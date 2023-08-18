Lake hazard
Cyanobacteria blooms have closed Lake Champlain beaches regularly this summer. To protect yourself, your loved ones and pets, understand how to recognize them, and what you should do if a bloom is present at a beach you visit.
Cyanobacteria, aka blue-green algae, can sometimes contain toxins. These toxins can irritate skin and cause hay fever symptoms by touching or inhaling them. If ingested, the toxins can affect nervous system functioning and have been known to kill dogs. While not all cyanobacteria blooms are toxic, there is no way of knowing whether toxins are present in a cyanobacteria bloom at any given time.
Cyanobacteria blooms can look foamy or like pea soup or spilled paint. They can also form streaks in the water. They are generally green to blue-green in color, but they can also be red, brown, or white. They can form scums, clumps or floating mats that can accumulate on shore and give off a foul smell.
Warming waters, nutrient runoff and more intense rainstorms contribute to the increasing frequency of cyanobacteria blooms, as well as legacy phosphorus, the accumulated phosphorus in the sediments of Lake Champlain. The more each individual can do to prevent stormwater runoff from leaving their own property, the less phosphorus will reach Lake Champlain. As a resident, some simple ways to reduce phosphorus runoff include:
— Installing rain gardens or rain barrels.
— Clearing leaves and other debris from storm drains.
— Getting a soil test before using fertilizer that contains phosphorus.
— Volunteering with a local watershed organization that is taking steps to prevent erosion from lakeshores or streambanks by planting native trees and shrubs.
Leadership award
Vermont Natural Resources Council will give its 2023 Arthur Gibb Award for Individual Leadership to Darby Bradley, in recognition of his over-three-decades-long career dedicated to Vermont’s land and people. Darby was formerly VNRC assistant director and staff attorney, president of the Vermont Land Trust and chair of the Vermont Environmental Board under Gov. Kunin. VNRC will present the award to Darby at VNRC’s Annual Meeting Sept. 21 at Lareau Farm Inn in Waitsfield.
During his time at VNRC, Bradley helped create the Environmental Law Manual, and helped design four different open space protection programs to preserve open space in Hartland. He termed the Hartland project a “major defeat” when voters rejected the proposals, but credited it with laying the foundation for two alternative methods of open space conservation, land trusts and the current use property tax program.
Hunter education
Vermont’s volunteer hunter education instructors are now holding a limited number of courses statewide. A person must pass the basic hunter education course before they can purchase their first hunting license. The courses will be listed as they become available on Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s website www.vtfishandwildlife.com. On the Home page, click on Hunt and then Hunter Education and Find the Right Class for You. Visit www.register-ed.com/programs/vermont to register for a course.
Bats inside house?
Summer is when some species of bats gather in colonies, to raise their young in human-made structures such as houses, barns, office buildings and bat houses, but fall is the safe time to get them out as colonies are starting to disperse now that young bats can fly.
Although rarely detected in the general bat population, rabies is a deadly disease. If you have been in direct contact with a bat, have found a bat in a bedroom while sleeping or in a room with an unattended child, a pet, a person with a cognitive disability, or an intoxicated person, call the Rabies Hotline at 800-4RABIES (800-472-2437).
Living with wildlife means considering the health and well-being of both the public and these fragile wildlife species. Instructions for safely capturing, containing and releasing a bat found inside can be found at www.vtfishandwildlife.com or call 802-353-4818 or email Alyssa.Bennett@vermont.gov. Here, you can also obtain a list of professionals who perform safe evictions.
RRMC news
RUTLAND — U.S. News & World Report has named Rutland Regional Medical Center as a 2023-24 High Performing hospital for hip replacement and knee replacement. This is the highest distinction a hospital can earn for U.S. News’ Best Hospitals Procedures & Conditions ratings. Rutland Regional was one of only two Vermont hospitals in Vermont to achieve high recognition for both hip and knee replacement.
On Thursday, Aug. 3, Scott Whittier, warning coordination meteorologist for the Vermont office of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, presented the StormReady® Certification to Rutland Regional Medical Center, the first Vermont hospital to received it. To become a StormReady Supporter, the hospital’s emergency preparedness team worked on incorporating weather preparedness into their existing emergency action plans, ensuring the hospital receive and disseminate emergency weather information, preparedness activities, and action items in the case of hazardous weather.
