Trout program
The Vermont Institute of Natural Science announced it will partner with the Vermont Council of Trout Unlimited to support the Trout in the Classroom program in schools statewide. Trout in the Classroom is an environmental education program in which students raise brook trout from eggs delivered in January by Trout Unlimited before releasing them in a local stream in late spring. Vermont Fish & Wildlife provides the trout eggs and offers hatchery tours. TU volunteers help teachers set up their tanks, troubleshoot water chemistry and fish health problems, and participate in fieldwork activities with students.
The program has been offered at all grade levels pre-K-12 but may be best suited for students in grades 3-6. VINS and Trout Unlimited, both at the state and national level, provide extensive technical and curricular resources for teachers. VINS organizes a workshop each fall for teachers and volunteers and is also available for ongoing support and consultation.
Student exhibit
RUTLAND — The Chaffee Art Center invites the public to the opening of its student exhibit, “It’s All About the Arts,” from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 29. The work of young artists in grades pre-K-12 will be on display. The Chaffee thanks all teachers, parents, family and friends who encourage young artists to explore the arts.
Teen leaders
UVM Extension 4-H is seeking high school students who are interested in taking on a leadership role to develop science programs and/or organize an environmental summit for their peers during the next school year. Two opportunities are available, each with an application deadline of June 1. Anyone who is entering grades 9-12 in the fall is eligible to apply for one or both programs. Details and links to applications are available at www.uvm.edu/extension/youth/announcements online. Membership in 4-H is not required. For more information, email lauren.traister@uvm.edu or call 802-656-7565.
Call to artists
WEST RUTLAND — The Carving Studio and Sculpture Center announces their Annual Members’ Exhibition, June 9 through July 9, at the Gallery, 636 Marble St. in West Rutland. There will be a reception for the artists, open to the public, from 5 to 7 p.m. June 9. Space in the exhibit is limited, so members who plan to participate should let the center know as soon as possible. The deadline to receive works is June 6. Membership must be current to exhibit; to renew and become a member, email info@carvingstudio.org or call 802-438-2097.
NAMIWalks
BURLINGTON — The National Alliance on Mental Illness of Vermont will hold its annual NAMIWalks Vermont 2.5K on Saturday, April 29, beginning at noon at the First Unitarian Universalist Society, 152 Pearl St. in Burlington. Registration is free and open at namiwalks.org/vermont online. Register as an individual, form a team, or join an existing team. Peers, families, friends and organizations gather to raise funds to support NAMI Vermont’s free programming statewide and to raise awareness and reduce the stigma surrounding mental illness.
Wildlife course
A wildlife course for teachers and other educators will be held July 16-21 at Buck Lake Conservation Camp, east of Route 14, north of Woodbury Village. The interactive, three-credit graduate field course is taught by Vermont Fish and Wildlife and other Agency of Natural Resources staff through Castleton University. Tuition is $710 and includes books, food and overnight facilities; a limited number of partial scholarships are available. Email Alison.Thomas@vermont.gov for a course description, schedule of activities and registration information.
New coordinator
Vermont Secretary of State Sarah Copeland Hanzas has hired Robyn Palmer for the newly created education and civic engagement coordinator position. Palmer is known in Vermont’s nonprofit sector for her work during the past 10 years as director of an AmeriCorps Volunteers in Service to America program based at the Vermont Agency of Human Services. Among other outreach and engagement work, Palmer will assist the secretary with creating a 2024 General Election voter guide and developing resources for a statewide K-12 civics curriculum.
GALs needed
When the Department for Children and Families seeks to take a child into its custody, Vermont law requires the court to appoint a guardian ad litem. GALs are volunteer, court-appointed, special advocates who protect a child’s best interests in juvenile court cases that involve allegations of abuse or neglect. GALs come from all walks of life, and no prior experience or education is required.
There is an urgent need for GAL volunteers, especially in Orleans, Franklin, Grand Isle, Caledonia, Lamoille and Essex counties. All GALs must complete 32 hours of training and a mentorship with an experienced GAL prior to being appointed to their own cases. Training begins on May 8.
For more information, email JUD.VermontGAL@vermont.gov, visit VermontJudiciary.org/GAL or call 800-622-6359. The Judiciary welcomes volunteer candidates from diverse backgrounds to apply.
Poetry month
POULTNEY — National Poetry Month is celebrated with more than two dozen poems by area poets on display in storefront windows on Poultney’s Main Street. A complete list of poems and locations is in the window at Williams Hardware. Poultney Poetry Downtown is sponsored by Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill.
Work-cation weekends
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is looking for volunteers to get the conservation camps ready for the 2023 season. This year, the GMCC Kehoe “workcation” weekend will be May 6-7 on Lake Bomoseen in Castleton and the GMCC Buck Lake workcation weekend will be May 20-22 in Woodbury.
Volunteers can participate for as long as they are able to: one hour, one day or both days. They are welcome to stay overnight in onsite cabins, or they can bring their own tent. Lunch and dinner will be provided. For more information and to register as a volunteer, email Hannah.Phelps@vermont.gov or call 802-249-4199.
