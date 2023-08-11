Play festival
MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury Acting Company presents the second annual American Dreaming new play festival Aug. 11-13, at the Swift House Inn Tent. Show times are: 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, for “Cowgirl,” by Justin Aaron Halle; 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, for “Until The Day Is Done,” by Jared Michael Delaney; 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, for “Lessons,” by Matthew Chong; 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, for StoryProv Time, with Andrew Ritter.
Admission is $15 per play, or passes to see all three for $40; StoryProv Time is free to all. Tickets are available at www.townhalltheater.org or call Town Hall Theater Box Office: 802-382-9222. Walk-ins are welcome at the tent.
Foodaroo
MIDDLEBURY — The eighth annual summer celebration of Vermont food, beverages, buskers, bakers and music will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, at Middlebury’s historic Marble Works, River Front Park, outside 137 Maple St., Middlebury. Foodaroo is a family-friendly festival that celebrates Vermont’s culinary artisans and beverage makers, with an emphasis on Addison and Chittenden County vendors and farms. Cover $5 (cash); kids age 12 and under free. Food and beverages available to purchase. Foodaroo donates a portion of proceeds to The Giving Fridge, a community organization offering free and subsidized meals purchased from local restaurants and made with ingredients from local farms and producers.
Vermont namesake
PEARL HARBOR — The Virginia-class, fast-attack submarine, USS Vermont (SSN 792), and its crew of approximately 130 sailors arrived July 27 at its new homeport at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.
Vermont, the first Block IV Virginia-class submarine to enter service, is a new construction submarine, joining the six Virginia-class submarines already assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron (CSS) 1. More than half of the U.S. Navy’s submarine force is based in the Indo-Pacific region because of the area’s strategic importance.
Vermont is the third U.S. Navy ship to be named after the Green Mountain State. The first was one of nine 74-gun warships authorized by Congress in 1816. The second, Battleship No. 20, was commissioned in 1907 and first deployed in December of that year as part of the “Great White Fleet.”
CCC benefit
CASTLETON — Castleton Community Seniors Golf Committee members invite all golfers to the 19th annual Community Center Golf Outing Friday, Sept. 8, at Lake St. Catherine Country Club. Proceeds support the center’s Elderly and Disabled Transportation Program. There will be a $10,000 hole-in-one contest sponsored by Gilmore Home Center, and prizes for low gross, low net, longest drive and closest to pin for both men and women. For more information, call 802-468-3093 or visit www.castletoncsi.org online.
Leadership Institute
The Snelling Center for Government is now accepting applications for the Early Childhood Leadership Institute Class of 2024. The Early Childhood Leadership Institute is designed to stimulate enthusiasm for, and effective participation in, efforts to improve early childhood work in Vermont. ECLI brings a group of diverse participants together for 12 seminar days over six months starting in October. The application deadline is Sept. 1. Visit www.snellingcenter.org for more information or an application.
You are strongly encouraged to apply if you are one or more of the following:
— A professional working with young children and families.
— A parent wanting to expand your own leadership capacity.
— A professional of any sector interested in the complex systems of early childhood and families work.
— Interested in civic engagement through the lens of early childhood and families.
Art in the Park
RUTLAND — Chaffee Art Center’s 62nd annual Art in the Park Summer Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, in Rutland’s Main Street Park at the junction of routes 4 and 7. A voluntary donation is appreciated.
Juried fine artists, craftspeople, specialty food producers are featured, as well as food vendors, live music, free kids’ activities and demonstrations of works in progress. New this year is the chalk art contest, “Chalk Around the Park!” From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, entrants can work their chalk art on the sidewalk that goes around Main Street Park, and winners will be announced at 5 p.m. Open to the public, those who pre-register by email info@chaffeeartcenter.org will be assigned a 3 foot-by-3 foot space to design, and an email with info and criteria will be sent. If inclement weather, the contest will be moved to Sunday.
Volunteers are needed to help during the event from set-up on Friday to gates on Saturday and Sunday. To sign up, email info@chaffeeartcenter.org or call 802-775-0356.