Blood donations
BURLINGTON — The American Red Cross has seen a shortfall of about 25,000 blood donations in the first two months of the summer. Right now, the Red Cross especially needs type O negative, type O positive, type B negative and type A negative blood donors as well as platelet donors. For those who don’t know their blood type, making a donation is an easy way to find out this important personal health information. Schedule an appointment by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-733-2767. Donors throughout the month of August will get a $10 e-gift card to a movie merchant of their choice.
Brattleboro — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 26, Winston Prouty Center-Thomas Hall, 209 Austine Drive.
Bristol — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 26, Federated Church, 37 North St.
Fair Haven — Noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 28, American Legion Post #49, 72 South Main St.
Killington — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 22, Grand Resort Hotel, 228 East Mountain Road.
Manchester Center — Noon to 5 p.m. Aug. 25, Zion Episcopal Church, 5167 Main St.
Middlebury — 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Aug. 16, EMS Building, 55 Collins Drive; 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 28, American Legion, 49 Wilson Road; 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Aug. 29, Vermont Hard Cider, 1321 Exchange St.
Putney — 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Aug. 31, Next Stage, 15 Kimball Hill.
Rutland — Noon to 5 p.m. Aug. 30, Elks Lodge #345, 44-46 Pleasant St.
Vergennes — 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Aug. 19, Victory Baptist Church, 862 US-7.
West Rutland — 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Aug. 21, Town Hall, 35 Marble St.
White River Junction — 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Aug. 30, Riverbank Church, 259 Holiday Drive.
Windsor — 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 21, Elks Lodge, 156 Main St.
Nesting complete
Hikers and rock climbers can return to Vermont cliffs now that peregrine falcon nesting season has ended. The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department has confirmed all the young falcons have learned to fly and should not be disturbed by human presence on the cliffs. On behalf of the department, biologists and volunteers monitored peregrine pairs that occupied at least 50 Vermont cliffs in early spring and summer. Peregrine falcons were removed from the state’s Threatened and Endangered Species List in 2005. Ongoing cooperation from recreationists and continued monitoring efforts by Vermont Fish and Wildlife and Audubon Vermont will help ensure the peregrine’s recovery in future years.
Hemlock management
The eastern hemlock (Tsuga canadensis) is considered a foundational species in northern forests with ecological, economic and cultural significance helping to create favorable conditions for other plants and animals, so any decline or loss in hemlock will have a ripple effect. Hemlock is vulnerable to the impact of climate change and spread of invasive species, including the hemlock woolly adelgid (HWA) and elongate hemlock scale (EHS). The Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation, UVM Extension, Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Atowi project collaborated on developing the Management Guide for Eastern Hemlock Conservation in Vermont. This guide offers strategies for maintaining hemlock stands in Vermont’s forests. To view the guide, visit: go.uvm.edu/hemlock.
Activity challenge
Vermont Destination Imagination national education nonprofit is looking for teams of Vermont youth to collaborate on creative challenges in which they are the decision-makers, artists, inventors and performers. There are short challenges that require quick thinking and a longer challenge in a focus area of science, technology, engineering, fine arts, improvisation, service learning, or early learning. For more information, email vtdicreativity@gmail.com
CCC benefit
CASTLETON — Castleton Community Seniors Golf Committee members invite all golfers to the 19th annual Community Center Golf Outing Friday, Sept. 8, at Lake St. Catherine Country Club. Proceeds support the center’s Elderly and Disabled Transportation Program. There will be a $10,000 hole-in-one contest sponsored by Gilmore Home Center, and prizes for low gross, low net, longest drive and closest to pin for both men and women. For more information, call 802-468-3093 or visit www.castletoncsi.org online.
Leadership Institute
The Snelling Center for Government is now accepting applications for the Early Childhood Leadership Institute Class of 2024. The Early Childhood Leadership Institute is designed to stimulate enthusiasm for, and effective participation in, efforts to improve early childhood work in Vermont. ECLI brings a group of diverse participants together for 12 seminar days over six months starting in October. The application deadline is Sept. 1. Visit www.snellingcenter.org for more information or an application.
You are strongly encouraged to apply if you are one or more of the following:
— A professional working with young children and families.
— A parent wanting to expand your own leadership capacity.
— A professional of any sector interested in the complex systems of early childhood and families work.
— Interested in civic engagement through the lens of early childhood and families.
Democrat women
Emerge Vermont, an organization for recruiting and training Democrat women to run for office, announced it is accepting applications from now until Oct. 20, for its 2024 Signature Training five-month program expected to begin on Jan. 6, 2024. This training program offers Democrat women who are accepted over 70 hours of education intended to inspire them to run for office and gives them the tools to win. Visit vt.emergeamerica.org/application-process for more information.
