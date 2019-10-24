Thursday
24
October
Meditation Group. Silent meditation in the Zen Buddhist tradition. Instruction provided. Regular group, meeting four times a week. Donations appreciated, 7:15-7:45 a.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Pottery. Express your creativity with clay and create whatever you would like. Join in fellowship with others in a safe and sober environment. Twice a week. $5 per project, 12-2 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, Rutland, krisharvey85@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
Yoga for lunch. Take a break from your busy day. Gentle to moderate Kripalu yoga classes. Classes are seasonally inspired and students are encouraged to modify the practice to meet their needs. $10/$8, 12:05-12:55 p.m. Cobra Gymnastics, 56 Howe Street, Rutland, Pali36@aol.com, 802-772-7011.
Wheels for Warmth. On October 24 & 25, tires are dropped off 2-6 p.m. and inspected by DMV officials at Casella Construction, Mendon. The tire sale takes place October 26 from 7 a.m. — 12 p.m. Casella Construction, 25 Industrial Lane, Mendon, vloomis@broc.org, 802-665-1721.
Fair Haven Farmers Market. Every Thursday through October 24. 3-6 p.m. Fair Haven Park, Main Street, Fair Haven, osandy@live.com, 802-948-2211.
Dance/Theater Intensive. Seth Stewart, best known as the Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson in the Tony award-winning musical, “Hamilton,” leads a 3-day workshop for ages 10 — 17. $175, 4-8 p.m. Woodstock Town Hall Theatre, 31 The Green, Woodstock, info@pentanglearts.org, 802-457-3981.
Diabetes Prevention Program. Year-long lifestyle change program for anyone at risk of Type 2 Diabetes. Learn to make small changes surrounding nutrition and exercise. 4-5 p.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, klneary@rrmc.org, 802-776-5507.
Color From Your Kitchen. Natalie Gilliard will teach participants how to create beautiful color using food scraps and common kitchen items, and how to apply those dyes to any yarn or fabric made from natural fibers. 6-7 p.m. Chittenden Public Library, 223 Chittenden Road, Chittenden, chittendenpl@gmail.com, 802-773-3531.
Sip N Dip Painting Class. Second & fourth Thursday of the month. $30, 6-8 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Halloween Tales & Ghost Stories with Joseph Citro. The Vermont author and folklorist called the “Bard of the Bizarre” and “the Ghost-Master General,” for insight into the folklore, hauntings, ghost stories, paranormal activity and occult happenings of New England. 6:30-8 p.m. Phoenix Books Rutland, 2 Center St, Ste 1, Rutland, 802-855-8078.
Giving Voice! An Evening with Margo Seibert. Margo Seibert, star of “Always, Patsy Cline” will perform a selection of classic and pop songs from her album and beyond in a benefit concert for the Planned Parenthood Vermont Action Fund IE PAC. . $25, 6:30-9 p.m. Merchant’s Hall, 42 Merchants Row, Rutland, eileen.sullivan@ppnne.org, 802-448-9751.
Yoga for the Mindful heART. Mindful heART Series. Please bring your own mat. $5, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Tai Chi, Yang 24. Low-impact, slow-motion exercise which benefits all people and is safe for people with balance or arthritis issues. Free, 2 p.m. Courcelle Building, 16 North Street Extension, Rutland, 802-775-3855.
Friday
25
October
Meditation Group. Silent meditation in the Zen Buddhist tradition. Instruction provided. Regular group, meeting four times a week. Donations appreciated, 7:15-7:45 a.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Open Studio Pottery. Open studio drop-in or punch pass options. Create independently or get peer pottery support from fellow participants. Ages 14+; under 14 must be accompanied by adult. . $10/ visit, 9-11 a.m. Courcelle Building, 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Creative Space. Bring tools/supplies to create your works of art along with other inspiring artists. Open to all arts: fine arts, quilters, jewelry, musicians, etc. Some supplies available to purchase. Call ahead. Donations appreciated, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Storytime. Weekly stories, songs, and crafts. 10:30-11 a.m. Sherburne Memorial Library, 2998 River Road, Killington, youthservices@sherburnelibrary.org, 802-558-3663.
Friday Writers Group. All levels and genres welcome to read and discuss their work. Free will donation, 12-2 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@Chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
OLLI Lecture Series. UVM Prof. Wolfgang Mieder presents, “ ‘All Men Are Created Equal’: The History and Meaning of an American Proverbial Claim.”. Osher membership or $5 at the door, 1:30-3 p.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, 802-775-1246.
