group Rutland. Rutland County Parent-Child Center Playgroup each Friday. 9:30-11 a.m. Rutland Free Library, 10 Court Street, Rutland, 802-773-1860.
Play Group Pawlet. Activities each week for parents/caregivers and children birth through K. Arrive at 9:30 a.m. to network with other families. 10-11 a.m. Pawlet Public Library, 141 School Street, Pawlet, pawletpubliclibrary@wordpress.com, 802-325-3123.
Saturday
5
January
Rutland Free Library January Book Sales. Thousands of organized, gently-used books, CDs, DVDs and puzzles for all ages. Most items $ .25 — $3. Buy one, get one free on all household organization, health, dieting and fitness books. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Rutland Free Library, 10 Court St. Rutland, Jhstedman@aol.com, 802-779-3936.
Kids’ Saturday Classes. Different topics each week. Take home a finished project at the end of the class. $10, 10-11:30 a.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, beyondmarketing@yahoo.com, 802-775-0356.
Patrick Fitzsimmons in Concert. An award-winning singer-songwriter, Vermont-based Patrick Fitzsimmons has just released his 7th CD, “Bird Tree.” He will be accompanied by Becca Kodis on violin. $10 general admission; $15 generous admission; $3 children, 7:25-9:25 p.m. Ripton Community Coffee House, Route 125, Ripton, andreachesman@gmail.com, 802-388-9782.
Karaoke 101 with Tenacious T. This night has been running since before the Hide-A-Way moved to this location. Whether you can sing or not, you can at Karaoke 101. 9:30 p.m. Hide-A-Way-Tavern, 42 Center Street, Rutland, ziggyjagger@gmail.com.
Learn Japanese Class. Beginners welcome. First and third Saturdays of the month, Rutland Free Library, 2nd floor. 2 p.m. Rutland Free Library, 10 Court Street, Rutland, 802-773-9594.
Benefit for Mony’s Family. Basket raffle, 50/ 50 drawings, dinner & dancing, music by Adam Springer. Donations welcome. $15 to go dinner; $20 dinner & dancing, 11 a.m. Castleton American Legion Post #50, 378 Route 4A W, Bomoseen, 802-345-1534.
Sunday
6
January
Curling Club Open House. Learn more about the sport of curling. Demonstrations, then get on the ice to give it a try. 5 p.m. Giorgetti Arena, 2 Oak Street Ext. Rutland.
Klezmer Group. Do you play an instrument? Would you like to join an ensemble and play Klezmer music for fun? Join a weekly klezmer group. Music provided. All skill levels welcome. RSVP. 4-6 p.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove Street, Rutland, office@RutlandJewishCenter.org, 802-773-3455.
Monday
7
January
Zumba Fitness Classes. Mondays & Fridays, 3 p.m. Wednesdays 6 p.m. and Saturdays 3 p.m. All levels welcome. First class is free. 3-4 p.m. Just Dance Studio, Dana Center, 41 East Center Street, Rutland, justdancevt@gmail.com.
Yoga. A relaxing hour of yoga in a safe, sober environment. Everyone is welcome. 4:30-5:30 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State Street, Rutland, 802-773-6010.
Zumba. Mondays and Wednesdays. A total workout combining all elements of fitness. Per class or punch card. 5:30-6:15 p.m. Academy at Rising Sun, 77 Furnace Road, Pittsford, 802-353- 2259.
Yoga for All Levels. Instructor, Stefanie DeSimone, will guide all levels to experience mindfulness and the benefits of yoga. Monday evenings. $5, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, beyondmarketing@yahoo.com, 802-775-0356.
Open Mic Night. Share your music, play what you love, learn to play guitar and hang out and listen to your musician friends. All in a safe, sober environment. 7-9 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State Street, Rutland, 802-773-6010.
Tobacco Cessation Class. Drop in and receive free nicotine replacement therapy and other resources and supports. 5 p.m. CVPS/ Leahy Comunity Education, Rutland Regional Medical Center, 160 Allen Street, Rutland, 802-747-3768.
SVUUSD Building and Grounds Committee Meeting. Regular meeting. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Fair Haven Union High School, 33 Mechanic Street, Fair Haven.
Tuesday
8
January
Pottery for People in Recovery. Get your hands dirty and be creative. Fun for all ages. 3:15-4:15 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State Street, Rutland, 802-773-6010.
