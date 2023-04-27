What do you get when you mix an older generation with a younger generation and the promise of wide-open land? The “hippie invasion” in Vermont in the 1960s and 1970s inspired a book by a local author, and the premiere of the stage version of “Going Up the Country,” opens at West Rutland Town Hall Theater at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 28, running through May 6, presented by Vermont Actors’ Repertory Theatre.
The book’s author, the late Yvonne Daley, was part of the counterculture movement herself and lived it firsthand. She moved to Vermont in 1967 from city burnout to growing her own food and wrote “Going Up the Country” in 2018. It shares the perspectives of more than 100 Vermonters in interviews she did across the state. At its center is the surprising dynamic that unfolded between the Vermonters and the newcomers.
“I was interested in the history of what was already here in Vermont that made the transition so smooth,” Daley said in a 2018 interview. “Vermonters took care of us, they adopted us, they taught us how to stay warm, what wood to cut, how to grow things.”
Eric Peterson, founder of Bennington’s Oldcastle Theatre, and composer John Foley, one of the creators of Broadway’s “Pump Boys & Dinettes,” adapted the book into a musical play, developing it during the past few years.
“It was a very interesting time in the United States,” Peterson said in a Rutland Herald interview in 2021. “The Vermont story was sort of a microcosm of what was happening everywhere.”
Peterson approached Vermont Actors’ Repertory Theatre, or ART, about producing the show and ART Producer Sandra Stillman Gartner said they were honored to be asked. The dozens of people Daley talked to were boiled down to a cast of six taking on multiple roles to embody the stories, and it took a mix of younger and older generations to bring the story to life on stage.
“The play is really a docu-play,” said Director Kim Moyer. “The cast transforms back and forth between the counterculture and documentarians.”
“You see people like Bernie Sanders who were actually part of the movement, but the main thing is the story of these relationships between these people, the hippies who came in and the Vermonters and how they reacted to each other,” Gartner said. “These two different parts of society coming together and helping each other and making changes in what our state ended up looking like. I’m hoping this will be an attraction to different generational ages.”
Actor Olivia Olson, of Weybridge, who plays several roles said, “I’m 23, and I went to college here and have stayed on because Vermont’s such a special place. There’s a line toward the end of the show saying, ‘We’re ready for the newest generation of young folks coming to Vermont bringing their perspectives and experiences,’ and I really appreciate that. Even though this play is set at a very specific time (and) place, I really have identified with (it) in the coming to Vermont looking for something different.”
Playwright and composer John Foley said by phone from New York that part of what drew him to the project was having been part of the generation documented in the book.
“I’m of that old hippie generation, and I’ve never seen anybody do what Yvonne Daley did in the book,” Foley said. “She really captured that whole spirit. It’s really interesting and fun to relive that time in a play.”
Foley and Peterson wrote the show together, and Foley said, “He’s much more conversant with Vermont, he ran Oldcastle Theatre at Bennington for 40 years, so he knows the state inside out. He would write in a journalistic style, and I would throw in the curveballs of adding an oddball character or having something happen that was completely unexpected. It wasn’t until about halfway through we said, wait a minute, we have hippies, and we don’t have any music in it, that’s stupid,” he added.
Foley describes the six songs they wrote as fun interludes “where the people don’t have to be all that good because that’s what the hippie thing was like — everybody just wanted to play an instrument because that was the cool thing to do. But we fortunately have really good musicians in the cast.”
“The music is so much fun, and really epitomizes the freeness and the hopefulness,” Moyer said.
Actor Scott Forrest, of Stockbridge, a professional musician, was cast as a farmer, among other roles, and had a lot of personal experience to draw from musically and theatrically. “For the farmer, I channeled my grandfathers,” he said. “I tried to channel the way that they talked, the older Vermonters.”
It’s one of the details that brings Daley’s book to life onstage and makes it not just a first-person record of history but a bridge between generations, even today.
“I really have loved looking through (Daley’s) book,” Olson said. “It’s not only full of information from the ’60s and ’70s Vermont, but it’s also full of pictures (which) are so real to me that it gives me a really good way to connect with the people that we’re trying to emulate or characterize. That really makes me feel connected to the show and to Vermont’s history.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.