Thursday
7
March
Pottery for People in Recovery. Get your hands dirty and be creative. Fun for all ages. 12-1 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State Street, Rutland, 802-773-6010.
Tai Chi. A mind-body practice, originating in China as a martial art. Studies confirm Tai Chi has value in treating or preventing many health problems including arthritis and balance issues. Drop-in classes offered for all abilities. Two weekly classes: Yang 24 from 2-3 p.m. and Fall Prevention from 3-4 p.m. 2-4 p.m. Courcelle Building, 16 N. St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Ukulele Lessons. Every Thursday.. $20, 5-6 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, beyondmarketing@yahoo.com, 802-775-0356.
RNESU Negotiations Committee Mtg. & Session with Association. Special mtng re: Para/ Bus driver negotiations.. 5:30-7 p.m. RNESU Conference Room, 49 Court Drive, Brandon, mpiper@rnesu.org, 802-247-5757.
Sip-N-Dip Class. Perfect for a night out: date night, individuals or a group of friends, family and co-workers. Artist instructor will walk you through the painting process. Leave with a completed canvas. Artist and images will be posted on Chaffee website. $30, 6-8 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, beyondmarketing@yahoo.com, 802-775-0356.
Open Studio Pottery (Ages 14+). Drop-in program, there is no instruction other than peer pottery support from fellow drop-in participants. . $5/Visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building , 16 N. St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Front Porch Forum. A screening of a new independent documentary from Canadian filmmaker Peter Strauss, “The Story of Vermont’s Quiet Digital Revolution.”6-8 p.m. Town Hall Theater, 68 South Pleasant Street, Middlebury, publicity@townhalltheater.org, 802-388-1436.
CLUE Night. Was it Colonel Mustard in the Library with the Candlestick? Join us for an evening of CLUE — the classic board game edition. Light fare will be provided. 6:30-8 p.m. Phoenix Books Rutland, 2 Center St, Ste 1, Rutland, 802-855-8078.
Yoga Dance. Experience guided movement exploration and yoga asanas, dancing through the chakras. No prior dance or yoga necessary. No registration needed, just drop in. First class is just $5. 6:30-7:45 p.m. Studio Serpentine at Cobra, 56 Howe Street, Building H, Rutland, sajyoga@gmail.com, 802-772-7011.
Ukulele Club. Bring your own ukulele and a music stand. 6:30 p.m. Castleton Community Center, 2108 Main Street, Castleton, 802-345-9100.
Yoga for All Levels. Instructor, Stefanie DeSimone, will guide all levels to experience mindfulness and the benefits of yoga. Every Thursday. $5, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, beyondmarketing@yahoo.com, 802-775-0356.
Effie Jean in Tahiti. Mill River Union HS’s Stage 40 presents the comedy, “Effie Jean in Tahiti” by David Johnston. 60 minute play; a hilarious mixture of Gilligan’s Island and The Little Mermaid, and based on Euripides’, “Iphegenia in Tauris”. $5, 7:30-8:30 p.m. Mill River UHS, 2321 Middle Road, North Clarendon, pbruno@millriverschools.org, 802-775-3451.
Open Jam with The Bubsies. Thursday night tradition running for the last dozen years this open mic shows no signs of slowing down. Under 21 welcome til 10. 8-11:55 p.m. Clear River Tavern, 2640 Route 100, Pittsfield, Vtprior@hotmail.com, 802-282-8293.
Beginner’s Yoga. Learn to relax with easy Svaroopa yoga poses you can do at home. 5:30-7 p.m. Mountain Yoga, 135 Main Street, Rutland, 802-775-5104.
Friday
8
March
Chair Aerobics. Will focus on strength, endurance and flexibility by using a chair as a platform for workouts. Suitable for most beginner levels, geared towards those who are disabled, recovering from an injury, experiencing joint problems, and/or have difficulty performing exercises that require standing, walking, or running for any length of time. $15, 10-11 a.m. CVPS/Leahy Community Health Education Center, 160 Allen Street, Rutland, edulli@rrmc.org, 802-772-2400.
Reiki. Participants will be taught the basics of reiki, a Japanese energy healing practice, and will be offered a brief reiki session at each group. 10:30-11 a.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State Street, Rutland, 802-773-6010.
Sharing of sources read/viewed over break. This event is for anyone who is looking for ways to learn or teach about topics of race and racism, as well as the experiences of people of color. 12-2 p.m. Library Media Center Viewing Room. , Castleton University , Castleton.
Seasonal Affective Disorder: Symptoms, Causes, Treatments, and New Research on Cognitive-Behavioral Therapy. Dr. Kelly J. Rohan, professor of Psychological Science at UVM, will give an overview of adult depression, including SAD as well as new clinical trial findings comparing cognitive-behavior therapy and light therapy. $5 or Osher Membership, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Godnick Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland.
