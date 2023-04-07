Education director
SHELBURNE — Shelburne Museum announced Jason Vrooman as Stiller Family Foundation director of education. He joins Shelburne from Middlebury College where he was chief curator and director of engagement, diversity, equity and inclusion at Middlebury College Museum of Art. In his prior role as curator of education and academic programs at Middlebury, Vrooman partnered with faculty to incorporate art into their syllabi, led trainings and tours for local K-12 teachers and students, expanded access to and diversified membership in Middlebury’s student museum guide program and promoted physical accessibility.
WoodSpryte Arts
POULTNEY — Stone Valley Arts continues WoodSpryte Arts Early Learning Adventures this spring with art instructor Rosemary Moser. Students read children’s stories, then bring them to life through the arts — visual art, music, movement, drama — as well as activities in science, cooking, gardening, history, social and emotional learning.
Classes are offered from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Fridays at Withey Hall on the Green Mountain Community School Campus. Cost is $12 per student, per class. April classes are April 7, Seven Eggs, Painting with eggs; April 14, Sometimes I Feel Like a Mouse, Puppets help explore feelings; April 21, Mud!, Mud season means mud play; April 28, The Big Orange Splot, Mr. Plumbean inspires dream house creations.
Bike camps
KILLINGTON — Killington Resort announced registration is open for its summer 2023 youth bike camps. Downhill mountain bike camps are day camps available in three- and five-day sessions. Youth camps are open to ages 7-17 of all ability levels. Based out of Snowshed lodge, all camps run from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. daily, with lunch included. Nine sessions are offered beginning in late June and running through the end of August. If you book a session now and wish to switch to a different week, you may do so at any time through June 1 (while availability lasts). The week of July 3 only a three-day camp is offered July 5-7.
Masking policy
RUTLAND — On Monday, March 27, Rutland Regional Medical Center relaxed the universal masking requirements that have been in place since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic and moved to symptom-based masking. Mask wearing will still be required for people who have any cold or flu-like symptoms when they come to the hospital or outpatient clinics, as well as in certain areas of the hospital or outpatient clinics based on exposure risks, patient population, etc. The hospital will continue to provide masks for anyone who chooses to wear one.
In February, as part of a phased approach, Rutland Regional relaxed masking requirements at one of its busiest clinics. As there was no discernible increase in infections, masking requirements were relaxed in all other off-site clinics in early March, with no evidence of increase in infections in these clinics. Hospitalizations for COVID have remained low for several weeks. Both of these factors indicate the risk of COVID to staff and patients is low, and relaxing the hospital’s mask requirement was an appropriate and safe next step.
CatSnip
PITTSFORD — The Rutland County Humane Society, Homeward Bound, Addison County’s Humane Society, and Community Cats Podcast are joining for a cat Neuter-A-Thon during the month of April.
All three organizations share a goal of reducing the number of unwanted kittens that will be born between April and October of this year. In 2022, RCHS and Homeward Bound saw a total of 588 community kittens enter our respective shelters.
To get ahead of this annual influx, prevent unnecessary suffering, and free up resources for other life-saving initiatives, the organizations will be offering $5 male cat neuters at the RCHS shelter, 765 Stevens Road in Pittsford, on April 10 and 24; and at the Homeward Bound shelter, 236 Boardman St. in Middlebury on April 22, 28 and 29.
No appointment is necessary, but all cats must arrive in a secure carrier or trap and should skip breakfast. Drop off in Pittsford is between 9 a.m. and noon. No cats will be accepted after noon. Drop off in Middlebury is between 8 and 11 a.m. No cats will be accepted after 11 a.m. Cash only; exact change required.
Turkey-calling
CASTLETON — The 17th annual Bart Jacob Memorial Youth Turkey Calling Contest will be held April 15 at Kehoe Conservation Camp in Castleton. Doors open at 10 a.m. with the contest starting at 11 a.m. Lunch will be available for purchase. The Oxbow Mountain 4-H Club also will hold an auction and gun raffle, with proceeds to support club activities.
The competition is hosted by Oxbow Mountain 4-H Club of Pawlet and underwritten by Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. Anyone ages 18 and younger may enter. Contestants may use either a store-bought or handmade turkey call. There is no entry fee to participate. Registration by April 7 is encouraged, although walk-ins are welcome. To sign up, visit go.uvm.edu/turkeycall online.
For more information, email powertomove@hotmail.com or call 802-394-2445.
History Day
BURLINGTON — The Vermont Historical Society will host Vermont History Day Saturday, April 8, at UVM’s Davis Center in Burlington. Over 230 students from around the state will compete at this annual educational competition and earn a chance to advance to the National History Day competition June 11 through 15 at the University of Maryland, College Park.