Woodburning. Come try your hand at woodburning and create a beautiful piece of art to take home. All supplies provided. Everyone welcome. $5 per project, 1:30-3 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, Rutland, krisharvey85@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
Wheels for Warmth. On October 24 & 25, tires are dropped off 2-6 p.m. and inspected by DMV officials at Casella Construction, Mendon. The tire sale takes place October 26 from 7 a.m. — 12 p.m. Casella Construction, 25 Industrial Lane, Mendon, vloomis@broc.org, 802-665-1721.
VNAHSR Hospice Volunteer Training. Hospice volunteers provide comfort and support to patients facing terminal illness, as well as respite and support to their families. Pre-registration requested for this two-day training. 4-8 p.m. VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region, 7 Albert Cree Drive, Rutland, john.campbell@vnahsr.org, 802-770-1683.
Dance/Theater Intensive. Seth Stewart, best known as the Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson in the Tony award-winning musical, “Hamilton,” leads a 3-day workshop for ages 10 — 17. $175, 4-8 p.m. Woodstock Town Hall Theatre, 31 The Green, Woodstock, info@pentanglearts.org, 802-457-3981.
Pampered Chef Bingo and Auction. Proceeds to benefit ARC Rutland Area. Tickets available at ARC offices or at the door. $20, 6-9 p.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, execdirector@arcrutlandarea.org, 802-775-1370.
Open Studio Pottery. Open studio drop-in or punch pass options. Create independently or get peer pottery support from fellow participants. Ages 14+; under 14 must be accompanied by adult. . $10/ visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building, 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Queen of Hearts Drawing. Every Friday. Drawing at 6-6:30 p.m. VFW Post 648 Rutland, 15 Wales St, Rutland, Denise@DeniseByers.com, 802-775-6892.
Friday Night Open Gym. For athletes to have additional practice time or children who want to be more casual with their gymnastics. Warm-up and games will encourage a cardio workout, while obstacle courses, trampoline circuits and open events will allow children to fine tune their skills. $10 Members/$12 Non Members, 6:45-8:15 p.m. Cobra Gymnastics & Dance Center, 56 Howe Street Bld H, Rutland, cobravt@me.com, 802-772-7011.
Silent Movie Festival. With Jeff Rapsis “Faust” (1926). A visual tour de force, full of creepy characters and frightening images. Not for the young or squeamish, dealings with the evil abound as Faust tries to redeem his soul before it is too late. Free will offering. 7-9 p.m. Brandon Town Hall, 1 Conant Square, Brandon, info@brandontownhall.org, 802-247-3971.
Women’s Dance Circle. Come join us to dance Gabrielle Roth’s 5 Rhythms. This is an opportunity for dance as free expression, spiritual practice and bliss. $5, 7-8:30 p.m. Studio Serpentine at Cobra, 56 Howe Street, Building H, Rutland, cobravt@me.com, 802-772-7011.
Literary Open Mic. Poets, storytellers, spoken-word artists in all genres are invited to perform original pieces, classics or other favorites. Hosted by David Mook and other special guests. Fourth Friday of each month. 7-9 p.m. Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main Street, Poultney, davidmook@aol.com, 802-884-8052.
Tinmouth Old Firehouse Concert. Pete’s Posse Raids the Tinmouth Old Firehouse. Refreshments will be provided by the Tinmouth Mountain School Parents Club. Doors at 7 p.m. $10, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Tinmouth Old Firehouse, 7 Mountain View Road, TINMOUTH, joreynolds@vermontel.net, 802-446-3457.
Saturday
26
October
Wheels for Warmth. Used tire sale. 7 a.m.-12 p.m. Casella Construction, 25 Industrial Lane, Mendon, vloomis@broc.org, 802-665-1721.
VNAHSR Hospice Volunteer Training. Hospice volunteers provide comfort and support to patients facing terminal illness, as well as respite and support to their families. Pre-registration requested for this two-day training. 8 a.m.-4 p.m. VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region, 7 Albert Cree Drive, Rutland, john.campbell@vnahsr.org, 802-770-1683.
Yoga Prana Shakti. Open to all levels of yoga experience. Beginners welcome, however, the energy level is between moderate to vigorous. $10-12, 9-10:15 a.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 802-499-8038.
Shabbat Service led by Rabbi Shemtov. Services will be followed by a light kiddush. 9:30-11:30 a.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove Street, Rutland, rutlandjewishcenter@aol.com, 802-773-3455.