Gary Wade. Local songster Gary Wade returns to Bomoseen.. 6-9 p.m. Lake Bomoseen Inn Taproom, RT 30, Lake Bomoseen, millerwade@vermontel.net, 802-236-7317.
Tales from Japan. Original work by Skyler Ambrose, RYT Alumna. stories of East Asian mythology showcase the meaning of kindness, love, loyalty, and bravery. 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. $6 children/senior $8 for adults, 7 p.m. Rutland Intermediate School, 63-65 Library Avenue, Rutland, saskiahagengroom@hotmail.com, 802-558-4177.
Sylvia. A comedy that tells the story of an empty nester couple, Greg and Kate, who have recently moved from the suburbs to New York City. Presented by The Dorset Players. $25, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Dorset Playhouse, 104 Cheney Road, Dorset, info@dorsetplayers.org, 802-394-5570.
Damn It All. An original rock band out of Rutland, Vermont. Their mission is simple — put down the “acousticrap” and get their “grrr” on. 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Hide-A-Way Tavern, 42 Center Street, Rutland, ziggyjagger@gmail.com, 802-558-9580.
Family Clay Play: All Ages. Spend quality time making bowls, mugs, trays and more. Parent supervision is required. No need to preregister. $5 drop ins, or $20 five visit punch card, 6 p.m. Rutland Rec at Courcelle Building, 16 North Street Extension, Rutland.
Play Group Rutland. Rutland County Parent-Child Center Playgroup each Friday. 9:30-11 a.m. Rutland Free Library, 10 Court Street, Rutland, 802-773-1860.
Play Group Pawlet. Activities each week for parents/caregivers and children birth through K. Arrive at 9:30 a.m. to network with other families. 10-11 a.m. Pawlet Public Library, 141 School Street, Pawlet, pawletpubliclibrary@wordpress.com, 802-325-3123.
Saturday
9
March
Vermont One Act Festival. Gathers students from different schools throughout the state for a day-long celebration of theater. Performances throughout the day. $5, Mill River UHS, 2321 Middle Road, North Clarendon, pbruno@millriverschools.org, 802-775-3451.
Know Your Rights Training. workshops and a panel of recognizable and widely-respected black men from Vermont, sharing their experiences, suggestions, and hopes for the future. Register ahead of time to ensure seating, materials and meals. 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Grace Congregational Church, 8 Court Street, Rutland, info@naacprutland.org, 802-342-4755.
Kids’ Saturday Classes. Different topics each week. Take home a finished project at the end of the class. $10, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, beyondmarketing@yahoo.com, 802-775-0356.
Salisbury Steak Dinner with DJ. Public welcome. $10.00, 5-7 p.m. VFW Post 648 Rutland, 15 Wales St, Rutland, VFWPost648@MyFairPoint.net, 802-775-6892.
VSO Jukebox. This innovative chamber music series, curated by Vermont composer and VSO Creative Projects Chair Matt LaRocca, features a sliding-scale payment option and a singular concert experience. 6:30 p.m. Merchant’s Hall, 42 Merchants Row, Rutland, 802-855-8081.
The Will Patton Ensemble. Gypsy jazz and Brazilian Samba music. $10, teens and kids are free., 7:30-9:30 p.m. Burnham Hall, 52 River Road, Lincoln, pricefay@gmail.com, 802-388-6863.
Metal The Mouse March. A high energy metal show with three bands: Blind Threat from Albany NY, Every Enemy Alive from Bennington, Humdinger & the Bucksnort from Rutland. $5 band donation, 8-10:30 p.m. The Howlin’ Mouse Record Store, 158 N. Main Street, Rutland, thehowlinmouse@yahoo.com, 802-772-7955.
Karaoke 101 with Tenacious T. This night has been running since before the Hide-A-Way moved to this location. Whether you can sing or not, you can at Karaoke 101.. 9:30 p.m. Hide-A-Way-Tavern, 42 Center Street, Rutland, ziggyjagger@gmail.com.
Sunday
Marchch10
Calendar
Pittsford Rec Indoor Pickleball. Pickleball is a fun sport that combines many elements of tennis, badminton and ping pong. 8:30-11 a.m. VT Police Academy, 317 Academy Road, Pittsford, recreation@pittsfordvermont.com, 802-483-6500.
Town Hall with Lt. Governor David Zuckerman. A discussion about the public policies and issues that affect racial justice, jobs, healthcare, education, our environment and creating safe and just communities. Beverages and snacks provided. 2-4 p.m. Unitarian Universalist Church, 117 West Street, Rutland City, pac@naacprutland.org, 802-353-0998.
Klezmer Group. If you play an instrument come join us while we play klezmer music for fun. All skill levels welcome. Music will be provided.. 4-6 p.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove Street, Rutland, office@rutlandjewishcenter.org, 802-773-3455.
Meditation. Silent meditation in the Zen Buddhist tradition Sunday afternoons. Instruction provided.. 5:30-6 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, RyohaD@comcast.net, 802-558-4438.
