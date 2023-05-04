Jaime Laredo never had any intention of becoming the Vermont
Symphony Orchestra’s music director. When Kate Tamarkin stepped down as music director, VSO executive director Tom Philion and Albert K. “Nick” Webster, former manager of the New York Philharmonic who was helping the VSO, approached the renowned violinist and conductor for advice.
“They came to our apartment (in New York) and I spent a couple hours talking with them, talking about various people, what they should look for, what they should get, all this and that,” Laredo said. “All of a sudden, out of the blue sky, Nick said to me, ‘Well, what about you?’
“I was just taken aback and thought, I don’t know. I never thought of that,” Laredo said. “I wasn’t looking for anything like that. So, I said I would think about it, and the more I thought about it, I thought this could be a wonderful thing.
“You know how I feel about Vermont,” he said. “I thought maybe I could do some good here.”
And for 20 years, it has been a wonderful thing having Laredo at the helm of Vermont’s professional orchestra. Alas, that has come to an end.
Laredo will lead his final concert with the VSO, “A Laredo Salute,” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at The Flynn, 153 Main St. in Burlington. He will conduct Brahms’ Symphony No. 1, Bruch’s “Scottish Fantasy” and David Ludwig’s “Saturn Bells,” both featuring violinist Bella Hristova, and George Walker’s “Lyric for Strings.”
“Our Vermont community is coming together with musical accolades for someone who has been generous, inspiring, and deeply loved by all,” says VSO Executive Director Elise Brunelle. “Whether you attended concerts when Jaime brought Yo-Yo Ma, Midori, Sharon Isbin or Leon Fleisher to Vermont, or when Jaime conducted our statewide Made in Vermont concerts, you know what a gift we have in Jaime.”
The May 6 concert begins with the very first piece Laredo ever conducted with the VSO, the “Lyric for Strings” by Pulitzer Prize-winning composer George Walker. Hristova then joins the VSO to perform “Saturn Bells,” a planetary science-inspired work written by her husband, the VSO’s new music adviser under Laredo.
Ludwig, like Walker, is a graduate of the Curtis Institute of Music, and is now dean and director of Music Division at the Juilliard School. Hristova also solos in Bruch’s “Scottish Fantasy,” a favorite of virtuoso violinists with its homage to Scottish folk melodies.
“Jaime has been the greatest mentor, role model and friend David and I could have possibly imagined in our lives,” Hristova said. “He is not only one of the greatest musicians I know, but one of the greatest people, and he builds love and community everywhere he goes. He is a huge source of inspiration for me, and David and I are both so honored to be a part of his final VSO concert, in a place that has been a musical home to him for many years. Thank you, Jaime!”
A lasting legacy
The VSO has grown greatly in stature over Laredo’s 20 years, becoming one of the most respected regional orchestras in the country, performing important premieres and attracting among the best soloists.
“The orchestra is a lot better,” Laredo said. “I’m very proud of that. We worked so hard and I remember some wonderful performances. Sometimes I kind of surprise myself, shock myself, and think, ‘Oh my God, we’ve really come a long way.’
“I remember Berlioz Symphonie Fantastique, I remember (Berlioz’) ‘Harold in Italy’ with Mike Tree, I remember Mahler One. All the Beethoven: My first Beethoven Ninth, that was mind-blowing.
“When I think of the extraordinary people who came to play with us: Leon Fleisher, Peter Serkin — how many times did Peter come? — André Watts,” he said. “Oh my gosh!”
What will he miss?
“The people, for sure,” Laredo said. “And the music-making. It’s been so wonderful for so many years, and I have nothing but fond memories. I don’t ever think anything negative or bad. Really, it’s amazing when I think about that — nothing but wonderful memories.”
“It was a happy time,” added cellist Sharon Robinson, Laredo’s wife, added. (They were returning to their Cleveland home after a concert in Cincinnati during the interview.)
“But, as with all good things, they must come to an end, and I think it was time,” Laredo said. “For the good of the orchestra, they need new blood, new ideas. I didn’t want things to get stale.”
New horizons
Laredo certainly won’t get stale. He’ll continue to teach and conduct the New York String Orchestra, topnotch student musicians, at the annual Carnegie Hall Christmastime concert.
“That’s what I enjoy doing most anyway, working with young kids,” Laredo said. “What keeps me young is working with young people, especially kids.”
And, after the death of Joseph Kalichstein, the legendary Kailchstein-Laredo-Robinson Trio came to an end.
“After Jossi died, it just wouldn’t feel right starting to play trios with somebody else,” Laredo said “But at the same time, we wanted to play.”
So, Laredo and Robinson were joined by two young stars — pianist Anna Polonsky and violist Milena Pajaro-van de Stadt (formerly with the Dover Quartet) — to form the piano quartet Espressivo!
“When I first heard Anna play, she must have been about 17 when she went to Curtis,” Laredo said. “I just absolutely flipped when I heard her. She was friends with a lot of my students at the time. I remember her playing with Jennie Koh, with Soovin (Kim), with other wonderful players, and so at lessons, this little girl would come in and play, and I would sit there, and I would realize I’m not even listening to my students. I’m listening to her. She’s unbelievable.
“As far as Milena goes, she is the greatest violist I have ever heard,” Laredo said. “All my life there was only one viola player, and that was Michael Tree (Guarneri Quartet) — she studied with him. Not only does she sound like Michael, she tops Michael. I’ve never heard a viola sound like that in my life.
“We’re having such a good time, I can’t tell you,” Laredo said. “I know that they’re going to keep us really young.”
Espressivo! will take its first tour to the Brattleboro Music Center, at 7 p.m. Friday, June 2.