Halloween Parade. Calling all ghosts, goblins, fairies and book characters! It’s time for the Pawlet Library’s Annual Halloween Parade for parents and children birth through grade 6. Arrive at the library in your costumes and get ready to parade up the street and back, stopping for treats along the way. Then enjoy snacks inside the library after your adventure. 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Pawlet Public Library, 141 School Street, Pawlet, pawletpub@gmail.com, 802-325-3123.
Dance/Theater Intensive. Seth Stewart, best known as the Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson in the Tony award-winning musical, “Hamilton,” leads a 3-day workshop for ages 10 — 17. $175, 10 a.m.-2:15 p.m. Woodstock Town Hall Theatre, 31 The Green, Woodstock, info@pentanglearts.org, 802-457-3981.
Yoga for the full-figured Goddess. A very gentle floor yoga class for full-figured sized women. $10-12, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 802-499-8038.
Halloween Comicfest. One of the biggest days of the year in the world of comics. Free Halloween Comic Fest titles, spooky treats, a costume contest and more. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Freakopolis Geekery Inc., 120 Main Street, Whitehall, sally@freakopolis.com, 518-294-5551.
Community Luncheon. Join us for “comfort food” as we serve up fried chicken with macaroni and cheese. Our community luncheons are held on the 4th Saturday each month and are open to everyone. free; donations gratefully accepted, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Trinity Episcopal Church, 85 West Street, Rutland, office@trinitychurchrutland.org, 802-775-4368.
Indecent. A Tony-award winning play about a group of actors who risked everything for theater. 2 p.m. Weston Playhouse Theatre Company at Walker Farm, 705 Main Street, Weston, jjordan@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
Yomassage. The combination of touch, gentle stretch and mindfulness provide an avenue for relaxation and healing. $40, package of 4 $130, 4-5:15 p.m. Petra’s Wellness Studio, Howe Center, 1 Scale Avenue, Building 3, Rutland, PetrasWellnessStudio@gmail.com, 802-345-5244.
Fuel Fund Raising Dinner. Comfort foods to include meatloaf, mashed potatoes, mac and cheese, salad, and homemade pies. $12 adult/ $6 children, 5-7 p.m. First Congregational Church of Wallingford, South Main Street, Wallingford.
Piandia. Traditional classical Indian music fused with contemporary jazz, with John Funkhouser on piano and Jerry Leake on tabla. $20, 7:30-9:45 p.m. Brandon Music, 62 Country Club Road, Brandon, edna@brandon-music.net, 802-247-4295.
Karaoke 101 with Tenacious T. Whether you can sing or not, you can at Karaoke 101. 9:30 p.m. Hide-A-Way-Tavern, 42 Center Street, Rutland, ziggyjagger@gmail.com.
The heART of Cooking. Aspiring chefs will explore culinary arts from creating delicious treats to presenting them. Plus, themed table decorations and tablescapes to make any occasion special. $10 preregistered; $15 drop-ins. 11-12:30 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Sunday
27
October
Calendar
Breakfast. Public welcome to last Sunday of the month breakfasts. 7.50, 8-11 a.m. VFW Post 648 Rutland, 15 Wales St, Rutland, Denise@DeniseByers.com, 802-775-6892.
Whole Deer Processing. Learn how to process your own deer from start to finish. Venison dishes will be served at lunchtime, and participants will have the opportunity to bring home packaged venison they helped process. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Rutland Agency Office, 271 North Main St., Rutland, huntereducation@vermont.gov, 802-828-1193.
Indecent. A Tony-award winning play about a group of actors who risked everything for theater. 3 p.m. Weston Playhouse Theatre Company at Walker Farm, 705 Main Street, Weston, jjordan@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
Community Contra Dance & Potluck Dinner. Music by Red Dog Riley, Don Stratton calling, followed by a potluck dinner. Costumes welcome but not required. All dances are taught. Comfortable shoes and a water bottle suggested. donations appreciated. 4-6 p.m. Stone Valley Arts Center at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main Street, Poultney, pjbgame@gmail.com.
Trunk or Treat. Halloween Event. Decorate the trunk of your car, SUV, or truck with a Halloween theme, wear your best costume and give out/get candy. Prizes for costumes and vehicles. Set-up time starting at 4:30 p.m. Trunk or TreatHalloween Event. 5-6:30 p.m. Currier Memorial Elementary School, 234 N. Main Street, Danby, birdsongarts@gmail.com, 802-293-2525.