Youth Showcase. Youth choirs, Joyful Noise and Children’s Choir, will offer songs, including a medley from Grease, as well as other solos and duets. Raising money for the HEAL Foundation. Refreshments for sale. Free will offering, 6-8 p.m. Grace Congregational Church, 8 Court Street, Rutland, dchar99@yahoo.com, 802-775-4301.
Silas. Folkhop, enjoyable grooves, themes of reggae and bluegrass. 7-10 p.m. Hide-A-Way Tavern, 42 Center Street, Rutland, ziggyjagger@gmail.com, 802-558-9580.
Monday
Marchch11
Calendar
Zumba Fitness Classes. Mondays & Fridays, 3 p.m., Wednesdays 6 p.m., and Saturdays 3 p.m. All levels welcome. First class is free. 3-4 p.m. Just Dance Studio, Dana Center, 41 East Center Street, Rutland, justdancevt@gmail.com.
Yoga. A relaxing hour of yoga in a safe, sober environment. Everyone is welcome.. 4:30-5:30 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State Street, Rutland, 802-773-6010.
Zumba. Mondays and Wednesdays. A total workout combining all elements of fitness. Per class or punch card. 5:30-6:15 p.m. Academy at Rising Sun, 77 Furnace Road, Pittsford, 802-353- 2259.
Yoga Prana Shakti. Open to intermediate to advanced level knowledge of yoga. Practice pranayama and deep relaxation. Energy level is between moderate to vigorous. Monday evenings. $13-15/ $130 for a 10 class card, 5:30-6:45 p.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 802-499-8038.
Open Studio Pottery (Ages 14+). Drop-in program, there is no instruction other than peer pottery support from fellow drop-in participants. . $5/Visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building , 16 N. St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Adult Coed Drop-in Basketball. Seasonal drop-in basketball times. Men and women, high school graduates and older are welcome to attend.. $5, 7:45-9:15 p.m. Rutland Intermediate School Gymnasium, 65 Library Avenue, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Classes Workshops Continuing Education
Tobacco Cessation Class. Drop in and receive free nicotine replacement therapy and other resources and supports. 5 p.m. CVPS/ Leahy Community Education, Rutland Regional Medical Center, 160 Allen Street, Rutland, 802-747-3768.
Tuesday
Marchch12
Calendar
Pottery for People in Recovery. Get your hands dirty and be creative. Fun for all ages.. 3:15-4:15 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State Street, Rutland, 802-773-6010.
Divine Chakra Meditation series. Balance and reboot your energy system with guided chakra meditation. Open/mixed experience level. . $145 (7 week series), 5:30-6:30 p.m. Five Elements Rutland, 10 Stratton Rd., Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 802-499-8038.
OVUU Planning Task Force. Special Meeting re: 5 year plan.. 6-8 p.m. RNESU Conference Room, 49 Court Drive, Brandon, mpiper@rnesu.org, 802-247-5757.
OVUU Hawk Hill Committee. Special Meeting re: Hawk Hill discussion. 6-8 p.m. OVUHS Conference Room, 2997 Franklin St., Brandon, mpiper@rnesu.org, 802-247-5757.
Rutland City School Board Meeting. Regularly scheduled meeting of the Rutland City Public Schools Board of Commissioners. 6:30-8 p.m. Longfellow Building, 6 Church Street, Rutland, 802-786-1998.
Open Mic Night with The Bubsies. Killington’s newest open mic. Bring your instruments and jam with us in a friendly, cozy and inviting space. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Killington Beer Company, 53 Village Circle, Killington , Vtprior@hotmail.com, 802-282-8293.
Ladies’ Night Out Women’s Chorus rehearsal. All singers who identify as women are welcome to join. If you haven’t sung with LNO before, contact Lucy Tenenbaum. $50 sliding fee, 7-9 p.m. Lucy F. Tenenbaum (home), 196 Killington Ave., Rutland, lucytunes@me.com, 802-342-8348.
Classes Workshops Continuing Education
Tobacco Cessation Class. Drop in and receive free nicotine replacement therapy and other resources and supports. 11 a.m. CVPS/ Leahy Community Education, Rutland Regional Medical Center, 160 Allen Street, Rutland, 802-747-3768.
Free Tax Help. Rutland AARP TaxAide offers free help with taxes for seniors and low-to-middle-income taxpayers, by appointment only. Call the RSVP & Volunteer Center at 775-8220, ext. 106, visit: volunteersinvt.org/service/rsvp-tax-program/. 12 a.m. .
Free Tours Tuesday. Weekly open house every Tuesday. 4:30 p.m. The MINT, 112 Quality Lane, Rutland, 802-772-7087.
Wits End Support Group. A free, open and confidential peer support group for families to learn about the signs and symptoms of drug use, services available and next step toward helping loved ones. Trained counselor present. 6:30-8 p.m. Grace Congregational Church, 8 Court Street (Use West St. entrance), Rutland, 802-775-4301.
