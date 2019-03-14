Thursday
14
March
Pottery for People in Recovery. Get your hands dirty and be creative. Fun for all ages. 12-1 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State Street, Rutland, 802-773-6010.
Drawing Celtic Knots. Workshop to explore the ancient art of Celtic Knots. Space is limited. Preregistration is required. $2 fee for supplies is due at registration, 2-3 p.m. Castleton Community Center, 2108 Main Street, Castleton, homested@shoreham.net, 802-468-3093.
Tai Chi. A mind-body practice, originating in China as a martial art. Studies confirm Tai Chi has value in treating or preventing many health problems including arthritis and balance issues. Drop-in classes offered for all abilities. Two weekly classes: Yang 24 from 2-3 p.m. and Fall Prevention from 3-4 p.m. 2-4 p.m. Courcelle Building, 16 N. St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Ukulele Lessons. Every Thursday.. $20, 5-6 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, beyondmarketing@yahoo.com, 802-775-0356.
Mandala Stone Painting. Create two beautiful stones and relax in the process. . $25, 6-8 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, 802-775-0356.
Open Studio Pottery (Ages 14+). Drop-in program, there is no instruction other than peer pottery support from fellow drop-in participants. . $5/Visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building , 16 N. St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Yoga for All Levels. Instructor, Stefanie DeSimone, will guide all levels to experience mindfulness and the benefits of yoga. Every Thursday. $5, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, beyondmarketing@yahoo.com, 802-775-0356.
Book Talk. Mike Lizotte: Mini Meadows. A discussion on how to create low-cost, low-maintenance flower-filled plots around the yard. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Phoenix Books Rutland, 2 Center Street, Rutland, 802-855-8078.
International Folk Dancing. Simple Israeli and European dances will be taught. Partners and experience not necessary. Bring dry shoes with non-skid soles. Doors lock; ring bell at 6:45 p.m.. 6:30-8 p.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove Street, Rutland, office@rutlandjewishcenter.org, 802-773-3455.
”Curse You, Jack Dalton.”. Rutland High School’s Encore Theatre presents melodrama by Wilbur Braun. $5, 7-9 p.m. Rutland High School, 22 Stratton Rd, Rutland, cathy.archer@rcpsvt.org, 802-770-1134.
Open Jam with The Bubsies. Thursday night tradition running for the last dozen years this open mic shows no signs of slowing down. Under 21 welcome til 10. 8-11:55 p.m. Clear River Tavern, 2640 Route 100, Pittsfield, Vtprior@hotmail.com, 802-282-8293.
Figure Drawing. Live Model. No instructor. Easels provided. Bring own drawing supplies. Every other Thursday. $15, 4-6 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, beyondmarketing@yahoo.com, 802-775-0356.
Beginner’s Yoga. Learn to relax with easy Svaroopa yoga poses you can do at home. 5:30-7 p.m. Mountain Yoga, 135 Main Street, Rutland, 802-775-5104.
Friday
15
March
Reiki. Participants will be taught the basics of reiki, a Japanese energy healing practice, and will be offered a brief reiki session at each group. 10:30-11 a.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State Street, Rutland, 802-773-6010.
Genealogy Club. Guidance and support in the fascinating world of genealogical research. Third Friday of the month. 1-2:30 p.m. Castleton Community Center, 2108 Main Street, Castleton, homested@shoreham.net, 802-468-3093.
The Ethics of Eating. UVM Professor of Ethics and The Philosophy of the Mind, Tyler Doggett, will talk about morally confusing issues that shopping for groceries can raise: vegan? GMO’s? organic? local? free trade? Bring your questions and your shopping list.. $5 or Osher Membership, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Godnick Center, 1 Deer St., Rutland, leerohe@vermontel.net, 802-492-2300.
Short films night. Hand-picked short films, videos and clips create an off-beat, totally unique and inspiring hour-long viewing experience. Shown in the loft event space. This month’s theme: “Grit — stories of courage and resolve.” Popcorn included. . 7-8 p.m. Sparkle Barn, 1509 US-7, Wallingford, info@thesparklebarnshop.com, 802-446-2044.
