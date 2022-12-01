Formed 15 years ago in Burlington by University of Vermont music program graduates Alex Toth and Kalmia Traver, the now Brooklyn-based band Rubblebucket is back with its first album in four years — which they’ll celebrate Friday with a homecoming show of sorts at Higher Ground.
“Earth Worship,” released last month on the independent Grand Jury Music label, is a glorious return to form for a band that steadily grew in popularity during the 2010s on the strength of their compelling albums and stunning live shows.
“It feels really refreshed and new and much more powerful than it’s ever been, musically and artistically,” said Traver, who grew up near Woodstock in Taftsville, in a Tuesday phone interview. “And then, in other ways, it feels the same as it’s ever been.”
Both Traver and Toth have been busy with their own bands. Kalbells, which Traver formed five years ago, is an indie-pop quartet that last year released the infectious album, “Max Heart.” And Toth last year released his captivating sophomore album as Tōth, “You and Me and Everything.”
“To be able to get our willies out in our solo work and really follow those tracks allows Rubblebucket to be much more purely what we had intended and what our hearts want it to be,” said Toth, “which is a lot of vibrant percussion and groove and a focused lyrical concept.”
“The whole look and spirit just feels more purely back on this record.”
Rubblebucket’s sixth album, “Earth Worship” is a gorgeous, groove-driven affair that delivers a pleasing dose of funk, pop, soul, jazz and psychedelic sounds laced with Traver’s captivating vocals and lyrics.
As the title suggests, the earth and the natural world and sustainability in life are a focus of the cohesive album.
“I think it was some climate grief that has been running through my system the past five years or more,” said Traver. “I’ve just been taking more time to stop and really appreciate the beyond-human world — and really to a point of romance, of deep love.”
“It was showing up a lot in my songwriting,” she added, “and where I wanted to be spending time in songwriting was at that poetic intersection of my love for earth and where that can spill over to shedding light onto interpersonal relationships.”
“Geometry,” which they call “an ode to our friendship of 20 years,” rides a trippy jungle groove to great effect and delivers the poignant lines, “when you’re far out to sea in your personal hell, draw a line to me and I’ll draw a line to you.”
“Rain Rain Nature Rain” serves up buoyant bass and dreamy saxophone with pretty results, while the bright and classic sounding “Morning in the Sun” is sheer bliss, and the sultry “Sexual Revolution” adds super-smooth ‘70s soul.
Other standouts include the dreamy “Zeros As Round as the World” and especially the upbeat and poppy “Sweet Spot.”
The emphasis on delivering deep grooves was largely inspired by spontaneous outdoor dance parties in New York City, said Toth, which popped up during the pandemic and “helped us get through.”
“That was a big factor,” he said, “in knowing this is what we wanted to do and needed to do for Rubblebucket on this record.”
‘We just kind of matched’
One of the most compelling groups on the Northeastern scene throughout the 2010s, Rubblebucket’s seeds were sown when Toth and Traver met 20 years ago at UVM.
“Alex would be biking from the music campus to the main campus, and I would be going the opposite direction,” Traver recalls. “He would have his trumpet and I would have my sax. And having that daily rhythm, I was like, ‘this is my kind, right here.’ We just kind of matched.”
In the summer of 2013, Traver was diagnosed with Stage 1 ovarian cancer, which was followed by a round of surgeries and chemotherapy treatments. Around the same time, Toth decided to get sober after a long struggle with alcoholism.
Two years later, the longtime couple got engaged, and then their 11-year relationship came to end as they chose to “consciously uncouple” in the spring of 2015.
These major life events informed the band’s previous album, 2018’s “Sun Machine,” a beautifully exuberant and joyous recording that solidified the band’s status as one of the most distinctive and compelling indie-pop bands around.
After touring extensively behind that album, Toth and Traver were meeting with their managers in early 2020 at the beginning of the COVID pandemic.
“It was maybe up for grabs whether or not we were going to do another album,” said Traver. “We had just finished a whole album cycle. I think we were reaching that burnout mode already, and then the pandemic started.”
“We just looked at each other and we were, like, ‘yeah, we’re definitely making another Rubblebucket record,” she added. “The world needs it, and that joy that we bring in our live shows and our fans, how much we love them, we’re definitely going to do it. But it took longer than planned.”
“We talk pretty much every day,” said Toth. “But it feels like there’s friendship vibes mixed in with the work vibes, and sometimes the work vibes are stressful and hard. And we’re just continually trying to get better at that.”
In addition to Toth and Traver, Rubblebucket’s current lineup includes drummer Rebecca Lasaponaro (And the Kids), bassist Michael “Ish” Montgomery (Durand Jones and the Indications, Sinkane) — the latter of whom also has musical roots in the Burlington jazz scene — and Sean Smith (Super Yamba) on trumpet, synth and percussion.
Guitarist Wendy Eisenberg (Editrix) will also tour with the band until regular guitarist Ryan Dugre returns in the spring.
“It’s a new rhythm section and new songs,” said Toth. “And the visual aspect is so important to us. I’m realizing that Rubblebucket, in our live shows, the visual part is just as dynamic and developed as the music.”
Toth said he and Traver are “going to be gradually developing lots of visual stuff over the next couple months” to prepare for a five-week tour of the country in early 2023, adding: “We have some stuff up our sleeve and some exciting things we’re going to be doing for these upcoming shows.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.