”Curating as Praxis”
Henry Sheldon Museum’s virtual lecture “Curating as Praxis: Shattering the Myth of Neutrality”
Virtual lecture… The Henry Sheldon Museum presents a lecture by La Tanya S. Autry on May 4 at 7 p.m. via Zoom. This is the eighth and final talk in the virtual series “Elephant in the Room: Exploring the Future of Museums” convened by the Stewart-Swift Research Center.
In “Curating as Praxis: Shattering the Myth of Neutrality,” La Tanya discusses dismantling oppressive forces through applying knowledge to real world conditions in museums. She highlights various curatorial strategies she has implemented to disrupt institutional violence and build care for those most harmed. Autry also indicates a range of approaches that students to museum professionals can engage to enact structural change. La Tanya will be in conversation with Middlebury College American Studies professor Ellery Foutch and students in the Middlebury College course “Viewer Discretion Advised: Controversies in American Art & Museums.”
The Henry Sheldon Museum offers a diverse, in-depth look at the history and art of the mid-Lake Champlain region of Vermont. The Museum is located at One Park Street in downtown Middlebury across from the Ilsley Library. The Museum and Research Center will reopen in late spring 2022.
Rokeby Season Opening
Rokeby Museum is set to open for the 2022 season. Starting May 7, the Museum is open on weekends from 10 a.m. — 5 p.m. On May 28, Rokeby is open 7-days a week from 10 a.m. — 5 p.m.
To kick off the full start to the season on May 28, Rokeby Museum’s exhibitions are free to the public and the Museum will host a Sheep and Wool Day. From 1 — 3 p.m., the site will have music from Young Tradition Vermont Youth Commission, sheep from Ramble Bramble Farm, spinning demonstrations with The Burroughs Garret, and wool products for sale from Hands & Heart Farm, children’s history talks, and craft & lawn games. This event is free to the public and the Museum’s exhibition Free & Safe: the Underground Railroad in Vermont, is free all day.
In addition to opening day activities, the Museum has a series of programs this spring and summer, including:
· “Weaving Interrupted,” a virtual lecture with Justin Squizzero from Marshfield School of Weaving on May 26
· Opening of the seasonal exhibit Dissent! Abolition & Advocacy in Print, June 4 at 1 p.m.
· Storytime with the Bixby Library at Rokeby Museum
· Rokeby Pie & Ice Cream Social, August 14
The Museum is also excited to announce the re-opening of the historic Robinson Home. After being closed for two years due to Covid-19 and preservation work on the interior, the house will reopen to tours. Visitors can access the house by tour, Friday to Monday from 11 a.m. — 2 p.m. Tours are an additional cost to the Museum’s admission fee.
To learn more about Rokeby Museum and see a full listing of programs visit our website at www.rokeby.org.
Vermont Walk/Bike Summit
The Vermont Walk/Bike will be held at the Town Hall Theater in Middlebury, with related activities at locations throughout the community, on May 6th. The Summit is a biennial event that promotes safe, healthy, livable communities for people walking, biking, and using public transportation. It is open to community members, employers, planners and researchers throughout the state.
If you are working to make it easier and safer for people to bike and walk in Vermont, or you simply care about this topic, this is a must-attend gathering of people engaged in the same pursuit.
Attendees are encouraged to consider biking, walking, taking public transportation, carpooling or other multi-modal forms of travel to the summit! Learn more about transportation options on our website.
Register today at VTWalkBikeSummit.com and follow us on Twitter @VTWalkBike.
The Rider
Town Hall Theater, Middlebury, Thursday, May 12, 7 p.m. The highly acclaimed second feature from Oscar winning director Chloe Zhao [Nomadland], The Rider tells the poignant story of a young rodeo cowboy who, after suffering a near fatal head injury, undertakes a search for new identity, seeking to know what it means to be a man in the heartland of America. Focusing on life in the indigenous community of the Pine Ridge reservation, Zhao offers a penetrating vision of masculinity and humility set in a world where humans and animals intimately co-exist.
Purchase tickets at https://townhalltheater.org
Green Mountain Transit
BURLINGTON — Green Mountain Transit, per federal guidance, has lifted mask requirements for its buses and transit facilities.
The company asked passengers to be patient over the course of the next day or so as word spreads to employees and customers, as enforcement may be inconsistent.
It asked that people respect those who chose to continue wearing masks.
C&C Fireworks
A local fireworks company has all the permits it needs to open in May.
The select board voted unanimously on Tuesday to approve a fireworks sellers permit for C&C Fireworks, a father-and-son owned fireworks store that’s had locations in Rutland County for several years.
“So, C&C, they waited patiently, they filled out their paperwork, they provided the $1,000 fee, they provided proof of their insurance with the town of Fair Haven, and they also received their zoning permit. All that remains is for the select board to approve their permit with hopefully a date of May 1 to begin,” said Town Manager Joe Gunter.
Chip Greeno, who owns the business with his father, Chuck, said the fireworks store will be located on Prospect Street across from Exit 1 RV.
The Greenos approached the board in August saying they were looking for a town to host their second location after closing their store on Woodstock Avenue in Rutland Town due to not seeing eye-to-eye with the select board there. Fair Haven had to craft a firework seller’s permit, which took several months.
The permit is for those who wish to sell fireworks, not set them off.
C&C Fireworks’ other location is in Pittsford, where it has operated for several years. At the April 6 Pittsford Select Board meeting, selectmen voted unanimously to continue C&C’s permit for another three years with no changes. Its current permit ends in October. The new one will end in October 2025.
Business education webinar series
The Addison County Chamber of Commerce and the Addison County Economic Development Corporation and are pleased to announce a series of business webinars in 2022. Each webinar covers a different topic relevant to the Addison County business and non-profit communities, presented by local business owners and support organizations.
Thursday, May 5th: Business Succession and Preparing for the Future by the Vermont Employee Ownership Center
Thursday, June 9th: Social Media – It doesn’t have to be a full-time job by Gold’s Gym International
Tuesday, June 14th: 2022 Legislative De-Briefing by Phil Summers, ACCoC and Fred Kenney, ACEDC
Tuesday, July 12th: Strategies for Business Resilience by the Small Business Development Center
Thursday, August 11th: Business Insurance: How much should you have? by Scott Gaines, Gaines Insurance Company
Tuesday, September 13th: Retirement Planning 201 by Tyler Wood, Client-Centered Financial
Wednesday, October 12th: What’s up in HR? by Theresa Miele, HR Acquired
These webinars are open and free to members of the Addison County Economic Development Corporation and the Addison County Chamber of Commerce. For information on ACEDC, go to: https://addisoncountyedc.org/. For information on the Chamber, go to: https://www.addisoncounty.com/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.