Nominations needed
POULTNEY — Nominations are being sought for the 2023 Poultney Citizen of the Year. The award is given each year to a Poultney citizen who has contributed to the betterment of the Poultney community, provided continuing outstanding service to the community, and who demonstrates the true spirit of service. The award presentation will be held in October. He or she will also be part of the Official Tree Tapping Ceremony at the next Maplefest in March, and serve as grand marshal in the next Fourth of July parade.
You do not need to be a Poultney resident to submit a nomination. Nominations can be sent by email to PoultneyVtChamber@gmail.com, or by mail to PACC Citizen of the Year, P.O. Box 151, Poultney, VT 05764. They may also be dropped off at the Chamber of Commerce office at the Stonebridge. Nominations must be received by 5 p.m. Sept. 20. For more information, call 802-287-2010, visit www.poultneyareachamber.com or email PoultneyVtChamber@gmail.com.
Call for artists
POULTNEY — The Stone Valley Arts artist member in-person show will run from Saturday, Oct. 14 to Sunday, Dec. 10, with an artists’ reception from 5 to 7 p.m. on opening day. Following the in-person show, the art will go digital for the winter at www.stonevalleyarts.org online. The shows are open to registered artist members only who receive a link to the entry form via email. Artists may submit pieces for consideration from now through Aug. 31.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at middleburyreader@rutlandherald.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.
Compost operators
Registration is now open for the Vermont Compost Operator Certification Training. Hosted by The 131° School of Composting, and presented by the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources, this daylong, in-person workshop Sept. 15 in Williston, will provide participants with a Compost Operator Certificate, which meets the ANR requirements for small, medium and large compost facility operators. The course is limited to Vermont residents and site operators working in the state. Registration is $30 at Eventbrite.com.
In addition to the training, consulting services are available to eligible food scrap composters on an ongoing basis. Email James@CompostTechnicalServices.com for more information.
Book collection
Rutland County Solid Waste District (RCSWD) and Solid Waste Alliance Communities (SWAC) announced collaboration with Discover Books to launch a book collection program in multiple Rutland County locations.
Although books are mostly paper, they are challenging to recycle because of the adhesives that bind them. Discover Books is a book collection and online reselling company which re-distributes, resells, donates and recycles used books. Over 10 million books have been donated to nonprofit organizations in North America and internationally. Over 500 million pounds of paper have been recycled, saving books from landfill demise.
In addition to all hardcover and softcover books, Discover Books also collects videos, DVDs and audiobooks. If interested in hosting a collection box, email outreach@rcswd.com or solidwastealliancecommunities@gmail.com online.
Mentors needed
Summer is when the need for the programs at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Vermont (BBBS-VT) become the most critical. Mentors to a youth in Vermont are most needed now. It is a one hour per week commitment. There are 150 children on the BBBS-VT waiting list; they are “Littles” waiting to receive a “Big.” To become a “Big,” email info@bbbsvt.org or call 802-689-0092.
Landscape awards
Seven landscape projects were recently recognized by the 2023 Vermont Public Places Awards program for promoting positive public uses and benefits through innovative and creative preservation or enhancement of exterior or interior public space, green corridors and networks of spaces.
The biennial awards are co-sponsored by the Vermont Chapter of the American Society of Landscape Architects, the American Institute of Architects Vermont, the Vermont Planners Association and the Vermont Urban and Community Forestry program. A jury of prominent Vermont planners, architects, landscape architects and community and urban forestry professionals selected this year’s recipients.
Two types of awards were presented. Projects that are enriched by planning or design or that increase awareness of the benefits of creating public spaces and/or connecting downtowns, village centers or city neighborhoods to natural areas devoted to conservation, recreation and working lands were considered for Merit Awards. Honor Award recipients met those same criteria but included a significant feature or stood out as being exceptional overall. All recipients received a certificate and recognition in a special ceremony earlier this year.
Merit Award recipients: Burr and Burton Academy Founders Hall and Courtyard, Manchester; Charlotte Library Rain Garden, Charlotte.
Honor Award recipients: Kingdom Trails Network Capacity Study, East Burke; Missisquoi Valley Rail Trail Marketing, Branding and Wayfinding Plan, northwestern Vermont; Slate Quarry Park, Poultney; Swinging Bridge Pocket Park, Chester; Teagle’s Landing, Woodstock.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at middleburyreader@rutlandherald.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.