Lake trout
A sign project at Vermont’s state fishing access areas featuring information about wild native lake trout got underway this month, due to a joint effort by the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department and the Native Fish Coalition.
Native lake trout live in Vermont’s deepest and cleanest lakes. Lakes featured in this sign project include Caspian, Crystal, Echo, Maidstone, Seymour and Willoughby. Though lake trout are often raised in hatcheries and stocked for recreational fishing, the lakes designated in this education project retain wild, naturally reproducing populations of the species.
Science fun
BARRE — The Science Fun Day: Out of this World STEM Activities for Grades 3 through 5 will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. May 21 at the Barre Civic Center in Barre. The event is free, but registration is required, on a first-come, first-served basis until May 15 or the event fills up. Visit www.uvm.edu/extension/youth/announcements to register. To request language interpretation, translation assistance and/or a disability-related accommodation to participate, email lauren.traister@uvm.edu or call 802-656-7565 by May 5. If the program is full, contact her to be placed on a waiting list. The event is sponsored by UVM Extension 4-H and will be led by 4-H Teen Science Ambassadors.
Pancake breakfast
CASTLETON — Castleton Fire Association’s all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast will be held from 7:30 to 11 a.m. Sunday, April 30, at Castleton American Legion, 378 Route 4A. Menu includes plain, chocolate chip and blueberry pancakes, scrambled eggs and sausage, coffee and juice. Cost is adults $8, children age 10 and younger $4.
Striders
SOUTH BURLINGTON — MVP Health Care and Age Well announced a partnership to offer older Vermonters free access to a walking and wellness program called Striders. The program, led by a certified fitness instructor, provides participants an opportunity to get moving, socialize with others, and improve their overall health.
The MVP Striders Walking Club will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesdays, from April 26 through June 14 at the University Mall, 155 Dorset St., South Burlington. Participants should meet at the Center Court carpet space near the former Sears store by entering near the LensCrafters/Shoe Department. Registration is now open at www.mvphealthcare.com/calendar online.
MVP Health Care is a not-for-profit health insurer. Age Well is a nonprofit providing services and support to older adults in Addison, Chittenden, Franklin and Grand Isle counties.
Climate initiative
COLCHESTER — Vermont Public has partnered with the PBS science series NOVA to produce and distribute multiplatform, climate-focused content as part of the series’ national Climate Across America initiative. Vermont Public has produced two short digital videos as part of this project. In the first, climate reporter Abagael Giles visits Panton, which hosts a community microgrid able to run exclusively on renewable power, without backup from fossil fuels. The piece is available now at vermontpublic.org and on the station’s YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok accounts. The second video features a Vermont family farm that uses an anaerobic digester to trap much of the methane emitted from its cow manure and convert it into biogas, which is combusted to make electricity. The piece will be available later this month.
National leadership
VNAs of Vermont announced Executive Director Jill Mazza Olson has been appointed to positions on the National Association for Home Care and Hospice Advocacy and Rural Advisory Councils. The NAHC trade association represents the nation’s 33,000 home care and hospice organizations. Its advocacy council is responsible for developing initial policy positions on regulatory and legislative issues in home care and hospice. The rural advisory council was established to provide insights into the needs of health care providers serving rural areas.
Baitfish regulation
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department proposes changes to the state’s baitfish regulation that will change some terminology and update the lists of waters where baitfish may not be used. The baitfish regulation with proposed amendments is available in the Public Hearings Schedule on the department’s website Home Page. The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Board will hold two public hearings about the changes in May.
The first hearing is 6:30 p.m. May 10 at the Agency of Natural Resources Annex, 190 Junction Road, Berlin.
The second hearing is 6:30 p.m. May 11, and it is virtual via Microsoft Teams. A link to join the meeting and password are provided in the Public Hearings Schedule on the department’s website.
In addition to the public hearings, anyone can leave a comment on the proposals by emailing ANR.FWPublicComment@vermont.gov by May 19.
Vendors wanted
WEST RUTLAND — The town of West Rutland has scheduled its annual Town-Wide Yard Sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 13. West Rutland residents can register their sale with the town by May 9, to be included on the map. Vendor space is also available for rental on the Town Hall lawn; a 10-by-10-foot space is $20 (bring your own tables). For more information or to register, call 802-438-2263.
Better Places
RUTLAND — Rutland residents will soon be able to enjoy “Reimagine Depot Park” thanks to a recently launched crowdfunding campaign. The campaign is sponsored by the Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development’s Better Places program and led by Come Alive Outside. If the campaign reaches its $10,000 goal by the June 3 deadline, “Reimagine Depot Park” will receive a matching grant of $20,000 from DHCD’s Better Places program. For project details and to donate, visit www.patronicity.com/project/reimagine_depot_park online.
Backyard burning
With spring cleaning underway in some parts of the state, the Department of Environmental Conservation wants to remind Vermonters to follow a few guidelines for on-premise or backyard open burning.
On-premise or backyard burning of brush, deadwood or tree cuttings collected from normal property maintenance is allowed under the Vermont Air Pollution Control Regulations, as long as no public or private nuisance, such as excessive smoke, is created. Use these guidelines:
— Allow green materials to dry before burning.
