Walk into the first gallery of Dartmouth College’s Hood Museum of Art this winter and encounter two George Washingtons.
One is instantly recognizable from Emmanuele Luetze’s iconic 1851 “Washington Crossing the Delaware,” yet here Washington and the two flag holders behind him seem to float above a field of white. The painting is a study by Luetze for his image of the event that occurred three quarters of a century earlier. The artwork is being constructed here — Leutze’s graphite lines for the boat and other figures lay out his direction.
In the second artwork, “George Washington (On A Stick)” (2006) by Valerie Hegarty, the artist explains, she “creates a commentary on the formation of American identity with the disfigured portrait revealing the return of repressed and darker elements of American history.” The painting grapples with heroic imagery of Washington in the face of realities including his enslavement of over 500 people and seizure of Indigenous American lands.
The Hood’s “Historical Imaginary” exhibition considers how artworks have constructed ideas about American history, shaping our ideas of the past.
“Historical Imaginary’s” theme of art giving history imagery, is explored in multiple exhibitions at the Hood Museum. These include “Margaret Bourke-White, World War II and Life Magazine”; “Constructing the Ideal Soldier”exploring how artists constructed the image of the service members in posters and other works; and the multi-gallery exhibition “¡Printing the Revolution! The Rise and Impact of Chicano Graphics, 1965 to Now,” opening Feb. 4.
“Park Dae Sung: Ink Reimagined,” a stunning solo exhibition of large-scale Korean ink paintings, transports viewers to mountains and ancient sites.
Hanover, New Hampshire’s Hood Museum, with 16 galleries, has more than 65,000 objects in Dartmouth’s collections in its care. Admission is always free and is open to the public four days a week.
“For millennia, artists have lent imagery to stories both past and present. They have created visual narratives of notable events, places, and people — both well-recognized and overlooked. And their work has been used successfully to foster traditions, amplify oral storytelling and reinforce shared values,” says John Stomberg, director of the Hood Museum, in the introduction to the exhibitions.
“By looking at artworks as visual systems of knowledge-sharing, our curators aim to suggest richer, more nuanced understandings of the complicated worlds in which our predecessors lived and in which we continue to exist today.”
“Historical Imaginary” eloquently opens the conversation about how artworks shape our perception of the past. Historic pieces include paintings by Albert Bierstadt and Eastman Johnson, an intricate 1840s beaded shoulder bag by a Seminole woman, and 1870s porcelain.
A 2022 wampum belt of purple and white beads by Mohegan-American artist Kaley Fournier is a highlight of the exhibition. The wampum belt was given by the Mohegan tribe to Dartmouth College last year, when the college repatriated Samson Occom’s papers to the tribe. Occom (1723-92), a Mohegan and Presbyterian cleric, was instrumental in raising funds in England for Dartmouth’s founding.
“Global Cultures Ancient and Premodern” invites viewers to consider issues of provenance and context of pieces in the Museum’s collections.
These works span millennia and continents. Six Assyrian reliefs from the Northwest Palace of Ashurnasirpal II (883-859 BCE), sculpted gypsum slabs excavated at Nimrud, Iraq, about 1845-47, were brought to Dartmouth in 1856. In them, the king’s prowess as a warrior and hunter is on display, and he is accompanied in some by deities and spirits.
“Money Talks: Currency and Coinage in Global, Historical Contexts,” a gem of a numismatics exhibition, explores how different societies and cultures conceive of and use money. From cowrie shells, X-shaped Handa from the Congo to Bitcoin, the exhibition considers a range of currency. In Roman denarii, viewers see tiny portraits of emperors — many with imagery asserting their heroics or divine connections.
In “Park Dae Sung: Ink Reimagined” viewers are immersed in the artist’s breathtaking landscapes, starting with his “Mount Halla,” over 16-feet long and 13-feet high, twin waterfalls cascading down its cliff and summit rising from the mist.
The exhibition features 23 works, several of that spectacular scale. Park exquisitely brings together a traditional Korean art form, ink painting, with qualities of abstraction. Grounded in ancient landscapes and religious sites, his works merge modernity and tradition.
Born in 1945 in Korea, year of Korean independence from Japanese colonization and end of World War II, Park lost his left arm and his parents in an attack by North Korean sympathizers in 1950. He turned to calligraphy and painting — historically seen as intertwined practices.
“¡Printing the Revolution! The Rise and Impact of Chicano Graphics, 1965 to Now,” a traveling exhibition featuring work from the collection of the Smithsonian American Art Museum, opens at the Hood Museum on Feb. 4. Stretching through six galleries, this exhibition features 119 artworks by more than 74 artists of Mexican descent and allied artists active in Chicanx networks.
From the 1960s, activist Chicano artists embraced printmaking, beginning a movement that continues to be vital today. Social activism and political and cultural consciousness found expression in the medium.
“¡Printing the Revolution!” explores the rise of Chicano graphics within these early social movements and the ways in which Chicanx artists since then have advanced innovative printmaking practices attuned to social justice.