This year’s theme is titled “Frontiers in History: People, Places, Ideas.” The program is open to Vermont students in grades 5 through 12 and home-study students ages 10 to 18. For more information, visit vermonthistory.org/historyday online.
Butterflies survey
The Vermont Center for Ecostudies is recruiting volunteers to help search fields and fens, mountains and meadows, and their backyards to help document the status of Vermont’s butterflies.
Butterflies were largely a mystery in Vermont before completion of the first Vermont Butterfly Atlas (2002-07). Twenty years later, the second atlas will detect changes in butterfly populations and provide information for environmental management and policy. Vermont is home to over 100 butterfly species, with several new species discovered by butterfly watchers since the last butterfly atlas, including North America’s largest butterfly, the Eastern Giant Swallowtail.
For more information and to join the survey, visit val.vtecostudies.org/projects/vermont-butterfly-atlas online.
Goat dairies
This spring, free tours of five goat dairies will be an opportunity to meet with goat dairy producers and hear from UVM Extension dairy specialists about parlor and barn design, herd health, goat dairy financials, grazing, value-added production considerations and related topics. The sessions are open to goat dairy producers, agricultural service providers and anyone considering starting a goat dairy or transitioning from a cow dairy farm.
All sessions will run from noon to 2 p.m. Refreshments will be provided. Dates and locations are April 19, Joneslan Farm, Hyde Park; May 10, Bridgman Hill Farm, Hardwick; May 23, Tup’s Crossing Farm, Orwell; May 26, Ayers Brook Goat Dairy, Randolph; May 31, Blue Ledge Farm, Salisbury.
To register for one or more farm tours, visit go.uvm.edu/goatdairytours online. To request a disability-related accommodation to participate, call 518-810-6431 or email kelsie.meehan@uvm.edu two weeks in advance.
Rural health care
LEBANON, N.H. — Investigators at Dartmouth Health have received a grant from the National Institutes of Health, as part of the Centers of Biomedical Research Excellence (COBRE) program. The grant, totaling $11,560,812 over five years, will fund a new Center for Rural Health Care Delivery Science and support faculty to conduct research to advance the understanding of health care delivery in a rural setting.
This new center will be led by Sandra L. Wong, MD, chair of surgery at DHMC and the William N. and Bessie Allyn Professor of Surgery at Geisel; and Mark A. Creager, MD, emeritus director of the Heart and Vascular Center at DHMC and the Anna G. Huber Professor of Medicine at Geisel.
IBOTS honored
RUTLAND COUNTY — Rutland County’s very own high school robotics team, Team 2370_The IBOTS, were awarded the Engineering Inspiration Award at the FIRST Robotics Challenge (FRC) Week 3 event held March 17-18 at Western New England University in Springfield, Massachusetts.
The IBOTS met the design challenges of the current 2023 FRC Season, themed Charged Up!, of designing, building and operating an innovative 125-pound robot within a strict set of parameters and guidelines to accomplish several distinct tasks.
Team 2370_The IBOTS, is headed to Worcester Polytechnic Institute March 31 through April 2 to compete with 40 teams, at the event their Alliance won last year. Stream the matches online starting 10 a.m. Saturday at www.twitch.tv/NEFIRST_blue and www.twitch.tv/NEFIRST_orange on Twitch.
Youth opportunity
MONTPELIER — The Future of Vermont Action Team is launching a statewide Youth Opportunity Initiative, facilitated by Vermont Council on Rural Development, to draw input from youth, community members, parents, advocates, municipal leaders, educators, school administrators, business owners, policy experts and more, to identify strategies and action to advance youth opportunity, aspiration and community connection.
The first public forum will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at Oxbow High School in Bradford: all Upper Valley community members are invited. The second forum will be May 23 in St. Albans and cover the northwest region of the state. Dates for additional forums will be available at www.futureofvermont.org/youth-opportunity-initiative online. Online surveys will also be made available.
Spring construction
With the spring construction season ahead, the Department of Environmental Conservation wants to remind Vermonters about additional requirements to help protect the state’s waterways. Construction activities require a Construction Stormwater Permit under the Vermont Construction General Permit 3-9020 when total land disturbance is: Equal to or greater than 1 acre, or; Less than 1 acre, but is part of a larger common plan of development, if the larger development will ultimately result in the disturbance of 1 or more acres. Permittees must have an Erosion Prevention and Sediment Control plan. From marking construction limits to installing stone check dams, measures in the EPSC plan must follow the Vermont Standards and Specifications.
