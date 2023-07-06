Following a glorious return to form last year after a two-year hiatus, the annual Jeezum Crow Festival brings another stacked lineup of roots and jam-based bands for its eighth edition July 7-8 at Jay Peak Resort’s Stateside Amphitheater in Jay.
The two-day music fest features such seminal acoustic bands as the ever-eclectic Colorado bluegrass band Leftover Salmon (July 7) and the pioneering Yonder Mountain String Band (July 8), while standout southern Vermont-based group The Devil Makes Three headlines on July 8.
Other noteworthy attractions include jam-based Boston rock band Neighbor, rootsy Minnesota singer-songwriter Charlie Parr and the Bay Area-based Sam Grisman Project playing the music of Jerry Garcia and David Grisman.
Here’s a look at some of the bands featured at this year’s fest:
The Devil Makes Three
Formed more than 20 years ago in Santa Cruz, California, The Devil Makes Three has deep roots in southern Vermont: Singer and guitarist Pete Bernhard grew up in Marlboro, not far from his bandmates — guitarist/banjoist Cooper McBean is from Putney and bassist Lucia Turino is from Halifax. (Bernhard and Turino now live in Putney, while McBean is in Austin, Texas.)
Bernhard grew up in a musical family, listening to blues and folk rock before he and childhood friend McBean discovered punk rock. Informed as much by punk energy and ethos as by old time roots music, The Devil Makes Three built a solid reputation as an innovative acoustic band known for its genre-blurring sound and renowned live show.
Turino decided to take a break from touring in early 2020 but will be playing bass at Jay Peak. MorganEve Swain (The Huntress and Holder of Hands, Brown Bird), who has been playing bass for The Devil Makes Three on tour, will join the band on fiddle at Jeezum Crow.
The Devil Makes Three performs at 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 8.
Leftover Salmon
Billed early on as a “polyethnic Cajun slamgrass” band, Boulder, Colorado-based Leftover Salmon has been a spirited and adventurous presence on the acoustic/newgrass scene since forming more than 30 years ago.
Featuring the tightknit duo of cofounders Vince Herman (vocals, guitar) and Drew Emmitt (vocals, mandolin, fiddle, guitar), Leftover Salmon performs in support of a new album, “Grass Roots.” The band’s 10th album is a follow-up to its acclaimed 2021 record, “Brand-New Good Old Days.”
Released in May, “Grass Roots” delivers bluegrass-informed versions of songs by the Seldom Scene, Bob Dylan, David Bromberg and The Grateful Dead with such special guests as Billy Strings, Oliver Wood and Darol Anger.
Leftover Salmon also includes new member Jay Starling — the son of Seldom Scene founding member John Starling — on resophonic guitar, lap steel, keyboards and vocals.
Leftover Salmon performs at 9 p.m. Friday, July 7.
Yonder Mountain String Band
Like Leftover Salmon, Yonder Mountain String Band is a longtime Colorado-based band that has established itself as one of the most enduring and influential jamgrass bands around. Formed in 1998 in Nederland, the band is known for its blissful concerts and improvisational, feel-good string music.
The kickin’ quartet performs in support of its lauded 2022 album, “Get Yourself Outside.”
“As they start this latest chapter on their musical journey,” said Holler, “Yonder Mountain String Band” have proven that even after 25 years they’re still open to innovating and pushing boundaries.”
Yonder Mountain String Band performs at 7:45 p.m. Saturday, July 8.
Sam Grisman Project
Fans of the timeless collaborations between the late Grateful Dead guitarist Jerry Garcia and mandolin maestro David “Dawg” Grisman will likely love Sam Grisman Project, which is led by Bay Area bassist Sam Grisman, David Grisman’s son.
Having listened to his father and Garcia recording their stunning early-1990s sessions in the house he grew up in, Sam Grisman recently set out to form a band “to showcase our genuine passion and appreciation for the legacy of Dawg and Jerry’s music,” he says.
The talented quartet of simpatico young players performs in support of a stellar new recording, “Temple Cabin Sessions Vol. 1.” Released last month, the seven-song set serves up refreshing takes on tunes by the Grateful Dead, Jerry Garcia and Garcia/Grisman.
“With ‘Temple Cabin Sessions,’” said Relix, “it’s clear the Grisman legacy is in good hands with Sam at the helm.”
Sam Grisman Project performs at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 7.