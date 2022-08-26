Dinner and auction
POULTNEY — Slate Valley Museum Annual Dinner & Auction fundraiser will be at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, at Lake St. Catherine Country Club in Poultney, one of the key slate producing communities and important historically. Tickets for dinner are $50 each and can be purchased by calling (518) 642-1417. Please RSVP by Aug. 24. For more information, visit www.SlateValleyMuseum.org online.
Free Shakespeare
PLYMOUTH NOTCH — The Stand-Up Shakespeare Company presents one free performance at noon Saturday, Sept. 3, at Union Christian Church, 43 Messer Hill Road, on the Calvin Coolidge State Historic Site, 3780 Route 100A, Plymouth Notch. The 17th annual Plymouth Folk and Blues Festival follows from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, also Sunday during the same time. This festival is also free, with donations welcome at both events.
Dismas fundraiser
MENDON — Rutland Dismas House presents the second annual Honorable Francis B. McCaffrey Putt-Putt Fundraiser, tee times 9:30 or 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Mendon Mini-Golf and Snack Bar, 2556 Route 4, across from Sugar & Spice. Cost is $20 per person. Register by calling (802) 775-5539.
Forage field day
WHITING — Richville Farms, in collaboration with the University of Vermont Extension’s Northwest Crops and Soils Program, will host a field day on forages for farmers from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1. The event is free and includes a free lunch. Owner Kylie (Quesnel) Chittenden will discuss harvesting corn and options for feeding a high forage diet. Registration is required by Aug. 29; visit go.uvm.edu/field-day or email susan.brouillette@uvm.edu, or call (802) 524-6501, ext. 432. Two Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets water quality credits and Certified Crop Adviser continuing education credit hours are available.
Dairy Farm of the Year
CABOT — Molly Brook Farm, a seventh-generation farm in Cabot, has been named the 2022 Vermont Dairy Farm of the Year. Myles and Rhonda Goodrich own and operate the 565-acre hillside farm, which has been in the same family since 1835. This is the second time this farm was named the Vermont Dairy Farm of the Year, the first time being in 1987 when Myles’ parents, Walter and Sally Goodrich, operated the farm in partnership with Myles.
It has been a registered Jersey operation since 1917, and is known internationally for its Jersey genetics. Since 2018, it’s been a certified organic dairy with a herd that has earned a number of quality milk awards from Stonyfield Organic, where they ship their milk. The farmers milk 70 cows on a twice-daily schedule in a step-up walk-through milking parlor. Their rolling herd average is 14,939 pounds with 5% butterfat and 3.8% protein. The milking herd is housed in a light-filled, free-stall coverall barn and turned out to pasture between milking in the warmer months. Cow comfort is a priority with kiln-dried sawdust for bedding on top of pasture mats, cow brushes for self-grooming and fans for good ventilation. Spring-fed cow waterers are cleaned every few days.
Myles and Rhonda Goodrich help promote the dairy industry by hosting farm tours and have collaborated with the local Cabot School for on-farm work experiences for middle school students. They are active participants in many of Stonyfield’s promotional activities including its “Date with a Cow” Valentine program in 2021, which allowed people to book a 15-minute virtual date with a cow from one of the farms that supplies milk for the company’s yogurts.
Grant applications
WATERBURY CENTER — The Children’s Literacy Foundation (CLiF) is currently accepting applications for the fall 2022 At-Risk grant program. The deadline to apply is Monday, Aug. 29. CLiF’s At-Risk program provides literacy activities, support, and new books to children up to age 12 in Vermont and New Hampshire who are at higher risk of growing up with low literacy skills. Partnering organizations include early childhood education centers, afterschool programs, parent-child programs, shelters, community centers and English Language Learner classrooms. For more information, visit clifonline.org/literacy-programs/at-risk-children online.
Golf for a Cause
CASTLETON — The Castleton Community Center Golf Committee invites all area golfers to the 18th Annual Outing to be held Friday, Sept. 9, at Lake St. Catherine Country Club. To benefit the Center’s Elderly and Disabled Transportation program, the event features 18 holes (Captain & Crew format) a $10,000 hole-in-one-contest plus prizes for low gross, low net, longest drive and closet to pin for both men and women. The $100 registration fee includes greens fee, golf cart, lunch, prizes and after play hors d’oeuvres. To register, call (802) 468-3093 or visit www.castletoncsi.org online.
Tuition-free training
The new Vermont Trades Scholarship Forgivable Loan Program, administered by Vermont Student Assistance Corp. (VSAC), will offer funding for tuition, initial licensing fees and exam fees for qualified recipients who enroll in high-need trades training and certificate programs.
Applications are accepted until all funds have been awarded. Programs beginning after Sept. 1 are eligible. Awards are in the form of an interest-free loan which is forgiven when the recipient signs a promissory note and completes working in their profession in Vermont for a minimum of one year following licensure or certification completion for each year of funding received.
Additional funding provides scholarships and forgivable loans for eligible students pursuing careers in critical fields such as early childhood education, nursing, dentistry, mental health care, and more.
For more information, visit www.vsac.org/workforce-development-funding or call (888) 253-4819.
COVID surge
As COVID-19 cases see a summer uptick across the country, the University of Vermont Health Network is urging everyone to continue following mitigation efforts to help keep family, friends and neighbors safe and healthy. Parents should also consider vaccinating children now, before school resumes. In Vermont and northern New York, COVID case rates remain relatively low despite the increased transmissibility of the BA.5 variant, but experts say people can still ensure the number of serious cases of COVID-19 remains manageable:
— Be ready to mask in crowded indoor spaces if community transmission levels rise.
— Understand that different people will take different precautions in response to different risks.
— Those age 50 and older should receive a second booster shot if they haven’t already.
— Eligible children should be vaccinated to protect them from rare severe disease.
— If you develop symptoms and especially if you are at high risk, it is important to get tested so a doctor knows whether you should use Paxlovid or other available treatments effective at preventing hospitalization and death.
The UVM Health Network encourages everyone older than the age of 6 months to get the COVID-19 vaccine. COVID-19 vaccines are now available through many primary care offices. You can also find a COVID-19 vaccine near you by searching on vaccines.gov.
For more information, visit healthvermont.gov/hMPXV online.
Ride for the Cure
SOUTH WOODSTOCK — Registration is now open for the Susan G. Komen breast cancer organization’s 2022 Komen Vermont Ride for the Cure on Oct. 10. The 13th annual ride will be held in person at the Green Mountain Horse Association in South Woodstock. A virtual ride option is available to riders wishing to #RideWhereYouAre.
Registration is free but all riders are required to meet a minimum fundraising commitment: adults/survivors $150 and youth riders (ages 12-17) $75. For more information, email LManess@komen.org or call (802) 548-4691.