Alexander Melnikov and Andreas Staier, Piano. Melnikov joins German pianist Andreas Staier — known for their all-Schubert program of four-hand works. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Mahaney Arts Center Robison Hall, 72 Porter Field Road, Middlebury.
Family Clay Play: All Ages. Spend quality time making bowls, mugs, trays and more. Parent supervision is required. No need to preregister. $5 drop ins, or $20 five visit punch card, 6 p.m. Rutland Rec at Courcelle Building, 16 North Street Extension, Rutland.
Play Group Rutland. Rutland County Parent-Child Center Playgroup each Friday. 9:30-11 a.m. Rutland Free Library, 10 Court Street, Rutland, 802-773-1860.
Play Group Pawlet. Activities each week for parents/caregivers and children birth through K. Arrive at 9:30 a.m. to network with other families. 10-11 a.m. Pawlet Public Library, 141 School Street, Pawlet, pawletpubliclibrary@wordpress.com, 802-325-3123.
Giant Tea Cup Auction. Over 400 items. All funds go to local, national and global missions. Two tables of baked goods. Food, beverages and desert available. 10 tickets for $1 or 50 tickets for $5. Bid starts at 6:30 p.m.. 5 p.m. M.W.A. Main Hall, W. Main St., Route 30, Wells, 802-325-3203.
St. Patrick’s Day Dinner. Corned beef & cabbage with all the fixings. Eat in or take out.. $10, 5-7 p.m. Castleton American Legion Post #50, 378 Route 4A W, Bomoseen, 802-468-8962.
Saturday
Audubon West Rutland Marsh Monitoring Walk. Walk the entire route (3.7 miles), or go half-way. Meet at 8 a.m. at the marsh boardwalk on Marble Street. 8-10:30 a.m. West Rutland Marsh, Marble Street, West Rutland, birding@rutlandcounttyaudubon.org.
Shabbat Morning Service. A musical Shabbat service with morning prayers, Torah reading, discussion and group aliyah.. 9:30-11:40 a.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove Street, Rutland, office@rutlandjewishcenter.org, 802-773-3455.
Yoga for the Full-Figured Goddess. A floor yoga class for any full-figured sized woman. $5 -12, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Yoga Prana Shakti @ Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 802-499-8038.
Kids’ Saturday Classes. Different topics each week. Take home a finished project at the end of the class. $10, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, beyondmarketing@yahoo.com, 802-775-0356.
American Legion Post 31 100th Anniversary. Celebrate 100 years with Post 31. Corn beef and cabbage dinner. Dancing with a DJ. Tickets available at the club. $10.00, 5-11 p.m. American Legion 31 , 33 Washington Street, Rutland, cathyhmiles@gmail.com, 802-236-2590.
Bob Stannard & Those Dangerous Bluesmen. Bring your dancing shoes and celebrate the end of winter blues with one of Vermont’s premier blues bands. $25-$40; Children 12 and under are free but require a ticket., 7-10 p.m. Weston Playhouse at Walker Farm, 705 Main Street, Weston, info@westonplayhouse.org.
Vermont Comedy All-Stars. An evening of the Vermont’s best and brightest comics including Middlebury’s own Tina Friml. Featuring Tim Bridge, Tracy Dolan and Sky Sandoval. $20 Main Hall / $15 Balcony, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Town Hall Theater, 68 South Pleasant Street, Middlebury, publicity@townhalltheater.org, 802-388-1436.
Karaoke 101 with Tenacious T. This night has been running since before the Hide-A-Way moved to this location. Whether you can sing or not, you can at Karaoke 101.. 9:30 p.m. Hide-A-Way-Tavern, 42 Center Street, Rutland, ziggyjagger@gmail.com.
Learn Japanese Class. Beginners welcome. First and third Saturdays of the month. 2 p.m. Rutland Free Library, 2nd floor, 10 Court Street, Rutland, 802-773-9594.
Sunday
Pittsford Rec Indoor Pickleball. Pickleball is a fun sport that combines many elements of tennis, badminton and ping pong. 8:30-11 a.m. VT Police Academy, 317 Academy Road, Pittsford, recreation@pittsfordvermont.com, 802-483-6500.
