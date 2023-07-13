The Craftsbury Chamber Players, since 1966, have not only been presenting expert performances of chamber music in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom and elsewhere, the mostly urban-based instrumentalists have enjoyed the area’s quiet and bucolic nature to be able to immerse themselves in their music. This year they are sharing that musical luxury with a younger generation.
For its 57th season, the Players are presenting six programs in six weeks, July 12 through Aug. 17, Wednesdays at the Elley-Long Music Center in Colchester, repeated Thursdays at the Hardwick Town House in Hardwick, all at 7:30 p.m, with brief pre-concert chats at 6:45 p.m.
“What’s new this year is we have some students here, recent graduates of New York University (NYU) who are interested in becoming a string quartet and staying together,” explains Frances Rowell, the Players’ artistic director.
For their 2023 Young Artist Residency, violinists Jessica Gehring and Jade Schoolcraft, violist Matthew Ryan and cellist Victoria Lin are forming the Kompass Quartet.
In Vermont, they will work with the Players and join them in two programs, July 19-20 and Aug. 2-3. The Kompass Quartet will also perform with the Bread and Puppet Theater on Sundays for eight weeks, playing a refashioned version of Beethoven’s “Grosse Fuge,” Op. 133.
“The piece has been refashioned by (composer) Charlie Morrow who has a place in Glover,” Rowell said. “He and (Bread and Puppet founder and director Peter Schumann), for years, have had this vision of celebrating Beethoven. Peter just loves Beethoven. They have wanted to collaborate for a long time and felt like they wanted to do it this summer and approached us.”
It wasn’t possible for the Players to participate, as their rehearsal week begins on Sunday.
“So, we hit on this idea of jumpstarting something I fully intend to do when I am completely retired and living here full-time, which is to become a retreat for ensembles who are developing their repertoire,” Rowell said. “Have them come for a week or two, work hard, play hard, go swimming, and just let them immerse themselves in a wonderful, beautiful place.
“We know that’s how you get ready for stuff,” Rowell said. “You eliminate the distractions and have the opportunity to relax into what you’re doing instead of driving it. That’s something I’m fully intending to do.”
So the Players decided to invite the young string players.
“It’s an opportunity for a young ensemble — but it informs us about how we would do it if we turned it into a real program,” Rowell said. “We fully intend to send them about to play literature they’re preparing anyplace they can, be it a town hall (which somebody has approached me about), a private party, or youth concerts that I’m going to cook up for them to do before the end of August.”