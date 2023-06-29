Following a return to form last year after two years of scaled-back versions, the Montreal International Jazz Festival returns with a stellar lineup for its 43rd edition.
Starting Thursday and running until July 8, the 10-day soiree will serve up some 350-plus concerts — two-thirds of which are free — at a variety of indoor and outdoor venues in Montreal’s vibrant downtown core.
This year’s affair marks a return of sorts to the festival’s roots, with new director of programming Maurin Auxéméry promising a renewed focus on jazz artists.
“We are incredibly proud to present a truly balanced program that is jam-packed with gems,” said Auxéméry in a news release.
While pop is certainly present with artists like Robert Plant & Alison Krauss (July 7 sold-out show at Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier), Christine and the Queens (July 8-9 at MTELUS) and Vance Joy (July 2 free show on the TD Stage), Auxéméry aims to shine the spotlight on both emerging and established jazz artists.
“Each member of the programming team passionately defends their vision of jazz, which has sparked engaging discussions and a program that embodies what the genre is today,” said Auxéméry, who worked as a talent buyer for the festival for nine years and served as director of booking and programming cultural events for last year’s festival.
“Jazz from the 21st century is changing and mutating, drawing on other musical styles, and our programming reflects this refreshing change. Jazz lovers are becoming more diversified, new generations are tuning in, and we couldn’t be happier.”
The festival also features enhancements from funding provided by the Canadian government last year to help major festivals affected by the pandemic.
The Club Montreal TD area showcases local music and culinary artists, while the intimate Pub La Traversée Molson Export returns with its half open-air cabaret space with urban furniture and ping-pong table. And Scene Blues Rogers is a new stage concept designed for blues fans.
Here’s a look at some of the noteworthy shows on tap at this year’s fest:
Free outdoor shows Thursday
Kokoroko — The rising London-based eight-piece group fuses jazz and Afrobeat. Rio Tinto Stage, 8 p.m.
Christone “Kingfish” Ingram — The 24-year-old blues guitar sensation was named the Contemporary Blues Male Artist of the Year at the 2023 Blues Music Awards. Rogers Stage, 9 and 11 p.m.
Ibrahim Maalouf — The Lebanese-born, French-raised trumpet superstar brings his explosive, cross-cultural swirl of rap, jazz, pop, electronica, Middle Eastern and African influences to the big stage. TD Stage, 9:30 p.m.
Jonah Yano — The Hiroshima-born, Montreal-based jazz-folk singer-songwriter performs in support of his gorgeous second album, “Portrait of a Dog,” produced by BadBadNotGood and released in January. Club Montréal TD, 11 p.m.
June 30
Theon Cross — The genre-blurring tuba player is a rising artist on the London jazz scene. Le Studio TD, 10 p.m.
July 1
Anomalie Big Band — The Montreal keyboardist and his band are joined by a 12-piece horn section. Rio Tinto Stage, 8 p.m.
Urban Science Brass Band — The popular Montreal group, which performs spirited renditions of hip-hop cover songs, has been a staple of the daily parade for years. Club Montréal TD, 11 p.m.
July 2
Vance Joy — The Australian multi-platinum singer-songwriter is best-known for his hit song, “Riptide.” TD Stage, 9:30 p.m.
July 3
Mwenso & The Shakes — The Harlem-based collective is known for its stirring mix of jazz, blues and African music. TD Stage, 6 p.m.
Jean-Michel Blais — The Montreal piano stylist will become the first post-classical musician to perform on the festival’s main outdoor stage. TD Stage, 9:30 p.m.
July 4
The Weather Station — The lauded Canadian indie-folk band is fronted by singer-songwriter Tamara Lindeman. Rogers Stage, 7 p.m.
DOMi & JD Beck — The Internet’s most-hyped, virtuosic Gen Z jazz duo gets the spotlight in support of “Not Tight,” its acclaimed 2022 debut album for Blue Note Records. TD Stage, 9:30 p.m.