Democrat women
Emerge Vermont, an organization for recruiting and training Democrat women to run for office, announced it is accepting applications from now until Oct. 20, for its 2024 Signature Training five-month program expected to begin on Jan. 6, 2024. This training program offers Democrat women who are accepted over 70 hours of education intended to inspire them to run for office and gives them the tools to win. Visit vt.emergeamerica.org/application-process for more information.
Book sale
RUTLAND — The August Friends of the Rutland Free Library Book Sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at 10 Court St. in Rutland. Featured are thousands of organized, gently used books, CDs, DVDs and puzzles for all ages, as well as a selection of rare and antique books. All purchases by donation only. Limit of two grocery bags per family. No book dealers. Proceeds support library programs, collections and designated projects.
Folk trio
POULTNEY — Bread & Bones folk trio, comprised of Ripton’s Beth Duquette and Richard Ruane with Mitch Barron on bass, will perform from 6 to 7:15 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, at Stone Valley Arts, 145 East Main St. in Poultney, as part of the Front Porch Music Series. A suggested donation of $10 is welcome.
Nominations needed
POULTNEY — Nominations are being sought for the 2023 Poultney Citizen of the Year. The award is given each year to a Poultney citizen who has contributed to the betterment of the Poultney community, provided continuing outstanding service to the community, and who demonstrates the true spirit of service. The award presentation will be held in October. He or she will also be part of the Official Tree Tapping Ceremony at the next Maplefest in March, and serve as grand marshal in the next Fourth of July parade.
You do not need to be a Poultney resident to submit a nomination. Nominations can be sent by email to PoultneyVtChamber@gmail.com, or by mail to PACC Citizen of the Year, P.O. Box 151, Poultney, VT 05764. They may also be dropped off at the Chamber of Commerce office at the Stonebridge. Nominations must be received by 5 p.m. Sept. 20. For more information, call 802-287-2010, visit www.poultneyareachamber.com or email PoultneyVtChamber@gmail.com.
Vehicle donation
Vermont Public has announced a new partnership with the Burlington-based nonprofit Good News Garage to administer its vehicle donation program. The program will support public media in Vermont and could provide necessary transportation to families in the state. Good News Garage accepts almost any vehicle that can be towed away: cars, trucks, motorcycles, RVs, boats, planes, ATVs, even farm equipment. For more information, visit vermontpublic.org/donate-a-vehicle or call 877-448-3288.
HR awards
The SHRM Vermont State Council announced the opening of nominations for the Dolly Shaw Vermont Human Resources Professional of the Year Award and the Vermont Emerging Human Resources Professional of the Year Award. These honors recognize HR professionals for performance and contributions to the field of human resources management. Nominations can be submitted no later than Friday, Aug. 18, at shrmvt.org/HR_Awards.
Compost operators
Registration is now open for the Vermont Compost Operator Certification Training. Hosted by The 131° School of Composting, and presented by the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources, this daylong, in-person workshop Sept. 15 in Williston, will provide participants with a Compost Operator Certificate, which meets the ANR requirements for small, medium and large compost facility operators. The course is limited to Vermont residents and site operators working in the state. Registration is $30 at Eventbrite.com.
In addition to the training, consulting services are available to eligible food scrap composters on an ongoing basis. Email James@CompostTechnicalServices.com for more information.
Book collection
Rutland County Solid Waste District (RCSWD) and Solid Waste Alliance Communities (SWAC) announced collaboration with Discover Books to launch a book collection program in multiple Rutland County locations.
Although books are mostly paper, they are challenging to recycle because of the adhesives that bind them. Discover Books is a book collection and online reselling company which re-distributes, resells, donates and recycles used books. Over 10 million books have been donated to nonprofit organizations in North America and internationally. Over 500 million pounds of paper have been recycled, saving books from landfill demise.
In addition to all hardcover and softcover books, Discover Books also collects videos, DVDs and audiobooks. If interested in hosting a collection box, email outreach@rcswd.com or solidwastealliancecommunities@gmail.com online.