Community Hamentaschen Bake. Bring a rolling pin. We supply the dough and the fillings.. 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove Street, Rutland, office@rutlandjewishcenter.org, 802-773-3455.
31st Annual Maple Festival. Maple lore & demonstrations, sweet treats from local kitchens, a raffle and a silent auction featuring local artists and craftspersons. 1-4 p.m. Middletown Sprinngs Historical Society, On the Green, 10 Park Avenue, Middletown Springs , montvert@vermontel.net, 802-235-2376.
VSO Masterworks. VSO Music Director Jaime Laredo returns to the podium. The orchestra gets a chance to show off in George Bizet’s “Symphony in C,” written as a student assignment in about a month, just after the composer turned 17. Adults: $32/$20 Students: $10, 3 p.m. Paramount Theatre, 30 Center Street, Rutland, 802-864-5741.
Klezmer Group. If you play an instrument come join us while we play klezmer music for fun. All skill levels welcome. Music will be provided.. 4-6 p.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove Street, Rutland, office@rutlandjewishcenter.org, 802-773-3455.
Meditation. Silent meditation in the Zen Buddhist tradition Sunday afternoons. Instruction provided.. 5:30-6 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, RyohaD@comcast.net, 802-558-4438.
The John Thomas Acoustic Duo. Features original music by Tom Scovatto with the backing of Earle Provin on at least a couple of stringed instruments. 7-10 p.m. Hide-A-Way Tavern, 42 Center Street, Rutland, ziggyjagger@gmail.com.
Monday
50 + Boomers & Seniors Community Resource Fair. Community Service Partners sharing information about the resources we provide. Interactive displays, door prizes, break out sessions and takeaways. . 3-6 p.m. CVPS/Leahy Community Health Education Center, 160 Allen Street, Rutland, jgreco@rrmc.org, 802-786-1428.
Zumba Fitness Classes. Mondays & Fridays, 3 p.m., Wednesdays 6 p.m., and Saturdays 3 p.m. All levels welcome. First class is free. 3-4 p.m. Just Dance Studio, Dana Center, 41 East Center Street, Rutland, justdancevt@gmail.com.
Yoga. A relaxing hour of yoga in a safe, sober environment. Everyone is welcome.. 4:30-5:30 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State Street, Rutland, 802-773-6010.
Zumba. Mondays and Wednesdays. A total workout combining all elements of fitness. Per class or punch card. 5:30-6:15 p.m. Academy at Rising Sun, 77 Furnace Road, Pittsford, 802-353- 2259.
Yoga Prana Shakti. Open to intermediate to advanced level knowledge of yoga. Practice pranayama and deep relaxation. Energy level is between moderate to vigorous. Monday evenings. $13-15/ $130 for a 10 class card, 5:30-6:45 p.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 802-499-8038.
Barstow Unified Union. Regular mtng.. 6-8 p.m. Barstow School, 223 Chittenden Road, Chittenden, mpiper@rnesu.org, 802-247-5757.
Open Studio Pottery (Ages 14+). Drop-in program, there is no instruction other than peer pottery support from fellow drop-in participants. . $5/Visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building , 16 N. St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
”Menashe”. The Castleton International Film Festival Returns to Castleton University in March with a series of contemporary films from Israel. 7-9 p.m. Castleton University’s Herrick Auditorium, 251 South Street, Castleton.
Adult Coed Drop-in Basketball. Seasonal drop-in basketball times. Men and women, high school graduates and older are welcome to attend.. $5, 7:45-9:15 p.m. Rutland Intermediate School Gymnasium, 65 Library Avenue, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Tobacco Cessation Class. Drop in and receive free nicotine replacement therapy and other resources and supports. 5 p.m. CVPS/ Leahy Community Education, Rutland Regional Medical Center, 160 Allen Street, Rutland, 802-747-3768.
Tuesday
Job & Graduate School Fair. A career and graduate school fair with the Vermont Department of Labor. 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Spartan Athletic Complex, 190 University Drive, Castleton, renee.beauprewhite@castleton.edu.