July 5
Jupiter & Okwess — Delivering a robust blend of Afrobeat and Afrofunk, the group is led by charismatic Congolese singer Jupiter Bokondji. Scene Loto-Quebec, 6 and 10 p.m.
Son Little — The soulful singer-songwriter, aka Los Angeles singer-songwriter Aaron Livingston, performs in support of his fourth album, 2022’s “Like Neptune.” Rogers Stage, 7 p.m.
Thundercat — The genre-blurring bass virtuoso, aka Stephen Lee Bruner, delves into everything from electronic, psychedelic and jazz to soul, hip-hop and R&B with spellbinding results. TD Stage, 9:30 p.m.
July 6
Nick Hakim — The Brooklyn singer-songwriter, known for pushing the boundaries of genre, performs in support of his fourth album, 2022’s “Cometa.” Rogers Stage, 7 p.m.
Tank and the Bangas — The lauded New Orleans band blends funk, soul and hip-hop into its spirited mix. TD Stage, 9:30 p.m.
July 7
Flor de Toloache — The bilingual New York City band blends everything from salsa and cumbia to jazz, classical, folk, rock and country into its vibrant mix. Rio Tinto Stage, 8 p.m.
BadBadNotGood — The renowned Toronto-based instrumental group is known for its topnotch musicianship, its interpretations and collaborations with hip-hop artists, and for its cinematic, psychedelic sound. TD Stage, 9:30 p.m.
July 8
Macy Gray — The eclectic singer, songwriter and actress performs with new trio The California Jet Club in support of a new album, “The Reset.” TD Stage, 9:30 p.m.
Ticketed indoor shows
(Canadian prices; taxes included)
Thursday
Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily — Aftab, a mesmerizing vocalist and performer, teams up with ultra-talented pianist Iyer and multi-instrumentalist Ismaily. Monument-National, 7 p.m. $60.25
The Franklin Electric — The standout Montreal folk-pop group celebrates the release of its new album, “Oh Brother.” MTELUS, 8:30 p.m. $35.70
June 30
John Scofield — The jazz guitar legend performs in support of his self-titled 2022 album, his first-ever solo guitar recording. Monument-National, 8 p.m. $75.80
Snarky Puppy — The four-time Grammy-winning, genre-defying musical collective makes its much-anticipated return to the festival. MTELUS, 8:30 p.m. $42
July 1
Rodrigo y Gabriela — The Grammy-winning guitar virtuosos perform in support of a new album, “In Between Thoughts … A New World,” released in April. Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier, 7:30 p.m. $88-$101.50
July 4
The Bad Plus — The groundbreaking jazz group performs in support of its self-titled 2022 album, its first as a quartet. Monument-National, 8 p.m. $61.75
Orville Peck — The South African, Canada-based country musician, one of the most intriguing artists in country music, performs in support of his adventurous 2022 album, “Bronco.” MTELUS, 8:30 p.m. $48.90
July 5
DakhaBrakha — The Ukrainian group brings its joyous melodies. Club Soda, 9 p.m. $52
July 6
Chucho Valdés — The Cuban pianist, composer and arranger extraordinaire performs in support of his acclaimed 2022 album, “La Creación.” Theatre Maisonneuve, 8 p.m. $66-$78
The Budos Band — Known for its 20-year run on the legendary Brooklyn label Daptone Records and its propensity for classic soul mixed with shades of avant-garde and rock, the adventurous eight-piece ensemble performs in advance of a new EP, “Frontier’s Edge,” scheduled for release on July 28. Club Soda, 9 p.m. $44.25
Colin Stetson — The singular Montreal multi-instrumentalist performs at the intimate Gesù in support of his epic new album, “When We Were That What Wept for the Sea,” released in May. Gesù, 10:30 p.m. $42.70
July 7
TEKE::TEKE — The seven-piece Montreal-based Japanese psych-rock group brings its singular sound in support of a new album, the cinematic “Hagata,” released earlier this month. Club Soda, 9 p.m. $30.75