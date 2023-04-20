“Growing old’s not for the weak,” sings Ali T on “Working it Out,” the propulsive opening track on her new record “Pancakes at Midnight.”
“Seems like you blink and then you’re 30 / Tryin’ to keep adventure alive / And not let a moment pass us by.”
Released last month, “Pancakes” is the third album by the Royalton singer-songwriter, aka Alison Turner, a native of the Upper Valley Vermont town.
Produced entirely by Turner at her home studio — where she also played every instrument in addition to mixing and mastering the album and doing the artwork and graphics — “Pancakes” is an impressive recording that finds Ali T hitting her stride with her most self-assured set to date.
“Static” is a buoyant and anthemic centerpiece tune about staying true to yourself amid pressure to sell out and be more successful.
It’s a telling tune that finds Turner firing on all cylinders with lines like, “I’m not a wannabe / I do what I like” and “I’m not selling my soul for a vision / That’s my decision.”
“I’m not static,” sings Turner. “I have brains and a lotta heart / I’ve been the same me / Right from the start.”
“I want the fame,” she admits. “But dammit, I don’t want to leave myself behind.”
“Normal Days,” which is reminiscent of Alanis Morissette’s best work, is another highlight about trying to appreciate normalcy while grappling with the daily fear of troubled times and life’s uncertainties.
“Out West” is a pretty, acoustic guitar-based song that shines on Turner’s deft instrumental work and a catchy, doo-wop-style chorus.
Turner’s penchant for clever, tuneful and heartfelt pop sensibilities is in full force on songs like the upbeat, synth-enhanced “5 Limes,” the affecting “Good Karma” and the catchy and rockin’ “Stoner” and “Poor Millennial.”
“Pancakes after Midnight” closes with two of the more poignant tunes on the 11-song set. “Someone, Sometimes” is a beautifully melancholic song that’s boosted by buoyant drum programming.
“I guess we need someone, sometimes,” sings Turner. “I like to be alone, don’t like to feel alone / Here’s to all the introverted ones hard to see / Here’s to all the ambiverts / The iridescent kids like me.”
And on the subdued and achingly pretty closing track, “Lucky One”:
I’m always asking why misfortune seems to be my whole M-O
I don’t deserve it, but I know
That I’m here singing these songs
I feel the air fill each lung
Love surrounds me so I need to hold my tongue
Quit complaining ‘cause I know I’m a lucky one.
A self-described introvert, Turner started writing songs at age 7 and playing guitar at 11. Now 30, she’s been recording her own songs since getting a Mac computer when she was in seventh grade.
A 2011 graduate of South Royalton High School, Turner studied arts administration with a focus on music and theater at Wagner College in Staten Island, New York, After graduating, she returned to the Upper Valley in 2005 with a plan to establish herself as a professional musician.
“Pancakes” follows 2021’s “The Makeover” and 2019’s “Smoke & Mirrors.” “The Makeover” is a remastered and reworked collection of songs from the past, including those from her first — and what Turner says was “improperly released” — 2015 album, “Break.”
“Smoke & Mirrors,” which received considerable regional acclaim, was recorded with Grammy Award-winning sound engineer Ed Eastridge at his Thetford studio. That experience inspired her to upgrade her recording equipment and software and create her next album completely on her own — a rarity for women in the music industry.
And while Turner’s hopes for pop stardom and greater success are still intact, she says she enjoys being a full-time professional musician who plays regularly throughout the region.
She’ll celebrate the release of “Pancakes at Midnight” with full-band shows April 15 at Sawtooth Kitchen, Bar and Stage in Hanover, New Hampshire, and April 26 at the Higher Ground Showcase Lounge.
“I hope my passion for what I do comes through when you listen to this album,” said Turner last month on social media. “Music is my life, the syrup to my pancakes.”
Ali T’s “Pancakes at Midnight” is available on all streaming platforms. For more information about Ali T, go to www.sheisalit.com online.