Samara Fund
Funding is now available through the Samara Fund, which is directed by a group of queer and trans Vermonters committed to transformational grants and scholarships to Vermonters who demonstrate their dedication to the empowerment, health and safety of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and HIV positive (LGBTQ+) people. Nonprofits or community groups may apply at any time this summer for up to $5,000. Applications will be accepted through 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31. For more information, visit vermontcf.org/samara.
Composter course
Registration is now open for UVM Extension’s Vermont Master Composter course teaching the basics of backyard composting. The online course opens on Sept. 1, runs for eight weeks and course materials will be available to participants until Nov. 16.
Topics to be covered include the biology of composting, the decomposition process, site and bin selection considerations, composting in community settings, compost “recipes” and uses, troubleshooting (including how to keep critters out of your compost) and Vermont’s Universal Recycling Law (Act 148).
Two tracks are offered. The at-your-pace track allows participants to move through the course at their own leisure. The volunteer track is for anyone interested in becoming a certified Vermont Master Composter to help teach people in their community to become better composters. It includes an in-person workshop and live discussion sessions with instructors offered via Zoom on Thursdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m., beginning Sept. 7.
The cost is $50 for Vermonters and $150 for out-of-state residents and covers all materials. To register or learn more, visit go.uvm.edu/mastercomposter. To request a disability-related accommodation to participate, email debra.heleba@uvm.edu or call 802-656-1777 by Aug. 15.
Mentors needed
Summer is when the need for the programs at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Vermont (BBBS-VT) become the most critical. Mentors to a youth in Vermont are most needed now. It is a one hour per week commitment. There are 150 children on the BBBS-VT waiting list; they are “Littles” waiting to receive a “Big.” To become a “Big,” email info@bbbsvt.org or call 802-689-0092.
Landscape awards
Seven landscape projects were recently recognized by the 2023 Vermont Public Places Awards program for promoting positive public uses and benefits through innovative and creative preservation or enhancement of exterior or interior public space, green corridors and networks of spaces.
The biennial awards are co-sponsored by the Vermont Chapter of the American Society of Landscape Architects, the American Institute of Architects Vermont, the Vermont Planners Association and the Vermont Urban and Community Forestry program. A jury of prominent Vermont planners, architects, landscape architects and community and urban forestry professionals selected this year’s recipients.
Two types of awards were presented. Projects that are enriched by planning or design or that increase awareness of the benefits of creating public spaces and/or connecting downtowns, village centers or city neighborhoods to natural areas devoted to conservation, recreation and working lands were considered for Merit Awards. Honor Award recipients met those same criteria but included a significant feature or stood out as being exceptional overall. All recipients received a certificate and recognition in a special ceremony earlier this year.
Merit Award recipients: Burr and Burton Academy Founders Hall and Courtyard, Manchester; Charlotte Library Rain Garden, Charlotte.
Honor Award recipients: Kingdom Trails Network Capacity Study, East Burke; Missisquoi Valley Rail Trail Marketing, Branding and Wayfinding Plan, northwestern Vermont; Slate Quarry Park, Poultney; Swinging Bridge Pocket Park, Chester; Teagle’s Landing, Woodstock.
Hemp tour
PROCTOR — On Aug. 2, Zion Growers will offer a guided tour at 9:15 a.m. of its soon-to-be hemp processing operation, located at Vermont Marble Museum in Proctor. The industrial hemp fiber processing company was founded in 2019 by cousins Travis Samuels and Brandon McFarlane in Barnet and moved to its current location three years later.
The tour will be followed by a discussion of opportunities to design green building and home products using fibers from hemp and other crops grown in Vermont. This “Hemp for Green Design” event is open to the general public. There is no charge to attend, but registration is required by Aug. 1 at go.uvm.edu/hemp-fiber online. If requiring a disability-related accommodation to participate, contact email sbhodgson@uvm.edu by July 25. For more information, call 802-656-4557.
Call for artists
POULTNEY — The Stone Valley Arts artist member in-person show will run from Saturday, Oct. 14 to Sunday, Dec. 10, with an artists’ reception from 5 to 7 p.m. on opening day. Following the in-person show, the art will go digital for the winter at www.stonevalleyarts.org online. The shows are open to registered artist members only who receive a link to the entry form via email. Artists may submit pieces for consideration from now through Aug. 31.