Meditation Group. Silent meditation in the Zen Buddhist tradition. Instruction provided. Regular group, meeting four times a week. Donations appreciated, 5:30-6 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Monday
28
October
Calendar
Age Related Memory Loss. A series of three seminars addressing normal aging, cognitive changes and dementia, addressing strategies and how sleep, nutrition and social engagement play a role in cognition. $15, 3-4 p.m. CVPS/Leahy Community Education Center, 160 Allen Street, Rutland, edulli@rrmc.org, 802-772-2400.
Rutland Baby Cafe. Free drop-in breastfeeding support group. Meets every Monday. Check the RFL calendar for closings due to the observance of holidays or conflicts in schedule. . 3:30-4:30 p.m. Rutland Free Library, 10 Court Street, Rutland, lcunderhill@rrmc.org, 802-775-1901.
Walking Group for All Ages. Donations appreciated. Donations appreciated, 5:15 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
RNESU Negotiations Committee & Session with Association. Special meeting for teacher negotiations. 5:30 p.m. RNESU Conference Room, 49 Court Drive, Brandon, mpiper@rnesu.org, 802-247-5757.
SVUUSD Policy Committee. Regular mtg. . 5:30-6:30 p.m. Orwell Village School, 494 Main Street, Orwell.
Yoga Prana Shakti. Open to all levels; beginners welcome. Class incorporates Asana, pranayama (breath work) and deep relaxation. Energy level is between moderate to vigorous. Price: $15 drop-in and $130 for a 10 class card., 5:30-6:45 p.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 802-499-8038.
Discover Girl Scouts. A free information table for girls and parents. Meet local Girl Scouts and volunteers, learn about programs and volunteer opportunities, enjoy activities and register to become a Girl Scout. 6-7 p.m. Rutland Northeast Primary School, 117 Temple Street, Rutland, customercare@girlscoutsgwm.org, 888-474-9686.
Open Studio Pottery. Open studio drop-in or punch pass options. Create independently or get peer pottery support from fellow participants. Ages 14+; under 14 must be accompanied by adult. . $10/ visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building, 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Learn to Waltz. Learn to dance in a joyful, social atmosphere, taught by Patti Panebianco. Mondays, Oct. 21 — Nov. 25. Free on Oct.21. $16 community, SVA members $14 drop in or $70/$60 full session, 6-7 p.m. Stone Valley Arts Center at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main Street, Poultney, stonevalleyartscenter@gmail.com, 802-325-2603.
Tuesday
29
October
Calendar
Meditation Group. Silent meditation in the Zen Buddhist tradition. Instruction provided. Regular group, meeting four times a week. Donations appreciated, 7:15-7:45 a.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Budgeting and Credit Interactive Workshop. Come learn better ways to budget your hard earned money and tips to increase your credit score! Part of BROCSHOPS. 10 a.m.-12 p.m. BROC Community Action, 45 Union Street, Rutland, ahoyle@broc.org, 802-665-1744.
Yomassage. A deeply relaxing fusion of receiving massage while supported in restorative yoga postures. . 12-1:15 p.m. Petra’s Wellness Studio, Howe Center, 1 Scale Avenue, Building 3, Rutland, PetrasWellnessStudio@gmail.com, 802-345-5244.
Pottery. Express your creativity with clay and create whatever you would like. Join in fellowship with others in a safe and sober environment. Twice a week. $5 per project, 3:15-5 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, Rutland, krisharvey85@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
Movie and Discussion. In recognition of Palliative Care and Hospice month, Rutland Regional, Bayada and VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region host the Netflix documentary short “Extremis,” and discussion with Dr. Adam Coleman and Dr. James Geiling. Light supper provided. RSVP. 5:30-7:30 p.m. CVPS/Leahy Community Education Center, 160 Allen Street, Rutland, kflake@rrmc.org, 802-747-1655.
Gentle Yoga for Adults. Taught by Cristy Murphy. $10 per class with a percentage to benefit the library. 5:45-6:45 p.m. Chittenden Public Library, 223 Chittenden Road, Chittenden, chittendenpl@gmail.com, 802-773-3531.
Rutland Caregiver Support Group. A safe place for caregivers, family and friends of persons living with Alzheimer’s or a related form of dementia. 6-7 p.m. Rutland Regional Medical Center, CVPS/Leahy Conference Center, 160 Allen Street, Rutland, anchurchillboutwell@alz.org, 802-468-5000.
