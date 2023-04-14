4-H Horse quiz
CASTLETON — The 2023 State 4-H Horse Quiz Bowl was held April 1 as 57 4-H’ers competed for top 10 placements in their age divisions. The annual event, sponsored by University of Vermont Extension 4-H, took place on the Castleton University campus. In addition to the competition, many of the 4-H’ers also donated decorated cakes and cupcakes for a silent auction, with proceeds to be used for the purchase of raffle prizes at the Vermont 4-H Horse Show in July.
The top scorers in each age group earned a colored rosette ribbon. Placements were as follows:
Juniors (ages 8-9): Nora Kidder, Cambridge (first); Kelsey Davis, Clarendon (second); Micah Burdo, St. Albans (third); Jude Badillo, Rutland (fourth); Saige Prisco, Milton (fifth); Anna Campopiano, Mount Holly (sixth); Isla Beattie, Danville (seventh); Leighann Judd, Wolcott (eighth); Jenna Pikkarainen, East Wallingford (ninth); Thea Chase, Mount Holly (10th).
Juniors (ages 10-11): Alexandria Ryan, Hubbardton (first); Graham Robinson, Underhill (second); Lucia Stubbins, Rutland Town (third); Josie Kascha-Hare, Milton (fourth); Kinzi Grindle, St. Albans (fifth); Iris Bassett, New Haven (sixth); Mackynzie Tattersall, West Burke (seventh); Breeana Garcia, Woodsville, New Hampshire (eighth); Jaida Jenkin, Wheelock (ninth); Kaylee Demars, St. Johnsbury (10th).
Juniors (ages 12-13): Luci Badillo, Rutland (first); Charlotte Thompson, Ira (second); Madeline Langlois, Westford (third); Lyla Jones, Whitehall, New York (fourth); Madison Trudell, Fairfax (fifth); Elyse Thurber, Vernon (sixth); Chloe LaMarche, Starksboro (seventh); Annabelle Carson, South Londonderry (eighth); Brie Pikkarainen, East Wallingford (ninth); Addison Erickson, Florence (10th).
Seniors (ages 14 and older): Britney Zager, Gill, Massachusetts (first); Rose Ouimet, Castleton (second); Allie Hoffman, Milton (third); Ella Dubin, Northfield, Massachusetts (fourth); Jenna Bennett, Swanton (fifth); Nora McTeighe, Londonderry (sixth); Jasmine Ackley, Vernon (seventh); Lillian Kascha-Hare, Milton (eighth); Elizabeth Brown, Vernon (ninth); Seanna Erickson, Florence (10th).
Vendors wanted
CASTLETON — The Castleton Town-Wide Yard Sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 24. Vendor spaces are available now both outdoors and indoors at the Castleton Community Center, 2108 Main St. Spaces are $25 outside and $30 inside. To reserve a space or be listed on the Castleton Town-Wide Yard Sale map, register at www.castletoncsi.org or stop by the Community Center from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 802-468-3093.
Addiction
Living as a high-functioning alcoholic can be a nightmare. As the amount and rate of alcohol intake increases, so does the extent and severity of mental and physical dependence. The alcoholic must then handle and mask the signs of dependence, while also training themselves to function “normally” despite them. To learn what to look for, visit Physical Dependency On Alcohol (narcononnewliferetreat.org). Call 800-431-1754 for free addiction screenings or referrals.
Protect trails
Despite the persistence of winter in Vermont, the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation wants to remind the public that mud season is here and many trails around the state are closed. During mud season, which can run until Memorial Day in higher elevations, the public is asked to avoid muddy, soft trails to protect sensitive vegetation and ensure trails are in good shape for the upcoming hiking and biking season.
Other guidelines include:
Check trail status at resources like Trailfinder.info online, Green Mountain Club Visitor Center (802-244-7037), and VMBA Trail Conditions to find out what trails are closed or open near you.
Seek durable surfaces to hike or bike on, like gravel roads, paved roads, rail trails and bike paths, as these are more resilient to mud season.
Avoid hiking in the Alpine zone to protect rare and fragile vegetation.
Respect trail signage, and even if a trail appears to be open, if you arrive and discover muddy conditions or notice your bike tires are leaving ruts more than a half-inch deep, turn around and ride elsewhere.