— Consider the wind speed and direction before burning.
— Ensure the fire burns hot.
— Check the Fire Danger Forecast from Forests, Parks and Recreation and postpone burning during periods of elevated fire danger.
— Check the Air Quality Forecast and postpone burning if atmospheric conditions are not favorable to disperse the smoke.
— Obtain a local burn permit from your town fire warden.
Award available
Vermont Land Trust is accepting applications for 2023 Eric Rozendaal Memorial Award to farmers who are actively working on or managing a commercial farm operation in the state, are residents of Vermont, and have not received this award in the past. The $5,000 award recognizes land stewardship, innovation and service to community. Applications accepted until June 30. For more information, visit www.vlt.org/eric online.
{span style=”font-size: 1.17em;”}Bicycle and pedestrian{/span}The Vermont Agency of Transportation is seeking grant applications for new infrastructure projects that improve access and safety for bicyclists and pedestrians through planning, design and construction. Applications must be received by June 9. A pre-application information and training webinar is planned for May 3. For more information, visit vtrans.vermont.gov/highway/local-projects/bike-ped or call 802-477-3123 or email Peter.Pochop@vermont.gov.
Digital books app
The Vermont Department of Libraries introduces the Palace Project App for library users statewide. The application expands users’ access to eBooks and eAudiobooks by connecting content in one all-in-one platform.
This new free service uses one platform to make content available from the Vermont State Library collection, Green Mountain Library Consortium’s OverDrive (Libby), Baker & Taylor, Digital Public Library of America, and Palace Marketplace, which includes content from Amazon Publishing, Audible, and the Indie Author Project. Patrons no longer need to switch between multiple apps.
To borrow material, patrons download the Palace Project App and log in with their local library card number and PIN/password. The Palace Project broadens access to digital resources for Vermonters across the state, including those living in rural areas.
Moose permits
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Board voted on April 5 to have 80 either-sex moose hunting permits and 100 antlerless moose hunting permits available this year for a hunt limited to Vermont’s Wildlife Management Unit E in the northeastern corner of the state. The science-based hunt will result in an estimated harvest of about 100 moose, or 10% of the more than 1,000 moose currently estimated to live in WMU-E. The goal is to improve the health of moose in WMU-E by reducing the number of moose and thereby reducing the abundance and impact of winter ticks.
Permit applications are now available at vtfishandwildlife.com/. Lottery applications for moose permits are $10 for residents and $25 for nonresidents. The deadline to apply is June 21. Lottery winners need to purchase resident moose permits for $100 and nonresident moose permits for $350. Hunters who held a permit within the past five years are not eligible to apply for a permit or to buy a bonus point. Five permits will be available to Vermont military veterans, three permits will be available for “Special Opportunity” recipients with life-threatening illnesses, and three permits will be auctioned in accordance with regulations.
TSC stores
From April 26 through May 7, shoppers at Tractor Supply Co. stores throughout Vermont can show their support for University of Vermont Extension 4-H by purchasing paper clovers at checkout. The proceeds from the sales will be used to fund 4-H leadership programs in the county where the store is located. Donations may also be made at checkout when purchasing items at www.tractorsupply.com online. These will be distributed based on the buyer’s shipping location.
Vermont stores can be found in: Bennington, 300 Depot St.; Bradford, 1147 Lower Plain; Enosburg Falls, 38 Jayview Drive; Middlebury, 476 Foote St.; Montpelier, 352 River St.; Morrisville, 88 Center Road; Newport, 124 Commerce Way; North Clarendon, 1177 U.S. Route 7; St. Albans, 2636 Highgate Road; Shelburne, 3708 Shelburne Road.
{span style=”font-size: 1.17em;”}Nominations needed{/span}Nominations for the 2023 Vermont Dairy Farm of the Year award will be accepted until May 1. Previous nominees who were not chosen as the winner may be nominated again. The winner is chosen by a committee of past award recipients who visit the finalists’ farms in early summer. Each farm is evaluated on criteria, including overall farm management, milk quality, pastures and crops, innovative practices and leadership in agricultural organizations and the community. Download the nomination form at go.uvm.edu/vdfya online. To request a copy of the form by mail, email peggy.manahan@uvm.edu or call 800-639-2130.
Farm stewardship
A new state-funded program, the Vermont Farmer Ecosystem Stewardship Program, will assist Vermont farmers to achieve high levels of stewardship on their land by supporting them to enroll in the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service (USDA NRCS) Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP). CSP helps land managers enhance natural resources and improve their business operations. CSP requires producers to meet certain environmental objectives and commit to five years of enhanced conservation on their land. In return, producers receive an annual conservation payment. To apply for CSP, producers must first contact their local Farm Services Agency (FSA) to ensure their farm records are up-to-date, and then submit a CSP application to NRCS by April 21. Producers must complete a separate application for state assistance under the Vermont Farmer Ecosystem Stewardship Program by May 8. Application materials and more information can be found at agriculture.vermont.gov/CSP-Assist online.
