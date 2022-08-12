Teens’ Tour
BURLINGTON — Seven Vermont 4-H teens with an interest in food production and related career opportunities had the opportunity to visit several businesses in Addison and Chittenden Counties on a food tasting tour, July 14.
Yankee Farm Credit and University of Vermont (UVM) Extension 4-H sponsored the tour, which was open to 4-H’ers, ages 14-18, from throughout the state. The group visited five farms and agribusinesses with lunch at Rosie’s Restaurant, a popular family-style restaurant in Middlebury for more than 40 years.
Participating in the full-day tour were Hailey and Mackenzie Chase, Bristol; Samantha Flint, Brookfield; Alexis, Erin and Katherine Whipple, Bridport; and Isabella Wilbur, Orwell. They were accompanied by Liz Kenton, UVM Extension Youth Agriculture Project coordinator, and Wendy Sorrell, UVM Extension 4-H livestock educator.
Each year Yankee Farm Credit and UVM Extension 4-H team up to offer a tour in Vermont, New Hampshire or New York to educate teens about different aspects of agriculture and related career choices. To learn more about these Tri-State Agricultural Tours, contact Liz Kenton at liz.kenton@uvm.edu or Wendy Sorrell at wendy.sorrell@uvm.edu.
American Dreaming
MIDDLEBURY — After receiving over 100 submissions from playwrights across the country, Middlebury Acting Company has selected three vibrant new plays that address the question: What does the American Dream mean today? The festival aims to amplify three exciting new voices in theater, support the chosen playwrights as they continue to develop their plays, and invite the community to engage with the new play development process through staged readings, moderated talkbacks with the playwrights, and playwriting workshops. Each Staged Reading will be followed by a moderated discussion with the playwright, audience and actors.
Under The Swift House Inn Tent in Middlebury, Aug. 18, 19 & 20 Performances Friday, 7 p.m., Saturday 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Show tickets can be purchased through the Town Hall Theater Box Office individually for $15 each, or Festival passes for all three readings can be purchased for $40. Tickets also available for walk-ups at the Tent. Registration for the three Playwrighting Workshops will also be available through Town Hall Theater. Individual workshops cost $20 each, or you can register for all three workshops for a fee of $50. Registration is limited to 20 participants per workshop.
Audubon walk
WEST RUTLAND — Join birders on the monthly marsh walk in this Audubon Important Birding Area, for the 3.7-mile loop, or go halfway. Meet at 7 a.m. Aug. 13, at the West Rutland marsh boardwalk kiosk on Marble Street. Email birding@rutlandcountyaudubon.org for more information.
Art in the ParkRUTLAND — Chaffee Art Center’s 61st annual Art in the Park Summer Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, in Rutland’s Main Street Park at the junction of routes 4 and 7. Juried fine artists, craftspeople, specialty food producers, live music, and kid’s activities are featured. A voluntary donation is appreciated. Volunteers are needed to help from setup on Friday to gates on Saturday and Sunday; email info@chaffeeartcenter.org to sign up, or call (802) 775-0356.
Colonial DayCASTLETON — Hostesses in colonial attire greet guests in homes along Castleton’s historic Main Street during the 82nd annual Colonial Day House Tour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, rain or shine. A free ice cream social will be held on the lawn of Castleton Library. Tickets are $20 ($18 for seniors) and can be purchased at ticket booths on Main Street. For more information, call (802) 468-5691, email rileytjvt@comcast.net or visit www.castletonhistorichousetour.org online.
Ride for the CureSOUTH WOODSTOCK — Registration is now open for the Susan G. Komen breast cancer organization’s 2022 Komen Vermont Ride for the Cure on Oct. 10. The 13th annual ride will be held in person at the Green Mountain Horse Association in South Woodstock. A virtual ride option is available to riders wishing to #RideWhereYouAre.
Registration is free but all riders are required to meet a minimum fundraising commitment: adults/survivors $150 and youth riders (ages 12-17) $75. For more information, email LManess@komen.org or call (802) 548-4691.
Church bicentennialPOULTNEY — Stone Valley Arts thanks everyone who attended SVA’s Celebration of the Old Stone Church Bicentennial that took place July 10. Special thanks go to Carolyn Stellatella for organizing the big hug and to Ennis Dulling of Poultney Historical Society, Meg Campbell of the Preservation Trust of Vermont, Sarah Pelkey of Poultney Downtown Development, and Dick Weis and Burnham Holmes, founders of SVA, for their informative and generous presentations. Many thanks to Krista Rupe for her research and work in obtaining the historic marker for the building. And thanks to Calypso Connections, Backyard Brass Band, Poultney’s Welsh Choir, and the BBQ Barbershop Quartet for the music. Thanks to the many volunteers who helped make the event happen. It was a memorable day for Stone Valley Arts and Poultney.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@rutlandherald.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
