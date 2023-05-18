All three artists interviewed for this article had one thing in common. Well, two. They all have work in the new Brandon Artists’ Guild exhibit called “Five New Members.” And for all of them, art was not the path they meant to take.
“I taught at Norwich (University) for 43 years in the biology department, and I think that’s where I got my start,” said William Barnard in a recent interview at the gallery. “Out in the field doing research all the time, I was constantly making notes and sketches in my field book.”
“I was up at Victory Bog, and I’d see a flower that I didn’t recognize, so I’d make a sketch of it and come back and identify it,” Barnard recalled. His collection of wildlife woodcarvings in the exhibit includes a striking large magpie, a happy hummingbird and a distracted woodpecker, all made with a power carver.
“I don’t use chisels or knives,” he explained. “I use Dremel tools with little diamond and ruby bits that grind away the wood.”
Barnard has a folder full of reference material with calendars and photographs for each piece, which can take anywhere from 20 to 160 hours to make depending on size. The pieces in the show all depict birds in their natural habitat — on a branch or at a flower, for example.
“Being retired I pretty much go out to the studio every day and have a baseball game on in the background and work maybe five hours a day,” Barnard said. “I try to add something, like the dead pine needles on this one,” he said, pointing out an owl at a pine tree with realistic needles made of wire. Those kinds of details are some of his favorite parts of the process. He took a 10-day workshop once because he wanted to learn how to capture the iridescence in a magpie’s feathers.
Even though Garrett Sadler had collected glass her whole life, she didn’t start working with it until she was in the middle of some major life changes. Her partner decided to go to medical school at age 40, and Sadler was laid off from her job at IBM.
“I took a stained-glass class and loved it,” she recalled by phone recently. “Two years later, I took a fusing class and never did another piece of stained glass again.”
“It was something that I was doing to fill in between multiple moves,” Sadler said. “I bought a kiln and took a lot of classes. The studio was my refuge, and every time I took a class it opened more possibilities for working with the medium, and what you see in the Brandon gallery, they’re representing three different styles that have evolved over time that I love to do.”
The functional and decorative fused-glass pieces Sadler makes are all inspired by and reflect the natural beauty in Vermont, and the glass itself.
“I have Tupperware full of elements that I’ve built — some people call them beans, some call them cabochons — but I get inspired by them,” Sadler said. “I run them through my fingers and look at the different colors, and that’s where my designs come from. I don’t draw anything first, I just take the elements and build. Every single one is different.”
“I didn’t know much about the gallery before I found it this year,” Sadler added, “and I loved the community spirit and the people I met there. Everything except for the mandala bowl I made for the gallery, I try to make pieces that would reflect Vermont. I wanted my pieces to fit into the ethic and the ethos of that gallery — there’s a lot of woodwork, a lot of felting, it really feels like it expresses our state.”
In Brian Hewitt’s paintings the first thing I noticed is that there is a rounded, curved quality to them, like looking through a certain type of glass. That, and the bold color that grabs attention.
“I bought my first house in Southwest Harbor, Maine, and needed art for the walls, so I painted a few works that were (cringe) OK,” he says on his website. “I had no plans of being an artist, I thought I would … go back into marketing. But I did a few pieces and got the interest of a couple of galleries and got the bug.”
“I hope it’s just fun,” is how Hewitt likes to answer the question of how he would describe his art, and the curved quality he calls his “signature arc.” “Each piece takes between six and eight weeks to complete,” he said, not including research and prep.
The Brandon Artists Guild gallery is filled with more beautiful work by other members including Muffy Kashkin Grollier’s giant needle-felted piece called “Echinacea Monarch” in bright pink and orange, Carrie Pill’s collection of Vermont mountains in pink, and Richard Conrad’s sweeping photo “Country Road.” New members highlighted include Guy Rossi’s whimsical abstract woodcarving called “Struttin’ Chicken,” pastel artist Lynn Austin’s tranquil bird in a marsh at sunset, and painter and sculptor Liza Myers who is a returning founding member. Sadler and Hewitt are also new members, artists who took this path when their roads diverged, and it made all the difference.
