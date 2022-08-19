OVUHS honored
BRANDON — CFES (College For Every Student) Brilliant Pathways announces 28 Schools of Distinction across the United States and Ireland, including Otter Valley Union High School. The competitive award acknowledges the development and execution of a plan for the entire student body to become college and career ready through the CFES 10-Point College and Career Readiness Plan.
Health ambassador
BURLINGTON — Teens with an interest in mental health and well-being may apply to become a Teen Health and Wellness Ambassador. The University of Vermont Ext. 4–H Health HEROES (Health Education Resources for Outreach, Engagement and Service) program will provide free training for 20 Vermont teens, ages 14-18, to help them promote healthy living in their community. Applications will be accepted at go.uvm.edu/health-heroes until Sept. 9. Enrollment in 4-H is not required. For more information, email mcoan@uvm.edu.
MedQuest 2.0
RUTLAND — Nine Rutland County high school students recently completed Southern Vermont Area Health Education Center’s MedQuest 2.0 program held Aug. 3-5 at Rutland Regional Medical Center. MedQuest is designed to further their understanding of health careers available to them in Vermont. These students were part of a group of 20, who performed hands-on activities like practicing knee examinations in pairs, and suturing with kits that were provided. All their learning modules were guided by first-year medical students from the Robert Larner College of Medicine at the University of Vermont.
Grant applications
WATERBURY CENTER — The Children’s Literacy Foundation (CLiF) is currently accepting applications for the fall 2022 At-Risk grant program. The deadline to apply is Monday, Aug. 29. CLiF’s At-Risk program provides literacy activities, support, and new books to children up to age 12 in Vermont and New Hampshire who are at higher risk of growing up with low literacy skills. Partnering organizations include early childhood education centers, afterschool programs, parent-child programs, shelters, community centers and English Language Learner classrooms. For more information, visit clifonline.org/literacy-programs/at-risk-children online.
Golf for a Cause
CASTLETON — The Castleton Community Center Golf Committee invites all area golfers to the 18th Annual Outing to be held Friday, Sept. 9, at Lake St. Catherine Country Club. To benefit the Center’s Elderly and Disabled Transportation program, the event features 18 holes (Captain & Crew format) a $10,000 hole-in-one-contest plus prizes for low gross, low net, longest drive and closet to pin for both men and women. The $100 registration fee includes greens fee, golf cart, lunch, prizes and after play hors d’oeuvres. To register, call (802) 468-3093 or visit www.castletoncsi.org online.
Accepting applications
Emerge Vermont, the state’s organization for recruiting and training Democratic women to run for office, announced it will accept applications for its 2023 Signature Training Program from now until Nov. 1, with the five-month program expected to begin Jan. 21. Women will receive over 70 hours of in-depth education intended to inspire them to run for office and gives them the tools to win. For more information, visit vt.emergeamerica.org/application-process online.
Tuition-free training
The new Vermont Trades Scholarship Forgivable Loan Program, administered by Vermont Student Assistance Corp. (VSAC), will offer funding for tuition, initial licensing fees and exam fees for qualified recipients who enroll in high-need trades training and certificate programs.
Applications are accepted until all funds have been awarded. Programs beginning after Sept. 1 are eligible. Awards are in the form of an interest-free loan which is forgiven when the recipient signs a promissory note and completes working in their profession in Vermont for a minimum of one year following licensure or certification completion for each year of funding received.
Additional funding provides scholarships and forgivable loans for eligible students pursuing careers in critical fields such as early childhood education, nursing, dentistry, mental health care, and more.
For more information, visit www.vsac.org/workforce-development-funding or call (888) 253-4819.
COVID surge
As COVID-19 cases see a summer uptick across the country, the University of Vermont Health Network is urging everyone to continue following mitigation efforts to help keep family, friends and neighbors safe and healthy. Parents should also consider vaccinating children now, before school resumes. In Vermont and northern New York, COVID case rates remain relatively low despite the increased transmissibility of the BA.5 variant, but experts say people can still ensure the number of serious cases of COVID-19 remains manageable:
— Be ready to mask in crowded indoor spaces if community transmission levels rise.
— Understand that different people will take different precautions in response to different risks.
— Those age 50 and older should receive a second booster shot if they haven’t already.
— Eligible children should be vaccinated to protect them from rare severe disease.
— If you develop symptoms and especially if you are at high risk, it is important to get tested so a doctor knows whether you should use Paxlovid or other available treatments effective at preventing hospitalization and death.
The UVM Health Network encourages everyone older than the age of 6 months to get the COVID-19 vaccine. COVID-19 vaccines are now available through many primary care offices. You can also find a COVID-19 vaccine near you by searching on vaccines.gov.
For more information, visit healthvermont.gov/hMPXV online.
Colonial Day
CASTLETON — Hostesses in colonial attire greet guests in homes along Castleton’s historic Main Street during the 82nd annual Colonial Day House Tour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, rain or shine. A free ice cream social will be held on the lawn of Castleton Library. Tickets are $20 ($18 for seniors) and can be purchased at ticket booths on Main Street. For more information, call (802) 468-5691, email rileytjvt@comcast.net or visit www.castletonhistorichousetour.org online.
Ride for the Cure
SOUTH WOODSTOCK — Registration is now open for the Susan G. Komen breast cancer organization’s 2022 Komen Vermont Ride for the Cure on Oct. 10. The 13th annual ride will be held in person at the Green Mountain Horse Association in South Woodstock. A virtual ride option is available to riders wishing to #RideWhereYouAre.
Registration is free but all riders are required to meet a minimum fundraising commitment: adults/survivors $150 and youth riders (ages 12-17) $75. For more information, email LManess@komen.org or call (802) 548-4691.
