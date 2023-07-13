Fresh washed laundry hangs in spring sunshine on a spectacularly long clothesline stretching from farmhouse to barn in “Wash Day” by Michael Ridge, of Montpelier. Plums and purple grapes overflow a patterned bowl — the fruit so fresh, one plum still wears its little barcode sticker — in “A Touch of Light” by Chris Krupinski, of Maineville, Ohio. In “Catch of the Day,” by Natalie Smythe, of Glendale, California, a child firmly holds an inflated red fish toy over her shoulder, her intent expression speaking volumes.
With landscapes, portraits, still lifes, abstracts, and more, the Green Mountain Watercolor Exhibition at Red Barn Galleries at Lareau Farm in Waitsfield shows off an impressive selection range of paintings, more than 150 in all. Presented by Mad River Valley Arts, the show continues to July 22.
This year, the show’s 11th, features nearly 70 artists from around the country. Vermont and New England are well represented in both artists and subjects. In addition to paintings selected from the pool of entries, it also includes selections from its three jurors, curator, and Judge of Awards.
Back again this year is an exhibition within the exhibition, a show of miniature works by 15 members of the Whiskey Painters of America. These tiny works, no larger than 4-inches by 5-inches each, pack a lot into their compact size.
“The comment I hear whenever I’m at the show is, ‘I can’t believe the colors!’ People think of watercolor as being wishy washy. When they see all these vibrant colors they are mesmerized,” said Gary Eckhart, founder and curator of the exhibition.
Vermillion cellos, sunshine yellow lemons, orange rusted iron, deep blue leotards, the colors are indeed spectacular. Along with them, a few monochromatic works are no less stunning.
With nearly 200 paintings by top-ranked watercolor artists, the show is diverse in subject and technique — meticulously delicate globes of fresh salmonberries to autumn impressions to atmospheric vistas to the infectious flash of a youthful smile. Up close, viewers can see the precision of lines painted with probably a single brush fiber and also aqueous pools of transparent color, paper glowing through them.
Even though it in its second decade, the Green Mountain Watercolor Exhibition is a relatively young show — the American Watercolor Society’s show just held its 156th. Yet, the Waitsfield show draws national and international attention, including from French magazine, The Art of Watercolour, naming it an outstanding summer show in North America.
As the show builds support and reputation, it has also seen donations for awards grow. This year, 25 paintings were recognized with Awards of Merit from $100 to $1,500 — over $8,000 in total. Winners are selected by the Judge of Awards, acclaimed artist Tim Saternow, known for his large-scale urban landscapes with their qualities.
The show’s three jurors are all Vermont artists holding signature membership in notable watercolor societies.
“The three jurors are purposely picked for their view on painting, so we don’t get a slant in any one direction. One is abstract. One is realism. And one is impressionism,” said Eckhart.
Lisa Forster Beach, whose studio is in Stowe, is known for her abstract work. Flowers are among Burlington artist Annelein Beukenkamp’s favorite subjects, capturing their vibrant essence rather than reproduction. Robert O’Brien, whose studio is in Perkinsville, focuses on landscape and architectural studies.
The jurors individually evaluate all entries online, with an eye to composition, rhythms, the way an artist uses color and value, texture and balance.
“These jurors ask, ‘Does the painting tell me something that I respond to?’” said Eckhart.
Watercolor is notoriously unforgiving — once the paint meets paper it is there to stay. With its pigment suspended in water, it can yield breathtaking qualities of light and depth. The paint can also capture minute detail — a single hair, a fleck of pollen.
“There’s a mystique that watercolor is much more difficult than other types of painting. In some ways it is, but it really isn’t. The difference is that because it’s hard to fix errors in watercolor, you have to do so much pre-planning before you start painting. Where with oil painting being an opaque medium, if you make a mistake, you scrape it off or put another color on top,” said Eckhart.
“Creating a watercolor is sort of like going on an extended trip. You do all your planning and booking and everything before you get in the car,” said Eckhart.
Landscapes are among the many strengths of the show. Vermont and New England are prominent, but there are plenty of compelling urban scenes, seascapes, and places further afield, including Cuba. Vermont downtowns get a lovely bit of attention.
“Greg’s Meat Market” by Todd Anderson, of Middlebury, captures the iconic grocery in his town. Amanda Amend, of Burlington, considers architectural elegance in “Howard Bank,” with the sun striking one face of the corner of the Church Street landmark.
“Langdon Street” by Terry Hodgson, of Montpelier, looks down that brick edifice lined thoroughfare. “Waitsfield Village Grocery” by Terry Boyle, of Huntington, considers a longtime fixture and popular market, bringing to mind, perhaps, that even as things change, a village hub may stay somewhat the same.