Teachers conference
WARREN — The Vermont Council on Literacy, formerly the Vermont Council on Reading, will hold its spring conference May 5 at Sugarbush Resort and Conference Center in Warren. Ralph Fletcher, author of books for children and young adults, will be the keynote speaker at this opportunity for Vermont teachers to gather. To register, visit vermontcouncilonliteracy.org online.
Nominations needed
Nominations for the 2023 Vermont Dairy Farm of the Year award will be accepted until May 1. Previous nominees who were not chosen as the winner may be nominated again. The winner is chosen by a committee of past award recipients who visit the finalists’ farms in early summer. Each farm is evaluated on criteria, including overall farm management, milk quality, pastures and crops, innovative practices and leadership in agricultural organizations and the community. Download the nomination form at go.uvm.edu/vdfya online. To request a copy of the form by mail, email peggy.manahan@uvm.edu or call 800-639-2130.
Farm stewardship
A new state-funded program, the Vermont Farmer Ecosystem Stewardship Program, will assist Vermont farmers to achieve high levels of stewardship on their land by supporting them to enroll in the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service (USDA NRCS) Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP). CSP helps land managers enhance natural resources and improve their business operations. CSP requires producers to meet certain environmental objectives and commit to five years of enhanced conservation on their land. In return, producers receive an annual conservation payment. To apply for CSP, producers must first contact their local Farm Services Agency (FSA) to ensure their farm records are up-to-date, and then submit a CSP application to NRCS by April 21. Producers must complete a separate application for state assistance under the Vermont Farmer Ecosystem Stewardship Program by May 8. Application materials and more information can be found at agriculture.vermont.gov/CSP-Assist online.
Hauser now director
SOUTH BURLINGTON — Four Seasons Sotheby’s International Realty announced Deborah Hauser has joined the company as director of strategic growth. She comes to the company with over 20 years of real estate experience in sales, marketing, coaching, mentoring and operations. Hauser has been part of Sotheby’s for much of her career, beginning as a sales associate with Daniel Gale SIR and eventually rising to chief operating officer.
In 2021, in the Boston area, she was principal broker for an independent start-up and was named an “Achiever” by RIS Media; has been recognized as Top 50 Women in Business by Long Island Business News; and named an Outstanding Woman in Real Estate by Boston Real Estate Times in 2022. Hauser recently completed the T3 Fellow Program.
{span style=”font-size: 1.17em;”}Farm mapping{/span}During the summer 2023, 40 dairy farmers can get assistance developing animal disease emergency plans via the Vermont Dairy Mapping Project. The project will help farmers use a mapping tool to prepare their response to a foreign animal disease outbreak, such as foot-and-mouth disease. Farms are being recruited during spring for the project that will run in June and early July. A newly developed application, the Secure Ag Farm Mapping App, will be used to create enhanced plan maps. For more information on how to participate in the project, email sfsne@uvm.edu.
Snow goose
Vermont has a special spring snow goose hunting opportunity that will be held from March 11 through April 23. In keeping with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service annual Conservation Order, Vermont will hold a similar Spring Snow Goose Conservation Order statewide in 2023 to allow the reduction of the over-population of migrating greater and lesser snow geese as well as Ross’ geese. During spring migration, snow geese typically move through the Champlain Valley in late March and early April. They usually pass through Vermont quickly in route to their spring staging areas along the St. Lawrence River Valley. They remain there for about a month before moving on to their nesting areas in the Eastern Canadian Arctic.
The daily bag limit is 15 snow geese, and there is no possession limit. Waterfowl hunting regulations in effect last fall will apply with the exception that unplugged shotguns and electronic calls may be used and shooting hours will be extended until one half-hour after sunset. For a permit and regulations, visit the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department website.
Active bears
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department has begun to receive reports of bears coming out of their dens as the weather warms. Bear incidents have been on the rise over the past several years. Officials believe this trend is a result of Vermont’s healthy black bear population learning to associate people and food over multiple generations. The department asks Vermonters to take the following proactive steps for coexisting with bears:
— Take down birdfeeders between late March and December.
— Store garbage in bear-proof containers or structures, trash cans alone are not enough.
— Follow the steps on our web page for composting in bear country.
— Use electric fences to keep chickens and honeybees safe.
— Request a bear-proof dumpster from your waste hauler.
— Feed your pets indoors.
— Never feed bears, deliberately or accidentally.
Vermont Fish and Wildlife also asks Vermonters to submit reports of bears engaging in potentially dangerous behavior, on the department’s Living with Black Bears web page.