DivorceCare. A faith-based program to equip individuals to deal with divorce and separation-related struggles. Group discussion, video segment and workbook segment. Join in anytime during the 13-week program. $20 workbook fee, 6:30-8:30 p.m. The Life Center @ Calvary Bible Church, 190 Grove Street, Rutland, cbcoffice@cbcvt.org, 802-775-0358.
Wits End Support Group. A free, open and confidential peer support group for families to learn about the signs and symptoms of drug use, services available and next step toward helping loved ones. Trained counselor present. 6:30-8 p.m. Grace Congregational Church, West St. entrance, Rutland, 802-775-4301.
Wednesday
30
October
Calendar
SVA’s Script Writers Workshop. Weekly workshop for college-aged on up individuals who wish to hone their skills in writing stage plays and screenplays, led by Karen Klami. Email with “SVA Script Writers” in the subject line to confirm. $10 registration, $5 per session, 1-4 p.m. Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main Street, Poultney, karenklami@gmail.com.
TeenTober Movie & Crafts. Watch “Beetlejuice” on the big screen in the Fox Room and make FrankenToys just in time for Halloween. Materials provided, no preregistration. 3-4:30 p.m. Rutland Free Library, 10 Court St., Rutland, jessica@rutlandfree.org, 802-773-1860.
Open Studio Hub. Draw, paint, craft, do homework, listen to music, read, create a book club, chess club, music club, writer’s/poetry club, and more. Extended hours when classes in session. 3-6 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Open Studio Pottery. Open studio drop-in or punch pass options. Create independently or get peer pottery support from fellow participants. Ages 14+; under 14 must be accompanied by adult. . $10/ visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building, 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Dave Ramsey’s Financial Peace University. A step-by-step group instruction format (discussion, video and workbook) on how to create a budget, pay off debt, spend wisely, give generously and save for the future. Cost includes a 1-year FPU membership with access to online tools and forms. $109, 6:30-8:30 p.m. The Life Center at Calvary Bible Church, 190 Grove Street, Rutland,, cbcoffice@cbcvt.org, 802-775-0358.
Thursday
31
October
Calendar
Meditation Group. Silent meditation in the Zen Buddhist tradition. Instruction provided. Regular group, meeting four times a week. Donations appreciated, 7:15-7:45 a.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Pottery. Express your creativity with clay and create whatever you would like. Join in fellowship with others in a safe and sober environment. Twice a week. $5 per project, 12-2 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, Rutland, krisharvey85@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
Yoga for lunch. Take a break from your busy day. Gentle to moderate Kripalu yoga classes. Classes are seasonally inspired and students are encouraged to modify the practice to meet their needs. $10/$8, 12:05-12:55 p.m. Cobra Gymnastics, 56 Howe Street, Rutland, Pali36@aol.com, 802-772-7011.
Diabetes Prevention Program. Year-long lifestyle change program for anyone at risk of Type 2 Diabetes. Learn to make small changes surrounding nutrition and exercise. 4-5 p.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, klneary@rrmc.org, 802-776-5507.
Breaking Bread. Free Community meal open to all. Complete with main dish and beverages made at the church, and side dishes and desserts brought in as potluck items. Come and bring a friend. 5-6:30 p.m. Rutland United Methodist Church, 60 Strongs Avenue, Rutland, rutlandumc@aol.com, 802-773-2460.
Bellevue Avenue Haunted House. Donations collected for the Mentor Connector’s Activities’ Fund. This event is PG and children under 10 years old are provided a glow-stick that informs our volunteers not to move. On Facebook and check out our website. . Donation, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Barbara Spaulding, 52 Bellevue Avenue, Rutland, spauldingrra@rutlandvtbusiness.com, 802-236-3359.
Practical Magic Movie & Costume Party. Get your ghoul on with a fun Halloween movie and pre-movie costume party. Treats, bevs and fun for all. $5, 6-8:45 p.m. Woodstock Town Hall Theatre, 31 The Green, Woodstock, info@pentanglearts.org, 802-457-3981.
Yoga for the Mindful heART. Mindful heART Series. Please bring your own mat. $5, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Classes Workshops Continuing Education
Tai Chi, Yang 24. Low-impact, slow-motion exercise which benefits all people and is safe for people with balance or arthritis issues. 2 p.m. Courcelle Building, 16 North Street Extension, Rutland, 802-775-3855.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.