Tobacco Cessation Class. Drop in and receive free nicotine replacement therapy and other resources and supports. 11 a.m. CVPS/ Leahy Comunity Education, Rutland Regional Medical Center, 160 Allen Street, Rutland, 802-747-3768.
Free Tours Tuesday. Weekly open house every Tuesday. 4:30 p.m. The MINT, 112 Quality Lane, Rutland, 802-772-7087.
Rutland City School Board Meeting. Regularly scheduled meeting of the Rutland City Public Schools Board of Commissioners. 6:30 p.m. Longfellow Administrative Building, 6 Church St. Rutland, 786-1998.
Wits End Support Group. A free, open and confidential peer support group for families to learn about the signs and symptoms of drug use, services available and next step toward helping loved ones. Trained counselor present. 6:30-8 p.m. Grace Congregational Church, 8 Court Street (Use West St. entrance), Rutland, 802-775-4301.
Wednesday
9
January
Yoga Prana Shakti. Open level, spiritual and energetic physical practice, beginners welcome. Wednesdays. $12, 9-10:15 a.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland.
SVA Script Writer’s Workshop. Ongoing, weekly workshop for college-aged on up individuals who wish to hone their skills in writing for stage and screenplays. Novices through advanced writers are welcome. one-time registration fee: $10, plus $5 per class. 1 p.m. Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main Street, Poultney, karenklami@gmail.com.
Kids Karate. Ages 5- 16, adaptive classes available for students on the spectrum. Develop self-discipline, self-control and build self-esteem. Try a free class. 5 p.m. Academy at Rising Sun, 77 Furnace Road, Pittsford, 802-353- 2259.
Ukulele Lessons. Every Wednesday. $20, 5-6 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, beyondmarketing@yahoo.com, 802-775-0356.
Zumba. Mondays and Wednesdays. A total workout combining all elements of fitness. Per class or punch card. 5:30-6:15 p.m. Academy at Rising Sun, 77 Furnace Road, Pittsford, 802-353- 2259.
Mandala Stone Painting. Mandalas are said to transmit positive energies to the environment and the people who view them. Create two beautiful stones and become entranced with relaxation in the process. $25, 6-8 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, 802-775-0356.
Yoga with Paula Liguori. Weekly Kripalu Yoga open to beginners to advanced practitioners. 6:15 p.m. Academy at Rising Sun, 77 Furnace Road, Pittsford, 802-353-2259.
The Sky Blue Boys. Willy and Dan Lidner, formed the celebrated Vermont bluegrass band Banjo Dan and the Mid-nite Plowboys in 1972 and have toured and recorded extensively since. $10 to $15 Per Person Suggested Donation, 7-9 p.m. Wallingford Town Hall, 75 School Street, Wallingford, townadmin@wallingfordvt.com, (802)446-2872.
College Night with DJ Mega. Spinning the latest and greatest in music. Top 40, Pop, Hip-hop, old-school and more. 21+ I.D. is a must. 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Hide-A-Way Tavern, 42 Center Street, Rutland.
Serenity Gentle Yoga. For beginners as well as practiced yogis looking for greater flexibility and a deeper sense of inner peace. See website for prices & pkgs. See website for prices & pkgs. 10 a.m. Sol Luna Farm, 329 Old Farm Road, Shrewsbury, 802-592-9393.
Chair Yoga. Increase your well-being one movement at a time with this on going gentle chair yoga. Beginners welcome. $50 for 5 sessions, 10:30-11 a.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, 802-772-7801.
Tai Chi/ Balance Class. Class for those concerned about falling. $5, 11 a.m. Vermont Sports Medicine Ctr. 5 Albert Cree Drive, Rutland, 802-775-1300.
Parkinsons Fitness Class. Fitness classes for patients with Parkinson’s disease. Wednesdays noon. $5, 12 p.m. Club Fitness, Diamond Run Mall, Rutland, 802-775-1300.
Figure Drawing. Live Model. No instructor. Easels provided. Bring own drawing supplies. 15.00, 6-8 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, beyondmarketing@yahoo.com, 802-775-0356.
SVUUSD Innovation Committee Meeting. Regular meeting . 5:30-7:30 p.m. Fair Haven Union High School — ARSU Conference Room, 33 Mechanic Street, Fair Haven .
