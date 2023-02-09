The Vermont Philharmonic is preparing a pretty spectacular program that involves Vermont’s acclaimed Champlain Trio, a stellar Burlington High School pianist, and the best of the orchestra’s woodwinds.
“There’s excitement building,” explains Lou Kosma, music director of Vermont’s oldest community orchestra for 23 years now.
Kosma will conduct the Philharmonic in its winter program, “Stars of Winter,” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Elley-Long Music Center in Colchester, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, at the Barre Opera House.
The major work will be Beethoven’s unusually extroverted Concerto in C Major for Violin, Cello and Piano, Op. 56, known as the “Triple Concerto.” The soloists are the Champlain Trio, including the Philharmonic’s professional concertmaster Letitia Quante, cellist Emily Taubl and pianist Hiromi Fukuda.
Taubl will be remembered for her breathtaking performance of Dvorak’s Cello Concerto with the Philharmonic in 2019, and Fukuda performs regularly as an artist-faculty member of the Green Mountain Chamber Music Festival.
“It’s tuneful Beethoven — I wake up to these melodies — and it’s gorgeous,” Kosma said, “and it’s also special Beethoven because it’s the only concerto he wrote for more than one instrument.
“And the other part of it is that it’s a triple concerto for three solo instruments, and it’s often said that the orchestra is a fourth soloist because it’s so integral in making it work,” he said. “It needs very skilled soloists — it has a lot of technical difficulties.
Laura Zhou-Hackett, a senior at Burlington High School, is the winner of the 2022 Jon Borowicz Memorial Scholarship Competition. She is active in the Vermont Youth Orchestra, the St. Paul’s Cathedral Young Artist Recital and the Vermont All-State Music Festival, as well as playing piano for Faith United Methodist Church in South Burlington.
As part of her prize, Zhou-Hackett will perform the second movement, the lyrical Adagio, of Felix Mendelssohn’s Piano Concerto in D minor, Op.40.
“The second movement is a lot more solo nocturne-kind of playing and the orchestra comes in with lovely melodies in between,” Kosma said. “One of the things that Laura has is a lovely mature sound on the piano, which I think caught our ears.
“She’s a student of Paul Orgel,” Kosma said. “I admire him and I admire many of the students he teaches, several of whom have won the scholarship competition.”
Opening the program will be Aaron Copland’s 1938 “An Outdoor Overture,” which Kosma calls “quintessential Americana.”
Richard Strauss’ Serenade for Winds, Op 7, will feature the best of the Philharmonic’s woodwind section. Kosma is substituting a double bass for the contrabassoon, a common practice (particularly as contrabassoons are few and far between). During the pandemic, the wind section would get together — spread out for safety, of course — to play wind ensemble pieces.
“I wanted to challenge our first-chair and second-chair players to play the Strauss, Op. 7,” Kosma said. “It’s a really lovely piece from a young composer, and yet you hear a lifetime of Strauss in this piece. It’s 13 instruments that want to sound like 110.”