Care Plus Program. Care Plus provides personal assistance that empowers individuals to age or recover from injury or illness at home. Lunch ($4) available at noon, (reservations needed by 10 a.m. on 3/18). The Care Plus program follows at 12:30 p.m. . 12:30-1:15 p.m. Castleton Community Center, 2108 Main Street, Castleton, homested@shoreham.net, 802-468-3093.
Pottery for People in Recovery. Get your hands dirty and be creative. Fun for all ages.. 3:15-4:15 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State Street, Rutland, 802-773-6010.
RNESU Negotiations Committee Mtg. & Session with Association. Special meeting re: para/bus driver negotiations.. 5-7 p.m. RNESU Conference Room, 49 Court Drive, Brandon, mpiper@rnesu.org, 802-247-5757.
Maple Leaf Quilters Biennial Quilt Auction. Carloads of fabric, quilting and craft related items will be auctioned off. 50% of auction proceeds will benefit Newstory Center, Rutland. 6:30-9 p.m. Christ the King Church Parish Hall, 66 South Main Street (Rte 7), Rutland, 2dfrohloff@gmail.com, 802-259-2259.
Open Mic Night with The Bubsies. Killington’s newest open mic. Bring your instruments and jam with us in a friendly, cozy and inviting space. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Killington Beer Company, 53 Village Circle, Killington , Vtprior@hotmail.com, 802-282-8293.
When Wilderness Was Wild. The story behind Lye Brook wilderness. RCAS member Lee Allen talks about wilderness in Vermont following the Eastern Wilderness Act of 1975, in particular the Lye Brook Wilderness. 7-8:30 p.m. Grace Congregational Church, 8 Court Street, Rutland, birding@rutlandcounttyaudubon.org.
Ladies’ Night Out Women’s Chorus rehearsal. All singers who identify as women are welcome to join. If you haven’t sung with LNO before, contact Lucy Tenenbaum. $50 sliding fee, 7-9 p.m. Lucy F. Tenenbaum (home), 196 Killington Ave., Rutland, lucytunes@me.com, 802-342-8348.
All-Things-Quilting Auction. At this lively event, spend $5 to $50 for a variety of items having to do with quilting. Support New Story, RRMC Pediatrics, Rotary, VSO and other community projects.. 7:10-9:10 p.m. Christ the King Church, Route 7, Rutland, mpyeager2@gmail.com, 802-855-8877.
Tobacco Cessation Class. Drop in and receive free nicotine replacement therapy and other resources and supports. 11 a.m. CVPS/ Leahy Community Education, Rutland Regional Medical Center, 160 Allen Street, Rutland, 802-747-3768.
Free Tax Help. Rutland AARP TaxAide offers free help with taxes for seniors and low-to-middle-income taxpayers, by appointment only. Call the RSVP & Volunteer Center at 775-8220, ext. 106, visit: volunteersinvt.org/service/rsvp-tax-program/. 12 a.m. .
Free Tours Tuesday. Weekly open house every Tuesday. 4:30 p.m. The MINT, 112 Quality Lane, Rutland, 802-772-7087.
Wits End Support Group. A free, open and confidential peer support group for families to learn about the signs and symptoms of drug use, services available and next step toward helping loved ones. Trained counselor present. 6:30-8 p.m. Grace Congregational Church, 8 Court Street (Use West St. entrance), Rutland, 802-775-4301.
Wednesday
Yoga Prana Shakti. Open level, spiritual and energetic physical practice, beginners welcome. Wednesdays.. $12, 9-10:15 a.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland.
Home School Art: Ages 7-14. Every Wednesday, Instructor Helvi inspires students to create with her and socialize with their fellow artists. Punch cards available. $10 Drop-In, 9-11 a.m. Courcelle Building, 16 N. St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Pittsford Red Cross Blood Drive. Soup, sandwiches, homemade cookies and other snacks in the canteen for donors. Go to redcrossblood.org and enter FURNACE_BROOK to schedule an appointment. 12-5 p.m. Furnace Brook Wesleyan Church, 67 Gecha Lane, Pittsford, bostonfan802@yahoo.com, 802-779-1197.
SVA Script Writer’s Workshop. Ongoing, weekly workshop for college-aged on up individuals who wish to hone their skills in writing for stage and screenplays. Novices through advanced writers are welcome. one-time registration fee: $10, plus $5 per class., 1 p.m. Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main Street, Poultney, karenklami@gmail.com.
