Two sets of nested squares, side by side against a white background, share space within a simple aluminum frame. The four squares in each print have exactly the same dimensions. They are exactly the same four colors — shades of blue and green — but the colors are in reversed order. And what a difference!
“Every perception of color is an illusion … we do not see colors as they really are. In our perception they alter one another,” said pioneering artist Josef Albers around 1950, in the early days of his seminal “Homage to the Square” color exploration series.
This pair of squares is among the first works to greet visitors to “Josef Albers — Formulation: Articulation” that opened this week at Fleming Museum of Art at the University of Vermont in Burlington. Many more Albers squares, other geometric shapes, and related works by other artists are in this feast of color.
The exhibition features silk screened prints from Albers’ “Formulation: Articulation,” a limited edition portfolio published in 1972. Albers selected the works for the portfolio from across his career. The prints are not only beautiful works of art but are teaching exercises that can be examined for their visual interactions, showing how perception of colors is affected by their environments. Albers’ comments on selections accompany many of the works.
The Fleming’s exhibition beautifully expands on Albers’ work, accompanying the portfolio with connected selections from its permanent collection. These include Ellsworth Kelly’s 1990 “EK/Spectrum” with a male portrait repeated on a band of rectangles of color, a Marisol (Escobar) 1978 lithograph in brilliant colors of two bodies and disembodied hands, and four 1992 etchings by Glenn Ligon using quotations from African American literature to examine complexities of racial identity in the United States.
The gallery itself is part of the color journey — works by Albers are displayed on white walls; works by others are cerulean blue walls.
“Albers was really particular about making a distinction between color theory and experience. What he was after was not theory but color practice, how the eye is interpreting what it is seeing,” said Chris Dissinger, assistant director of the Fleming Museum, noting Albers’ rigor in this pursuit and his experimentation doing studies over and over.
Considered one of the most influential abstract painters of the 20th century, Albers bridged European and American Modernism. His artistic career and career as an art educator extended over six decades, to his death in 1976.
Born in Bottrop Germany in 1888, into a family of craftsmen — his father was a carpenter and housepainter, his mother’s kin were blacksmiths. Albers taught school, then was certified as an art teacher in 1915. Along with drawing, painting, and printmaking, he worked in stained glass, bringing craft and art together.
Albers studied at the newly founded Bauhaus beginning in 1920. Bauhaus founder and director Walter Gropius soon tapped him to teach design and principles of handicraft.
When the Bauhaus closed under Nazi pressure in 1933, Albers and his wife Anni, a groundbreaking textile and print artist, emigrated to the United States. As head of the new art school at Black Mountain College in North Carolina, Albers’ students included Ruth Asawa and Robert Rauschenberg. In 1950, Albers moved to Connecticut to direct the new Department of Design at Yale University School of Art.
In 1949-1950, Albers began his “Homage to the Square” series. He painted with a palette knife, applying paint directly from the tube to fiberboard panels, meticulously noting names of the colors on the back of each piece. His layouts feature either three or four nested squares.
The “Formulation: Articulation” silkscreens are precisely rooted in Albers’ original painted colors. Albers’ words from the portfolio add to the experience of the works.
Regarding his “Homage to the Square” Albers wrote, “Seeing several of these paintings next to each other makes it obvious that each painting is an instrumentation in its own … Although the underlying symmetrical and quasi-concentric order of squares remains the same in all paintings — in proportion and placement — these same squares group or single themselves, connect and separate, in many different ways. In consequence, they move forth and back, in and out, and grow up and down and near and far, enlarged and diminished. All this, to proclaim color autonomy as a means of a plastic organization.”
The exhibition goes far beyond squares. In Albers’ “Steps,” first developed as a sandblasted glass picture in 1931, he works with stair-like figures, in monochromatic and blue pairs. In a set of four treble clefs (1931-1935), he explores how changing contrasts changes our reading of the character of the shape.
Several pieces deal with spatial illusions — how two-dimensional design can create the illusion of shapes that could not be constructed in three dimensions.
The non-Albers works in the exhibition make its experience even richer. These range from work by Albers’ peer Wassily Kandinsky to recent Fleming acquisitions.
Alex Dodge’s 2011 “Everything appears as it is, infinite” challenges perception of the space, with the straightlined geometry of tiled floor and walls of a swimming pool meeting swirls of reflection on the water’s surface above. Edward Hawkins “Climate Stripes: Warming Stripes Vermont” (2021, 2023) visually brings together local climate data, the average annual temperature here from 1895 through 2021. With stripes in shades of blue representing colder-than-average temperatures and pinks and reds for warmer temperature — the colors speak volumes.
Two other special exhibitions also are at the Fleming this spring: “Art/Text/Context: from Artistic Practice to Meaning Making” with artworks featuring words and symbols and “Dark Goddess: An Exploration of the Sacred Feminine” of Shanta Lee Ganders’s photo series. An installation of Robert Indiana’s “Love” prints from “A Garden of Love” is also on display.