Check weather reports. It may be sunny and warm in town but windy, slippery, snowy or cold on the mountain.
Turn around in muddy conditions.
CCC history
The Civilian Conservation Corps began April 5, 1933, under President Roosevelt’s “New Deal” to relieve the poverty and unemployment of the Depression. CCC camps were set up in a few Rhode Island towns, state parks and forests. Workers built trails, roads, campsites and dams, stocked fish, built and maintained fire tower observer’s cabins and telephone lines, fought fires, and planted millions of trees. The CCC disbanded in 1942 due to the need for men in WWII.
There were approximately 34 CCC camps in or near these Vermont towns: Bellows Falls, Bethel, Brunswick/North Stratford (New Hampshire), Cuttingsville/North Shrewsbury, Danby/Mount Tabor, East Barre, East Wallingford/Weston, Elmore, Jericho, Ludlow, Lyndonville/East Burke, Marshfield/Groton, Mendon, Middlesex, Milton/Sand Bar Bridge, Montpelier/Camp McKee, Montpelier/Wrightsville (camps Wilson, Weeks, Cushing), Moscow/Stowe, Northfield, North Thetford, Peru, Plymouth, Proctorsville/Cavendish, Poultney, Ricker Mills, Rochester, St. Albans, Sharon, Underhill Center/Ethan Allen Firing Range, Waterbury/Camp Charles M. Smith, Waterbury Village, West Burke/Sutton, Wilmington and Windsor. Supply depots were Barre/Quartermaster Depot, Colchester/Supply Co.
Marty Podskoch is gathering information on the CCC camps in Vermont and Massachusetts. He may be contacted by phone at 860-267-2442 or email podskoch@comcast.net or mail to 43 O’Neill Lane, East Hampton, CT 06424.
New director
MONTPELIER — Vermont Secretary of State Sarah Copeland Hanzas has hired Kevin Rushing to be the Office of Professional Regulation new director. He served in the federal government for 38 years, at the U.S. Agency for International Development and U.S. Department of State. Rushing was in management positions that oversaw U.S. national security and diplomatic interests, economic and social development programs, humanitarian efforts, and disaster assistance in developing countries. He also trained as a veterinarian, is a former deputy sheriff, and most recently supervised a security team at Rutland Regional Medical Center.
Grant program
Dairy processors across the Northeast can now apply for the Existing Dairy Processor Expansion Grant through the Northeast Dairy Business Innovation Center. With a total of $12 million in funding, this grant will fund specialized equipment to help processors increase the use of regionally sourced milk and expand regional dairy processing capacity.
To accommodate processors of all scales, this grant is broken into three tiers depending on processor size. Large and mid-size processors will go through a multi-stage application process and are invited to submit pre-applications now through May 11. Small-size processors will be invited to submit a single-stage application when it opens on April 13.
For more information, visit agriculture.vermont.gov/dbic/grants/existing-dairy-processor-expansion-grant online.
Nominations sought
The Vermont Governor’s Council on Physical Fitness & Sports seeks nominations for the 2023 Vermont Business Wellness Leader award, to be presented by the Gov. Phil Scott and the council as part of the May is Physical Fitness & Sports Month celebrations. Nominations should be submitted via the nomination application by May 1.
The council presents this award annually to a Vermont business leader who goes beyond occupational duties to foster well-being in the community. The award honors a person who leads by example with role modeling and service to the community and leadership in sustaining a culture of well-being.
MSJ fundraiser
RUTLAND — Mount St. Joseph Academy hosts its annual live and silent auction from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, April 29, in its Martin McDonough Gymnasium. Also featured are a cash bar (age 21 and older); hors d’oeuvres; 50/50; and dancing with MC Sounds. Tickets are $15 per person, purchased by calling 802-775-0151, ext. 2015, or email cward@msjvermont.org. Auction item donations are still being accepted. If interested in reserving a table, purchase 10 or more tickets and get a table saved. Visit www.msjvermont.org for more information.
Website improved
The Department of Health has launched a newly designed website to improve Vermonters’ ability to access important public health information. The web address will stay the same — healthvermont.gov — as will most content on the site, including current web pages and links. The changes incorporate feedback from users and community partners and aligns the website with current technology and web-browsing habits.
