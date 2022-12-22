After announcing a new tradition in 2019, “Amahl and the Night Visitors” presented by Barn Opera is returning this year on Thursday and Friday, Dec. 22 and 23, at Salisbury Congregational Church with the same production and principal cast, but with a new Amahl, Ambrose Cusick.
The 45-minute opera by Gian Carlo Menotti was the first opera specifically composed for television, commissioned by NBC and first performed live on Christmas Eve 1951 in New York City. It began by airing a shot of the painting “The Adoration of the Magi” by Hieronymus Bosch that hung in the Metropolitan Museum of Art at the time. It was the inspiration for the composition of the opera, which was then introduced by Menotti, who called it an opera for children.
The story of is of a young disabled boy and his mother who live in a poor village on the route of the three kings making their way to the “Christ-child.” The kings, weary from their journey, appreciate the humble hospitality of Amahl and his mother. The contrast of wealth among them is visible and Amahl’s mother can only offer the kings “a cold fireplace and a bed of straw.”
Barn Opera founder and Artistic Director Joshua Collier, who is also playing King Kaspar, had a unique vision for it.
“My overarching concept for Amahl is the issue of generosity, and the myriad ways that generosity presents itself: The Kings’ generosity of gift for the “young child;” Amahl’s mother’s generosity in sharing with the Kings the meager provisions they have; Amahl’s generosity of spirit for his mother as well as for the kings. By the end of the story, everyone is changed by someone elses generosity and acceptance.”
“We have the wonderful Ambrose Cusick playing Amahl for the second time this year, who is a magnificent, and openly transgender artist. It is my mission as artistic director of Barn Opera to create and cultivate an accepting and affirming artistic environment for all of our artists and audience alike, and Ambrose as a title role in this opera is a great opportunity for our company to institutionally give visibility and acceptance to the trans community. “
Cusick, 16, of Burlington, said by email, “I didn’t know much about the part when I first got the opportunity, but I was really excited to work with Barn Opera. They’re so creative and caring and joyous as a community. Amahl is a mischievous, imaginative, goofy little kid. He and his mother are living in poverty. but he smiles and jokes to help his mother feel better.”
“What I really appreciate about this opera as a Christmas story is that it’s not all about the story of Jesus,” Cusick said. “Amahl’s existence and importance has nothing to do with a god or a Holy Spirit. The three kings are looking for ‘the chosen child,’ but they come across Amahl, who has nothing. They bring Amahl with them on their journey, which in a way says, any child can be ‘the chosen child.’”
Collier says the most poignant moment centers on Amahl saying, “’One of them is like me’ and at that moment, we all recognize that we are Amahl, in our own unique way.”
“This operatic tradition of generosity and selflessness is vitally important for me to continue” Collier said. “The choice of generosity is for all of us to make, but the understanding that redemption is available for all of us, regardless of faith tradition, is the uplifting part of not just this opera, but the season.”
As King Kaspar, Collier plays opposite good friends and fellow singers Cailin Marcel Manson as King Balthsazar and Nicholas Tocci as King Melchior.
“We’re all such good friends and the cohesion of the kings is really important,” Collier said. “My character often annoys them, and it’s this really human element. The music is light-hearted, and the character is kind of daft, which I love, it’s fun to be a little silly.”
“If you love opera, it’s great. If you don’t love opera, it’s still great. If you don’t know opera, come find out. It really will put you into the Christmas spirit.”
