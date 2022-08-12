4-H teens on the July 14 food tasting tour, sponsored by Yankee Farm Credit and University of Vermont Extension 4-H, stopped at Rosie’s Restaurant in Middlebury for lunch. They were (left to right) Katherine, Erin and Alexis Whipple, Bridport; Mackenzie Chase, Bristol; Isabella Wilbur, Orwell; Wendy Sorrell, UVM Extension 4-H livestock educator; Samantha Flint, Brookfield; and Hailey Chase, Bristol.