Reported improvements reportedly make the site more user-friendly, layout is easier to read and find key resources, improved search function works better for mobile devices and screen readers. It also helps Vermonters find information in languages other than English — with links to professionally translated materials and to Google translate.
4-H Poultry Day
SOUTH BURLINGTON — The 2023 4-H Poultry Day was held March 25 at the University of Vermont Extension office in South Burlington.
Divisions for the quiz bowl and knowledge boards were arranged according to the individual’s level of poultry expertise, with the scores of these combined for overall placements. The divisions were Peeps (beginner poultry knowledge), Pullets (intermediate poultry knowledge) and Hens (advanced poultry knowledge). Ducklings (4-H Cloverbuds, ages 5-7) also took part in contests and activities but were not scored.
Peeps: Olivia Gordon, 9, Monkton (first); Hazel Kelley, 8, Morrisville, (second); Henry Lawrence, 8, Georgia (third); Jack Austin, 9, Jeffersonville, (fourth). Also participating: Lacey Barber, 8, New Haven; Colt Card, 9, Williston; Ian Kascha-Hare, 8, Milton; and Marshall Raley, 8; Nick Raley, 10; and Frank Romano, 8, all from Fairfax.
Pullets: Remington Card, 11, (first) and Bristol Card, 13, (second), both from Williston; Josephine Kascha-Hare, 10, Milton (third); Paige Chamberlin, 9, Addison (fourth). Also participating: Gracelynn Barber, 10, Shoreham; Merissa Gordon, 13, Monkton; Alexis Whipple, 13, Bridport.
Hens: Erin Whipple, 15, Bridport (first); Nora Raley, 12, Fairfax (second); Katherine Whipple, 18, Bridport (third); Lexi Gordon, 17, Monkton (fourth). Also participating: Collin Chamberlin, 12, Addison, and Tea Ferris, 14, Jeffersonville.
Hannah Birch, Derby; Emilee Gordon, Monkton; Ellie Hodgdon, Bridport; and Vivienne Magister, South Burlington; all took part in the Ducklings division.
Job fairs
Upcoming Department of Labor job fair events include
Lyndon Institute’s Career and Apprenticeship Fair (students only), 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 18, Fenton Chester Ice Arena, Lyndon Center.
AGCVT Vermont Career Fair, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 20, Champlain Valley Exposition, Essex Junction.
NEK Workforce Partner’s Job Fair, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 21, Emory Hebard State Office Building, Newport.
For more information, visit www.labor.vermont.gov/workforce-development/job-centers online.
Shelters support
Price Chopper/Market 32 is supporting local animal shelters by collecting pet food and other pet supplies in high demand at local animal shelters. From now to April 30, customers may place these items into collection bins located in the front of stores.
CatSnip
PITTSFORD — The Rutland County Humane Society, Homeward Bound, Addison County’s Humane Society, and Community Cats Podcast are joining for a cat Neuter-A-Thon during the month of April.
All three organizations share a goal of reducing the number of unwanted kittens that will be born between April and October of this year. In 2022, RCHS and Homeward Bound saw a total of 588 community kittens enter our respective shelters.
To get ahead of this annual influx, prevent unnecessary suffering, and free up resources for other life-saving initiatives, the organizations will be offering $5 male cat neuters at the Homeward Bound shelter, 236 Boardman St. in Middlebury on April 22, 28 and 29.
No appointment is necessary, but all cats must arrive in a secure carrier or trap and should skip breakfast. Drop off in Middlebury is between 8 and 11 a.m. No cats will be accepted after 11 a.m. Cash only; exact change required.
Goat dairies
This spring, free tours of five goat dairies will be an opportunity to meet with goat dairy producers and hear from UVM Extension dairy specialists about parlor and barn design, herd health, goat dairy financials, grazing, value-added production considerations and related topics. The sessions are open to goat dairy producers, agricultural service providers and anyone considering starting a goat dairy or transitioning from a cow dairy farm.
All sessions will run from noon to 2 p.m. Refreshments will be provided. Dates and locations are April 19, Joneslan Farm, Hyde Park; May 10, Bridgman Hill Farm, Hardwick; May 23, Tup’s Crossing Farm, Orwell; May 26, Ayers Brook Goat Dairy, Randolph; May 31, Blue Ledge Farm, Salisbury.
