There’s a whole class of novels, epistolary novels, known not for what they are – murder mysteries, romances, westerns – but their format: They are in the form of letters or diary entries. It was a common format from the early days of novels in the 1600s and again when novels in English enjoyed a resurgence during the Victorian Era, possibly in part because they were often released as serials – separately published chapters – and having each chapter be a letter or diary entry provided an easy way to package the pieces.
So a lot of the best-regarded epistolary novels are also considered classics: Dracula, Wuthering Heights, Frankenstein. Here’s a more diverse collection of letters-as-books:
Dear Committee Members
Julie Schumacher
The blurb for this one promises to “put the ‘pissed’ back into ‘epistolary’.” It’s a series of recommendations written by a failed writer teaching at a nondescript fictional college. His frustration and eventually dreams filter through as he writes the same basic information over and over: Student X would be a good fit at school Y because … .” I found it a little repetitive in the middle but laughed out loud at the start and enjoyed the ending, where the author’s sympathy for her poor, downtrodden professor finally shines through. Highly recommended by a couple of university profs I know, as well.
Woman in White
Wilkie Collins
Something of a lesser classic, this would today be called a psychological thriller. A young drawing master falls for an innocent young woman surrounded by callous schemers. It’s a slow burn in the manner of 19th-century novels – we see a visit through the eyes of the caller in such detail that it includes mention of the size of the wallpaper pattern – but it builds the tension effectively. It caught my eye because it’s not just in the form of a correspondence or diary, but a whole mystery laid out as if in the collected letters of a large group of characters, which feGriflt about 150 years ahead of its time.
Griffin & Sabine: An extraordinary correspondence
Nick Bantock
A visual artwork as much as a book, this tells the tale of the title characters meeting through their letters, rendered as postcards, notes, and letters in physical envelopes attached to the pages. It’s a romance / mystery as little clues emerge to move the story along in both text and art throughout. First of a trilogy, but stands alone.
Click, Clack, Moo: Cows that type
Doreen Cronin / Betsy Lewin illustrations
Farmer Brown’s cows have learned to type, and carry on a conversation with the farmer about working conditions (they want electric blankets because the barn is cold). A great read-aloud book (the kids loved to join in on the “MOOO” parts) that turned into a series. She followed up with another epistolatory, Diary of a Worm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.