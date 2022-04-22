Scholarship
Vermont high school students looking for a scholarship to help pay for college can apply to League of Women Voters of Vermont Education Fund, Winona Smith Scholarship program, bit.ly/LWVScholarshipDetails online. Applications are due on May 1. For more information, email lwvofvt.edfund@gmail.com.
Thank you letter
In celebration of April as National Volunteer Month, Southwestern Vermont Council on Aging (SVCOA) would like to take this opportunity to publicly thank the dozens of compassionate, hardworking and committed volunteers who assist the agency and its clients each and every year.
SVCOA’s volunteer team, which includes members of all ages from across both Bennington and Rutland counties, is essential to ensuring key services are delivered, day in and day out, to thousands of older Vermonters across our service area.
From supporting older Vermonters through basic social interaction and companionship to helping with SVCOA’s Meals on Wheels and grocery shopping programs, home maintenance or modification projects, transportation assistance, and money management service, among other supports, as well as serving on our Board of Directors and Advisory Council, SVCOA’s volunteer team truly does it all and we are so grateful for their contributions to the agency and the communities it serves.
Additionally, SVCOA’s volunteer team has stepped to the plate and delivered throughout the entirety of the COVID-19 pandemic, providing critical support and assistance, both internally and externally, during one of the most challenging times in the organization’s history.
We extend our sincerest thanks and appreciation to all of the generous volunteers who help make SVCOA’s work possible and hope the community will join us in celebrating their efforts.
Lastly, as demand on the agency’s services continues to grow, SVCOA is always looking for new volunteers. If you or someone you know might be interested in helping out and positively impacting the lives of older Vermonters in our area, give us a call at (802) 786-5990 — we’d love to chat with you!
— Pam Zagorski, of Bennington, is Southwestern Vermont Council on Aging executive director.
The Niceties
Middlebury’s professional theater company kicks off its 2022 season with The Niceties by Eleanor Burgess, a complex and compelling depiction of racial and generational divides, which speaks directly to our polarized, post-truth era, as it asks who gets to tell the story of America, and how. An explosive thriller ... nothing short of seismic.
At an elite Northeast University, an ambitious young Black student and her esteemed White professor meet to discuss a paper the college junior is writing about the American Revolution. They’re both liberal, they’re both women and they’re both brilliant. But very quickly, discussions of grammar and Google turn to race and reputation, and before they know it, they’re in dangerous territory neither of them had foreseen – and facing stunning implications that can’t be undone.
Karen Lefkoe, a long-time MACo actress with a loyal fan base in Middlebury and beyond, returns to play American History Professor Janine Bosko. New York-based actress Kimmy Gordon joins MACo to play student Zoe Reed.
Margo Whitcomb, a Burlington-based director with a deep professional resume directs. And Middlebury History Professor Emeritus William Hart serves as an advisor and consultant to Whitcomb and the cast, bringing his wealth of experience to the conversation. Local artist Sarah Pope McCright is Production Designer, and Matthew Stone is Lighting Designer.
The play will be staged on the floor of the Town Hall Theater, bringing the audience in close on three sides, so the audience will feel like they are almost in the classroom as this riveting play unfolds. There will also be an optional talk-back after each performance. Shows are 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 28 – Saturday, April 30, and 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 1. Tickets can be purchased at the Town Hall Theater box office at 802-382-9222 or on the web at: www.townhalltheater.org.
Nancy Kaplan of Burlington Appointed to the Vermont Commission on Women
Governor Phil Scott has appointed Nancy Kaplan of Burlington to serve on the Vermont Commission on Women (VCW), the state’s non-partisan commission working to advance rights and opportunities for women and girls.
Kaplan is a Research Navigator at The University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine. Her work connects Vermont clinicians and providers with the resources at the Northern New England Clinical and Translational Research Network to enable them to conduct health-related research in their communities.
Previously she served as Program Manager for the Vermont Department of Health’s You First program, providing breast and cervical cancer screenings, heart disease management, and health care system navigation for eligible low-income Vermonters. She also worked for Voices for Vermont’s Children, a non-profit organization promoting public policy that enhances the lives of children and youth in Vermont.
Commissioner Kaplan’s public service includes more than eight years on the Burlington Parks Recreation and Waterfront Commission, including six years as Chair. In addition, she served on Burlington City Council from 2009-2011 and was also Chair of the Board of Directors of Trinity Children’s Center, an inclusive preschool in Burlington. Upon reflection on her many years of public service Kaplan wishes to extend a particular thanks to Carlen Finn, the former Executive Director at Voices for Vermont’s Children for taking the time to introduce her to the importance of policy and advocacy.
Kaplan will bring her experience working with and for Vermont’s vulnerable and minority communities to the Commission. Her history working within the government, healthcare, and nonprofit sectors will allow her to bring a nuanced and informed perspective to this work. Reflecting on her VCW appointment, Kaplan said, “I am excited to use my skills to help our state work towards equity and inclusion for all of its residents and particularly to help the next generation of women to be successful.”
Vermont Walk/Bike Summit
The Vermont Walk/Bike will be held at the Town Hall Theater in Middlebury, with related activities at locations throughout the community, on May 6th. The Summit is a biennial event that promotes safe, healthy, livable communities for people walking, biking, and using public transportation. It is open to community members, employers, planners and researchers throughout the state.
If you are working to make it easier and safer for people to bike and walk in Vermont, or you simply care about this topic, this is a must-attend gathering of people engaged in the same pursuit.
Attendees are encouraged to consider biking, walking, taking public transportation, carpooling or other multi-modal forms of travel to the summit! Learn more about transportation options on our website.
Register today at VTWalkBikeSummit.com and follow us on Twitter @VTWalkBike.
The Rider
Town Hall Theater, Middlebury, Thursday, May 12, 7 p.m. The highly acclaimed second feature from Oscar winning director Chloe Zhao [Nomadland], The Rider tells the poignant story of a young rodeo cowboy who, after suffering a near fatal head injury, undertakes a search for new identity, seeking to know what it means to be a man in the heartland of America. Focusing on life in the indigenous community of the Pine Ridge reservation, Zhao offers a penetrating vision of masculinity and humility set in a world where humans and animals intimately co-exist.
Purchase tickets at https://townhalltheater.org
Business education webinar series
The Addison County Chamber of Commerce and the Addison County Economic Development Corporation and are pleased to announce a series of business webinars in 2022. Each webinar covers a different topic relevant to the Addison County business and non-profit communities, presented by local business owners and support organizations.
Thursday, May 5th: Business Succession and Preparing for the Future by the Vermont Employee Ownership Center
Thursday, June 9th: Social Media – It doesn’t have to be a full-time job by Gold’s Gym International
Tuesday, June 14th: 2022 Legislative De-Briefing by Phil Summers, ACCoC and Fred Kenney, ACEDC
Tuesday, July 12th: Strategies for Business Resilience by the Small Business Development Center
Thursday, August 11th: Business Insurance: How much should you have? by Scott Gaines, Gaines Insurance Company
Tuesday, September 13th: Retirement Planning 201 by Tyler Wood, Client-Centered Financial
Wednesday, October 12th: What’s up in HR? by Theresa Miele, HR Acquired
These webinars are open and free to members of the Addison County Economic Development Corporation and the Addison County Chamber of Commerce. For information on ACEDC, go to: https://addisoncountyedc.org/. For information on the Chamber, go to: https://www.addisoncounty.com/.