Kids Karate. Ages 5- 16, adaptive classes available for students on the spectrum. Develop self-discipline, self-control and build self-esteem. Try a free class. . 5 p.m. Academy at Rising Sun, 77 Furnace Road, Pittsford, 802-353- 2259.
Zumba. Mondays and Wednesdays. A total workout combining all elements of fitness. Per class or punch card. 5:30-6:15 p.m. Academy at Rising Sun, 77 Furnace Road, Pittsford, 802-353- 2259.
Purim Celebration. A pizza party, followed by Megillah reading, music and party.. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove Street, Rutland, office@rutlandjewishcenter.org, 802-773-3455.
OV Unified Union. Regular mtng.. 6-8 p.m. OVUHS Library, 2997 Franklin Street, Brandon, mpiper@rnesu.org, 802-247-5757.
Open Studio Pottery (Ages 14+). Drop-in program, there is no instruction other than peer pottery support from fellow drop-in participants. . $5/Visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building , 16 N. St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Integrative Yoga. Challenging but safe for beginners; experienced students will learn how to work at a deeper level to develop a more personal practice. $34R/$45NR, 6-7:15 p.m. Courcelle Building, 16 N. St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Bingo. Every third Wednesday for some clean and sober bingo. Prizes, food, 50/50, all are welcome. 6:30-7:45 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State Street, Rutland, 802-773-6010.
Adult Coed Drop-in Basketball. Seasonal drop-in basketball times. Men and women, high school graduates and older are welcome to attend.. $5, 7:45-9:15 p.m. Rutland Intermediate School Gymnasium, 65 Library Avenue, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Chair Yoga. Increase your well-being one movement at a time with this on-going gentle chair yoga. Beginners welcome. $50 for 5 sessions, 10:30-11 a.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, 802-772-7801.
Tai Chi/ Balance Class. Class for those concerned about falling. $5, 11 a.m. Vermont Sports Medicine Ctr., 5 Albert Cree Drive, Rutland, 802-775-1300.
Parkinsons Fitness Class. Fitness classes for patients with Parkinson’s disease. Wednesdays noon. $5, 12 p.m. Club Fitness, Diamond Run Mall, Rutland, 802-775-1300.
Thursday
Pottery for People in Recovery. Get your hands dirty and be creative. Fun for all ages. 12-1 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State Street, Rutland, 802-773-6010.
Tai Chi. A mind-body practice, originating in China as a martial art. Studies confirm Tai Chi has value in treating or preventing many health problems including arthritis and balance issues. Drop-in classes offered for all abilities. Two weekly classes: Yang 24 from 2-3 p.m. and Fall Prevention from 3-4 p.m. 2-4 p.m. Courcelle Building, 16 N. St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Ukulele Lessons. Every Thursday.. $20, 5-6 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, beyondmarketing@yahoo.com, 802-775-0356.
Sip-N-Dip Class. Perfect for a night out: date night, individuals or a group of friends, family and co-workers. Artist instructor will walk you through the painting process. Leave with a completed canvas. Artist and images will be posted on Chaffee website. $30, 6-8 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, beyondmarketing@yahoo.com, 802-775-0356.
Open Studio Pottery (Ages 14+). Drop-in program, there is no instruction other than peer pottery support from fellow drop-in participants. . $5/Visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building , 16 N. St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Yoga for All Levels. Instructor, Stefanie DeSimone, will guide all levels to experience mindfulness and the benefits of yoga. Every Thursday. $5, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, beyondmarketing@yahoo.com, 802-775-0356.
Open Jam with The Bubsies. Thursday night tradition running for the last dozen years this open mic shows no signs of slowing down. Under 21 welcome til 10. 8-11:55 p.m. Clear River Tavern, 2640 Route 100, Pittsfield, Vtprior@hotmail.com, 802-282-8293.
Beginner’s Yoga. Learn to relax with easy Svaroopa yoga poses you can do at home. 5:30-7 p.m. Mountain Yoga, 135 Main Street, Rutland, 802-775-5104.