To register for one or more farm tours, visit go.uvm.edu/goatdairytours online. To request a disability-related accommodation to participate, call 518-810-6431 or email kelsie.meehan@uvm.edu two weeks in advance.
Rural health care
LEBANON, N.H. — Investigators at Dartmouth Health have received a grant from the National Institutes of Health, as part of the Centers of Biomedical Research Excellence (COBRE) program. The grant, totaling $11,560,812 over five years, will fund a new Center for Rural Health Care Delivery Science and support faculty to conduct research to advance the understanding of health care delivery in a rural setting.
This new center will be led by Sandra L. Wong, MD, chair of surgery at DHMC and the William N. and Bessie Allyn Professor of Surgery at Geisel; and Mark A. Creager, MD, emeritus director of the Heart and Vascular Center at DHMC and the Anna G. Huber Professor of Medicine at Geisel.
Youth opportunity
MONTPELIER — The Future of Vermont Action Team is launching a statewide Youth Opportunity Initiative, facilitated by Vermont Council on Rural Development, to draw input from youth, community members, parents, advocates, municipal leaders, educators, school administrators, business owners, policy experts and more, to identify strategies and action to advance youth opportunity, aspiration and community connection.
The first public forum will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at Oxbow High School in Bradford: all Upper Valley community members are invited. The second forum will be May 23 in St. Albans and cover the northwest region of the state. Dates for additional forums will be available at www.futureofvermont.org/youth-opportunity-initiative online. Online surveys will also be made available.
{span style=”font-size: 1.17em;”}Teachers conference{/span}WARREN — The Vermont Council on Literacy, formerly the Vermont Council on Reading, will hold its spring conference May 5 at Sugarbush Resort and Conference Center in Warren. Ralph Fletcher, author of books for children and young adults, will be the keynote speaker at this opportunity for Vermont teachers to gather. To register, visit vermontcouncilonliteracy.org online.
Nominations needed
Nominations for the 2023 Vermont Dairy Farm of the Year award will be accepted until May 1. Previous nominees who were not chosen as the winner may be nominated again. The winner is chosen by a committee of past award recipients who visit the finalists’ farms in early summer. Each farm is evaluated on criteria, including overall farm management, milk quality, pastures and crops, innovative practices and leadership in agricultural organizations and the community. Download the nomination form at go.uvm.edu/vdfya online. To request a copy of the form by mail, email peggy.manahan@uvm.edu or call 800-639-2130.
Farm stewardship
A new state-funded program, the Vermont Farmer Ecosystem Stewardship Program, will assist Vermont farmers to achieve high levels of stewardship on their land by supporting them to enroll in the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service (USDA NRCS) Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP). CSP helps land managers enhance natural resources and improve their business operations. CSP requires producers to meet certain environmental objectives and commit to five years of enhanced conservation on their land. In return, producers receive an annual conservation payment. To apply for CSP, producers must first contact their local Farm Services Agency (FSA) to ensure their farm records are up-to-date, and then submit a CSP application to NRCS by April 21. Producers must complete a separate application for state assistance under the Vermont Farmer Ecosystem Stewardship Program by May 8. Application materials and more information can be found at agriculture.vermont.gov/CSP-Assist online.
Active bears
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department has begun to receive reports of bears coming out of their dens as the weather warms. Bear incidents have been on the rise over the past several years. Officials believe this trend is a result of Vermont’s healthy black bear population learning to associate people and food over multiple generations. The department asks Vermonters to take the following proactive steps for coexisting with bears:
— Take down birdfeeders between late March and December.
— Store garbage in bear-proof containers or structures, trash cans alone are not enough.
— Follow the steps on our web page for composting in bear country.
— Use electric fences to keep chickens and honeybees safe.
— Request a bear-proof dumpster from your waste hauler.
— Feed your pets indoors.
— Never feed bears, deliberately or accidentally.
Vermont Fish and Wildlife also asks Vermonters to submit reports of bears engaging in potentially dangerous behavior, on the department’s Living with Black Bears web page.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at middleburyreader@rutlandherald.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
